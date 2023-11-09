Fan favorite Austin Eastciders bought by Michigan company. Here's what we know

Hometown favorite, Austin Eastciders, and Michigan-based Blake’s Hard Cider, are teaming up to bolster their brands and continue working to redefine the perception of hard cider.

The partnership was announced last week by both companies on Facebook. Blake's will acquire Eastciders.

“Blake’s Hard Cider is proud to announce a partnership with the incredibly respected brand, Austin Eastciders of Austin,” the company said in a statement on social media. “Through this alignment, a parent company named Blake's Beverage Co. was born.”

The statement also said that while the brands will be working together, the “essence” of each cider company will remain the same.

Eastciders declined to answer further questions about the acquisition, referring a reporter to its social media statement and directing additional inquiries to Blake's. Blake's did not return calls from the American-Statesman.

Austin fan favorite hoping to take the next steps

Austin Eastciders arrived on the scene in 2013 when craft brewing of all kinds was gaining momentum both in Austin and around the nation.

Since then, the company has grown within Texas and eventually started selling its product in 22 states across the country. In that time, Eastciders opened a popular Austin taproom at 979 Springdale Road.

In its own statement on Facebook, Eastciders explained that it has no plans to leave Texas, and, despite the acquisition, the product will remain exactly the same. It was added that this new opportunity will help Eastciders grow its brand and increase production.

Who is Blake’s Hard Cider?

Blake's hard cider is a Michigan-based operation that has been making unique flavors of hard ciders for a decade.

The owners of Blake’s also own an apple farm that has been family-owned and operated for almost 80 years, according to the company's website. It's from this family apple business that the idea to step into the hard cider space came from.

Recently, Blake’s Hard Cider has been looking to expand and, before striking a deal with Austin Eastciders, it had recently completed a deal to acquire AVID Cider Co. in Bend, Oregon.

Story continues

Blake’s Hard Cider has not made clear whether it will continue to seek expansion after the acquisition of Eastciders.

