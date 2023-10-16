Family-owned Ed's Service in Monroe closes after decades repairing autos

The Kerr family repaired countless automobiles at the recently closed Ed’s Service.

The Monroe auto repair shop at 212 N. Telegraph Road is across from another family-owned business, Independent Dairy.

Tom Kerr, owner of Ed's Service, stands below a 1998 Ford Econoline E-350, which needed transmission work. Kerr recently closed the family business.

Ed’s Service has been in the Kerr family for decades. Current owner Tom Kerr said his dad, Edgar, took over running the shop in 1951, but he had been an employee years before that. Tom officially joined Ed's in 1976, after graduating from Jefferson High School. He took over ownership in 1996, when Edgar died.

But now, at 65, Tom wants to retire. No one wanted to take over the business, so Tom is in the process of selling.

Ed's Service at 212 N. Telegraph Road, across from Independent Dairy, recently closed.

Ed’s Service started out in the 1930s as a Sinclair Oil Corp. gas station. Sinclair had a couple locations in Monroe, including two buildings where Ed's Service is located and a location at the current site of Starr Insurance Agency on West Front Street. In the early days, small airplanes from the nearby airfield on Telegraph Road came to Sinclair's for gas and windshield cleaning.

This Aeronca C-2, owned by Monroe Airways, was often pushed across Telegraph Road to the corner of Telegraph and Custer Road to the Sinclair station.

Self-taught mechanic Edgar Kerr joined Sinclair in 1936. He later left for the military, where he served as an airplane technician. When he came home, he went back to Sinclair.

The current Ed’s Service building was built by Sinclair in 1951. Eventually, Sinclair got out of the real estate business and sold its locations. Edgar Kerr bought the building and property for $25,000, Tom said. Sinclair, which began in 1916, is still in business, but has no stations in Michigan, according to its website.

Ed's Service continued to sell gas until the mid-1980s, when it removed the pumps. Its specialty was repair of cars and light trucks. Once, it also repaired heavy trucks.

The new/current Ed's Service station is shown with the old building, which was later demolished.

“You name it, I probably did it,” said Tom, who learned auto repair from his dad. "We learned by our mistakes."

For a time, Tom’s brother, David, a 1980 graduate of JHS, was part of the family business. He died in 1986. Tom's two sons also had helped out at the shop. Once Ed’s employed six. By the end, Tom was the only employee.

Tom Kerr looks at some of the historic photos of his business, Ed's Service. His dad, Edgar Kerr, was the previous owner.

Tom said auto repair got easier with the coming of computers, but it also got more expensive because of the costly diagnostic equipment. The shop was always busy, except during the pandemic, Tom said.

The exterior of Ed's Service remained unchanged since the 1950s, but Tom did some work inside. He created an office area with a counter. He also added shelves and created a small Sinclair and Ed's Service museum.

Tom Kerr looks at a dinosaur bank once given away by the Sinclair Oil Corp. Kerr has a collection of Sinclair items at his recently closed Ed's Service.

On display is Sinclair merchandise, including a green plastic dinosaur bank and a Sinclair clock that the company gave to customers. Tom also has old Ed's Service hats and matches. Above the door to his shop is a display of vintage oil cans. The walls of the office showcase his dad’s Sinclair employee awards and old photos of Ed’s Service through the years. Tom also has a book of records and memories. Now, he said, he'll pack it all up and take it home.

Tom said few locally owned auto repair shops remain. Monroe still has Kelly's Automotive and Paul's Automotive Service.

“No one wants to do this work anymore,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Family-owned Ed's Service in Monroe closes