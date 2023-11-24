Family-owned NOËL distillery gives tequila Louisiana flair, pays homage to father's roots

What started with a hobby and a homemade still has grown into a family-run business — and is bringing a Louisiana tequila to shelves across the state.

NOËL Family Distillery, a Donaldsonville distillery founded by former University of Louisiana at Lafayette basketball player Natalie Noel and her dad, Chip Noel, is one of the newest local distillers to pop up in Louisiana and is the first to offer its own brand of tequila. While the tequila is made in Jalisco, Mexico — a requirement to bear the name “tequila” — the family has put a Louisiana twist on the spirit.

Natalie and Chip’s journey to open their own distillery wasn’t easy, with the process stretching for about six years. Now, months after their official grand opening, the duo is glad they stuck it out.

“We always felt like we were too far gone to turn back,” Natalie said. “Probably, we could have. But I’m so glad we didn’t.”

From the sugarcane fields to the still

The distillery is a true family affair. Natalie serves as the distillery’s chief executive officer, while Chip is the master distiller. Other family members also are involved in different steps of the process, such as putting the labels on the bottles.

Natalie got her bachelor’s degree in business at UL Lafayette, where she also played for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team during the 2002 season. After graduating at UL Lafayette, she got her Master of Business Administration at LSU. While at LSU, she began working with a footwear company and a health brand alongside an LSU professor.

The family has close ties to the sugarcane fields that make up much of the Donaldsonville landscape. Chip grew up on a sugarcane farm. Those ties to one of Louisiana’s biggest crops — along with his work as a pilot taking him around the Caribbean — led to a love of rum.

Chip is also a bit of a Renaissance man with various hobbies, Natalie said. One of those hobbies led to him making his first still about eight years ago. The original still now resides inside the distillery alongside the new — and more robust — distilling system they use today.

Story continues

“He’s a man of many hobbies,” Natalie said.

The father and daughter shared a mutual love of cocktails, though their specific tastes vary. Chip is more partial to a Louisiana favorite, rum, while Natalie is more inclined to go for the tequila. Still, that love of spirits led the pair to start working toward opening their own distillery

After about two years of using the homemade still, Chip got the idea to try to turn the hobby into a bonafide distillery. After some thinking, the family decided to incorporate and surprise Chip as a Christmas present.

Initially, the duo thought it might be a one-year process. It ended up taking around six years, and the distillery officially opened its doors in May 2023.

In the course of those six years there were several points where they considered giving up on the project. But eventually, they said, they got to a point where they were so far in, it didn’t make much sense to back out.

It was a stressful time for the family. Natalie and Chip recounted how several family gatherings would turn into discussions about the distillery. But the two had supreme confidence in each other’s abilities. Natalie knew her dad could make a quality product, and Chip knew his daughter had the business and marketing skills to sell it.

“I know her talents in marketing, and I knew we just had to get in the game,” Chip said. “If we could just get in the game, I knew we could make a good product, and she can sell it. If she can say it, she can do it.”

Pickle vodka, tequila and more

Rum was the starting point for NOËL Family Distillery. Natalie knew from years of trying her dad’s homemade spirit that it would be a good product, and Chip knew early on that he wanted to age rum, which is becoming more and more popular in the rum market.

The distillery has two types of dark rum. One has been aged six years in American Oak barrels and finished in tequila casks. The other is a blend of six- and eight-year-aged rum.

But they knew pretty early on that rum alone wouldn’t be enough to keep the distillery afloat.

“She (Natalie) knew right off the bat that we would sink like the Titanic if we just had rum,” Chip said.

Because the journey to establish the distillery took longer than expected, Natalie and Chip were able to spend some extra time expanding their palettes and figuring out what exactly they wanted to make.

Natalie knew she wanted vodka, but a pregnancy craving from years ago brought up the idea for a pickle-flavored vodka. During their time building the distillery, Natalie also fell in love with tequila.

“It was about a year-and-a-half or two years ago, and I said, ‘Dad, I think the pickle vodka is going to be good for us, but maybe tequila is what we need,’” Natalie said. “That could put us on the map…There is no other tequila being offered from another local distillery.”

Natalie said that, in hindsight, it was a pretty crazy idea. But they found a distiller in Mexico and began experimenting with different flavor profiles. They wanted to craft a spirit that incorporated the classic tequila flavors with a Louisiana twist.

What they ended up with was a tequila that is a blend of highland and lowland agave. The distillery has two types of tequila. The Blanco has notes of vanilla and citrus with an earthy tone, while the Reposado has more of a caramel and oak flavor.

Natalie said she and several friends tried a lot of various tequila brands to take notes on what they liked or didn’t like in order to develop their own unique flavor.

“I’m really happy with the way this turned out,” she said.

'Local can taste great'

Even though the distillery is just a few months removed from its official opening, it has already made some headway in establishing itself as a player in Louisiana’s growing distilling industry. Not too long after opening, LSU Athletics announced NOËL would be its official tequila.

“It happened so quickly and out of the blue,” Natalie said. “So now our products are being sold at all the games.”

One of the big focuses now is getting their products on shelves across Louisiana and nationwide. They’ve forged new partnerships to help grow their presence, including a new contract with a national distributor.

Natalie said they want people in Louisiana to realize that local industries — including distilleries — can produce high-quality products.

“We get a lot of feedback from folks that it’s so good that local is tasting so great, which I guess is a surprise for some people,” Natalie said. “Local can taste great and be really high quality.”

CONSIDER SUBSCRIBING TODAY: Help support journalists like William Taylor Potter

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Donaldsonville family-owned distillery gives tequila a Louisiana flair