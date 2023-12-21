Famous Hot Weiner: This Hanover staple is celebrating 100 years in the community

While Hanover is known for being the "snack food capital of the U.S.," it's also "famous" for its hot dog scene.

And now, one of those hot dog shops that gives Hanover its claim to fame, the Famous Hot Weiner, is celebrating a century of serving up the sizzle.

Though a lot has changed in those 100 years — a hot dog doesn't cost the nickel that it did in 1923 anymore — a lot has stayed the same.

Famous Hot Weiner co-owner George Keriazes, Pete Keriazes, father of George and Tim, and co-owner Tim Keriazes, pose for a photo at the Famous Hot Weiner on Dart Drive, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hanover.

That includes their most popular item, a hot dog with everything, mustard, chili, and a dollop of of diced onions, something that has clearly kept customers coming back for decades.

"One of our mottos is, where old traditions come alive," said co-owner George Keriazes, highlighting that motto to speak to their attempts to keep a consistent customer experience.

A "Famous" history

The Keriazes brothers, Tim and George, are the fourth-generation to run the business, following in the footsteps of their great-grandfather, Nicholas E. Mavros, who immigrated to America from Greece before he opened the shop.

Mavros came to America through Ellis Island in 1918 from a small village in the mountains of Greece and "dreamed of a better life," said George.

As George puts it, the American dream brought Mavros to Hanover. There, Mavros started Hanover's first locally owned fast food business on York Street, on a site around the McCallister Hotel. In 1925, the Famous moved into its current location on the corner of Broadway, York street and Railroad street.

That location — now one of three around York County — is one of the most prominent landmarks of downtown Hanover, with a painted brick facade that reads "Famous Wiener Lunch."

In 1973, George's father, Pete Keriazes, and Nicolas' grandson, Nicholas T. Mavros, opened the second location of the business on Dart Drive, what George refers to as "our flagship store."

"The Dart Drive location is by far the most successful," said George.

That's partially thanks to blind luck, George says, as the adjacent bustling "golden mile" shopping district on Eisenhower Drive didn't exist until over a decade after the second location was built. Now, the bustle of Eisenhower Drive helps drive additional traffic to the location.

"How we ended up here is by the grace of God, and that was about it," said George. "We got very lucky."

The Famous Hot Weiner on Dart Drive, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hanover.

In 1999, George and his brother, Tim, who grew up washing dishes and working in the shop, took over the business from their father, Pete. That exchange of ownership didn't come with an instruction manual from his father, though.

"He gave me the keys and told me to go to work," laughed George. "He gave me very little advice even when I asked for it."

"I think he figured he educated me, so, you know, you gotta let it go, and I give him a lot of credit for that because I don't think that was the easiest thing to do," said George.

"I always believed you learn by doing," Pete replied.

One day, George called his father for advice. "What would you do?" Pete recalls George asking.

"I said, what would you do?" Pete remembers responding.

100 years of community, memories

For Pete, seeing the business turn 100 is a special moment.

"It means a lot," said Pete. "I like to think we've served our community."

That community has stuck with the Famous, as George points out he often encounters customers who have come to the Famous all of their lives.

"We have customers who come in that are 70 years old," says George, "and are remembering their childhood here with their grandparents or parents."

Linda and Robert Giles, of Camp Hill, enjoy a hot dog special with fries at the Famous Hot Weiner on Dart Drive in Hanover on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

When Pete moved to Hanover, he told his wife he was only going to be here for 10 years before they'd move on.

That didn't happen, though, and to this day, Pete still gets breakfast with one of the first customers who wandered into the business in 1973.

During a short ceremony at the Dart Drive location on Tuesday, members of the Pennsylvania Senate and House came to present certificates of recognition to the business for 100 years of service.

"This is a place where family memories are made," said Rep. Kate Klunk (R-169) as she concluded her remarks during that presentation.

Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193) shared in that thought, recalling the days his father brought him to the downtown location as a child.

From left, back row, state rep. Dan Moul(R-91), state senator Kristin Phillips-Hill(R-28), Pa. House Rep. Kate Klunk(R-169), Pa. House Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193), front row, Famous Hot Weiner co-owner George Keriazes, Pete Keriazes, father of George and Tim, and co-owner Tim Keriazes, pose for a photo with letters of recognition from the Pennsylvania House and Senate at the Famous Hot Weiner on Dart Drive, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hanover.

"I just want to thank the community for the last 100 years, no one does anything by themselves," said George.

George also appreciates the support of the other businesses in town, including the other hot dog shops in town, such as the Texas Hot Weiner Lunch.

"It was never a competition," says George. "We've always been acquainted, we've always been friends."

"We each have our own following," George adds.

The challenges of a century

Despite the success, though, the history of the business is not without struggles.

The Famous Hot Weiner has weathered the Great Depression, the great recession, two global pandemics, multiple wars, and family tragedy.

Most recently, the business survived the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We were really lucky because we packed up really easily," said George, "I think that was key."

The first six weeks of adjusting to the pandemic restrictions were difficult, George said, but the business was able to turn a corner as they settled into the lack of in-house dining.

In fact, the Famous did not have to lay off a single employee during the pandemic, a fact that George remains proud of.

An employee pours chili on hot dogs at the Famous Hot Weiner on Dart Drive, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hanover.

With all of the history considered, the hardest period of time for the family was not a global tragedy, but instead a local one, George says.

Not long into the history of the restaurant, the founder, Nicolas Mavros, lost a child who was struck by a trolley in the 1930s, George said.

"I'm not sure how they made it through that time," said George. "It really did break up the family."

Much of the family was sent home to Greece following that tragedy, but returned due to the war in Europe.

"It was only probably due to World War II that they came back to America," said George.

The 21st century

Along with the two Hanover locations, the business expanded to a location in West York, and for the last 20 years, even offers nationwide online orders through their website, www.famoushotweiner.com.

Despite the high cost of shipping, which George notes can be as steep as $60 or $70 for a 12-pack of hotdogs, the business still sees a large demand from those online orders. Orders come with buns, chili sauce, onions and the hotdogs, and customers can also order a 12-pack of burgers.

"It's really grown over the years," said George.

The busiest time for online orders, by far, is around Christmas, George says, with many Hanover transplants getting the Famous as Christmas presents. Another peak time for shipments is Father's Day weekend.

"We enjoy giving a piece of Hanover to somebody in California, or wherever they are," said George.

A "famous" hot dog at the Famous Hot Weiner on Dart Drive, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hanover.

Though the restaurant does explore menu changes at times, such as adding salads, the family knows what keeps customers coming.

"We're always looking at something new, but of course the number one always stays the same,' says George.

As the family looks towards the future, George is leaving the door open to the next generation, his two children.

"You really have got to have it in your heart," said George, citing the drive and ambition it takes to keep the small business afloat.

"If they have it and they want to try it out, the door is gonna be open," said George, "but there's not gonna be any pressure."

