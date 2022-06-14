U.S. markets closed

The Fandom of FAN EXPO Dallas Descends on North Texas THIS WEEKEND!

·5 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / FAN EXPO Dallas 2022 is this weekend away and the organizers behind the mega-hit weekend have released the programming schedule that brings hundreds of unique experiences, contests, family-friendly activities and on-site activations to the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas.

FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes says, "At FAN EXPO Dallas, we are committed to providing the fans and one-of-a-kind experiences from start to finish. Whether it's arriving in your favorite costume to show off to the crowds, getting the inside scoop about your favorite movies and TV shows or learning more about the voices behind your favorite anime voice actors, this event celebrates all things fandom. Our guests can have wildly unique experiences at sessions on the Creators Stage, participate in our signature ‘How To' workshops, take photos with their favorite costumed characters, watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular Sketch Duels and search through tons of unique gifts at FAN EXPO Dallas' huge show floor for shopping!"

FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

The full programming schedule has been released and general information about the event is available at www.fanexpodallas.com. Health and safety information is available here. The FAN EXPO Dallas app is available for Android and Apple devices. Fans can download it in advance for the latest updates and to start planning their visits.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Shopping FOR ALL!
Thousands of retailers from all over join FAN EXPO Dallas to make everyone's experience an unforgettable one! Specializing in everything comics, anime, gaming, science fiction and/or horror, these retailers have a treasure trove of fan merchandise, whether it's a comic book from any era, original artwork, graphic novels, memorabilia, DVD's, videos, games, toys or t-shirt.

FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Isn't it ICONIC?
From science fiction fantasy to Gen X icons, from superheroes to comedy geniuses, FAN EXPO Dallas has gathered the widest variety of guests from all genres of pop culture. From legendary voices and celebrities to the largest gathering of My Hero Academia voice actor stars to date, to comic creators including artists illustrators and writers, even the most hardcore fan is bound to find an abundance of activity and interaction to satisfy their pop-culture fixation.

FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Cosplay! Cosplay! Cosplay!
Known for a feast on the eyes, the FAN EXPO cosplay experience is evident all weekend long when like-minded fans meet up and families cosplay together! The Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix returns for 2022 and it's bigger than ever. Eight Cities. Eight Champions. One Master of Cosplay. Cosplay glory is all around at FAN EXPO Dallas and everyone is invited to dress up and have fun!

FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
FAN EXPO Dallas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Fathers in Fandom
From Darth Vader to Uncle Ben, pop culture is full of father figures…On Father's Day, Sunday June 19, 2022, FAN EXPO Dallas is ready to celebrate the dad in every fan's life with activities, crafts, panels and a few secret surprises designed to delight all dads. FAN EXPO Dallas invites fathers in fandom to unite at Cosplay Meet-Ups for all the father figures in our lives, be they real or fictional, all day Sunday.

NEW for 2022…The HQ Stage!
The party never stops on the HQ Stage! Fans can rock out with musicians, be amazed by unique performers, and try their hands at trivia, karaoke, and more! The newly released schedule has a full list of activities, concerts, and shows.

The Community Zone is where people find ‘their people'
From Whovians to Jedis, a cosplayer or crafter, the Community Zone is where people find their people…the ones who share and discover fandom together! Fans can find out about local clubs, get up close to movie props, test their trivia, and snap photos galore with other fans who are just as excited to #fanexpodallas.

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, 2022

Friday, June 17 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P. M.

Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 19 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:
The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St. Dallas, TX 75202

COST:
Adult tickets are priced from $32-$105. Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com

Can't Make it in Person?
FAN EXPO and Whatnot have partnered to bring you all the IRL excitement of the show to the palm of your hand with VIRTUAL FAN EXPO Dallas. Experience shopping, celebrities, comic creators, artists, cosplay and more all via live stream on Whatnot. What's even better is it's free. Just download the Whatnot app and experience all that FAN EXPO Dallas has to offer from the comfort of your couch.

HOW TO TAKE PART:

  • STEP 1: Download the Whatnot app

  • STEP 2: Create a Whatnot account

  • STEP 3: Search for VIRTUAL DALLAS streams and bookmark your faves.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ:
With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas Fan Festival and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

CONTACT:
Dana Cobb
972-955-9747
dana@thevokolgroup.com

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705127/The-Fandom-of-FAN-EXPO-Dallas-Descends-on-North-Texas-THIS-WEEKEND

