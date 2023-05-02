New Family-Owned Fairfield Volkswagen Dealership

Scheduled For 2023 Opening

FAIRFIELD, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new addition is coming to the Fairfield Auto Mall in June of 2023. Volkswagen of Fairfield will be the second dealership owned by Fairfield Automotive Partners, a partnership between two family-owned businesses – the Denver-based Schomp Automotive Group, and Third Set Partners, an African-American-owned business based in Northern California. The partnership opened BMW of Fairfield in July of 2021.

Renovations will transform an existing space at 2855 Auto Mall Parkway into a modern, cutting-edge automotive dealership with world-class amenities. The service facility will specialize in Volkswagen vehicles and will have the capacity to service all makes and models. The space was recently occupied by BMW of Fairfield, which moved on March 13, 2023 into its own brand-new facility down the street at 2399 Auto Mall Parkway.

Volkswagen of Fairfield will operate under Schomp Automotive's successful One Price. One Person. One Hour® philosophy, and offer guests "A Better Way" to experience auto sales and service. "A Better Way" means providing a superior experience for guests, while also creating a healthy work-life balance for employees, and excellent career training and advancement opportunities. It also includes robust community involvement and philanthropy.

"Our partnership has already demonstrated our commitment to integrity, service, teamwork and excellence at BMW of Fairfield," said Schomp Automotive Group's CEO, Aaron Wallace. "We know our partnership will bring those qualities to Volkswagen of Fairfield and our community resulting in a success for both our business and the community."

"Volkswagen of Fairfield gives us a bigger opportunity to provide outstanding service to the guests who trust us to sell and service their vehicles, to offer more good career options to our team members and support more community organizations that serve the education and health and fitness needs of the people who live here," said Hal Logan, dealer principal at Volkswagen of Fairfield and CEO of Third Set Partners.

The Schomp Automotive Group has eight dealerships in metro Denver: Schomp BMW, Schomp Honda, Schomp MINI, Schomp Subaru, Schomp Hyundai, Schomp Mazda, Schomp Ford, and Schomp Nissan. It also owns Mercedes-Benz of Farmington in suburban Salt Lake City and is a partner in Porsche Salt Lake City. Aaron Wallace is the fourth generation to head the family dealership group. He is also the driving force behind the A2Z Sync automotive software.

