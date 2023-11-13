Famous Twitch streamer Pokimane launches healthy snack food line after dealing with health issues

A new food product, co-founded by the number one female Twitch streamer, boasts on being both healthy and delicious, but most importantly, a safer option for gamers used to snacking.

Founders Darcey Macken, a 15-year veteran in the CPG industry, and Imane Anys, also known as Pokimane, launched Myna Snacks on Monday, a new snack food company.

The company idea was birthed when Anys started experiencing health issues due to excessive online streaming and unhealthy food intake during the pandemic. In order to keep her energy up, Anys resorted to consuming large amounts of junk food to entertain her over 6 million subscribers.

"The food I was eating took a toll on my health," Anys told USA TODAY. "I went on a health journey in 2021 and realized there aren't many good food options. If I wanted a good-tasting snack, it would be filled with unhealthy stuff. If I found something healthy, it would taste nasty," Anys said.

During a meeting with Macken in January, Anys proposed starting a new snack company that would offer both healthy and tasty options to pull in those dissatisfied with the current "health food" choices.

Pokimane (Left), Darcey Macken (Right)

Macken was eager to begin immediately and found the perfect taste for their new brand with the help of manufacturing company Connected Ventures.

"Our first snack will be called the Midnight Mini Cookies," Macken shared. "The Midnight Mini Cookies is a treat that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, just like coffee."

The Midnight Mini Cookies are the first and sole product launched by Myna Snacks, its name reflecting its appearance and taste.

Consumers can buy the Midnight Mini Cookies online for $28. Those who purchase will receive one box with four pouches inside. Some packages have incentives, such as a gift from Anys. Myna plans to evaluate the market for their new product before considering entry into retail in late 2024.

Both Anys and Macken say parents will be happy to know that the Midnight Mini Cookie does not contain unhealthy ingredients found in most child-targeted products.

"It has legible ingredients, it's gluten-free, with a good source of vitamin D," Anys shared. "It has so many benefits that it can be both kid-requested and parent-approved."

The business partners state that the company message is to encourage a healthy relationship with snacking. Myna Snacks believes snacking should make you feel good, be fun, and be good for you.

Who is Pokimane?

Imane Anys, now 27-years-old, started creating content online during her senior year of high school. While attending college for chemical engineering, she began to blow up in the streaming world.

"I took some time off college halfway through my degree to do streaming full time," Anys shared. "I haven't looked back since."

Anys then took on the name Pokimane. She is well known for streaming, gaming and blogging.

According to the Twitch tracker, Anys has 9.3 million followers on Twitch.

"At this point of my career, I am transitioning from just streaming all the time and diversifying the content I do and launching Myna," Anys said. "Big career evolution for me."

A fun fact about Anys: she was born in Morocco, raised in Canada, and now lives in Los Angeles.

Who is Darcey Macken?

Macken started her career with Kellogg as the SVP of global sales and was there for ten years. She then became the general manager at Noosa Yogurt, where she remained for four years.

She joined Planterra Foods for three years as its chief executive officer before starting her own business in which she enjoys being venture-backed, meaning her business is partially financed by venture capital, a type of financing investors provide to startups.

"What's unique for me is being venture-backed," Macken shared. "Having that support and freedom me and Anys have together is what is different from my past."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pokimane launches Myna Snacks, a healthy snack food company for gamers