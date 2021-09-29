U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

Famous Amos® Takes Over Lower Manhattan with the Scents of its New FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD Cookies

Cookie fans nationwide will also have a chance to bring the sensorial experience into their own homes

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookies, made with the finest ingredients from the most renowned places in the world, are now available nationwide. To mark the occasion, Famous Amos is taking over all of lower Manhattan by blanketing the streets with the scents of its new cookies. So that everyone can join in on the fun, those outside of New York will have a chance to enjoy this sensorial experience right from the comfort of their own homes.

Famous Amos disperses the scents of its new FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookies through the streets of lower Manhattan.
Famous Amos disperses the scents of its new FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookies through the streets of lower Manhattan.

Famous Amos Takes Over New York City
The scents of bite-size cookies with hints of chocolate from Belgium, coconut from the Philippines, and hazelnuts from the Mediterranean, reflecting each of the three new cookie recipes, will waft (via black SUVs, bikes, and people on-foot) through the streets. Today from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET, everywhere in lower Manhattan, south of Worth Street all the way to Battery Park and extending east to Seaport and west to the Westside Piers, will be rich with the scents where people can follow their nose towards the direction of the scent to try the cookies for themselves at the FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD Experience. There, they will immediately be transported to the wonderful places where we source our fine ingredients, with three separate immersive experiences.

The FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD Experience will be serving up the three new elevated takes on the iconic, bite-sized chocolate chip cookie, including Belgian Chocolate Chips, Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chips, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate Chips.

"What makes our new Famous Amos cookies special is that they're able to transport you to another world of flavor. With this sensorial experience, we are bringing the internationally inspired flavors to life in a different and delicious way," said Rachna Patel, Senior Director, Distinctive Brands at Ferrara.

To uncover the FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD Experience, follow your nose to the Oculus Plaza, located on Fulton Street between Greenwich Street and Church Street. Share your experience to social tagging Famous Amos and using hashtag #FamousAmos. All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination for entry.

Bring the Scents of Famous Amos Into Your Home
That's not all! Starting in October, Famous Amos will also extend the sensorial experience nationwide by giving people a chance to bring the scents into their homes with FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookie kits. The kit will include all three of our delicious new recipes and sensorial accoutrements to elevate the global tasting experience as you pause and enjoy a moment to yourself with the Famous Amos cookies. More details will be revealed in the weeks to come where fans can enter for a chance to win the cookie kit so they can bring the scents home.

The new FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookies are available in retail stores nationwide in a 7oz pantry bag for a suggested retail price of $4.49. The new recipes are also available in single serve portions and multipacks.

To find a retailer near you and learn more about the Famous Amos product portfolio, visit www.famousamos.com and follow Famous Amos on Instagram (@FamousAmosUS) and Facebook (@FamousAmos).

About Famous Amos
Famous Amos has been a beloved brand since 1975, known for its classic bite-size chocolate chip cookies. In its most recent relaunch, Famous Amos introduced a new line of crunchy, bite-size cookies: FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD. Its new recipes are made with the finest ingredients from the most renowned places that allow you to savor the world in a bite.

About Ferrara
Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Chloe Bashian
chloe.bashian@ferrarausa.com

Sarah Rothe
srothe@golin.com

Famous Amos disperses the scents of its new FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookies through the streets of lower Manhattan.
Famous Amos disperses the scents of its new FAMOUS AMOS WONDERS FROM THE WORLD cookies through the streets of lower Manhattan.
Famous Amos introduces its new Famous Amos Wonders From the World featuring internationally-inspired flavors (PRNewsfoto/Ferrara)
Famous Amos introduces its new Famous Amos Wonders From the World featuring internationally-inspired flavors (PRNewsfoto/Ferrara)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/famous-amos-takes-over-lower-manhattan-with-the-scents-of-its-new-famous-amos-wonders-from-the-world-cookies-301387376.html

SOURCE Ferrara

