U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.13
    +83.28 (+2.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,647.59
    +574.98 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,641.68
    +281.64 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.96
    +54.54 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.16
    +1.56 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.15 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0096 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0120
    +0.0520 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0550
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,153.10
    +1,049.92 (+4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.56
    +26.72 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

FANDUEL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS ENSURING MANAGEMENT CONTINUITY SECURED INTO FUTURE

·5 min read

-- Christian Genetski Promoted to the Role of President –

-- Mike Raffensperger Appointed as Chief Commercial Officer –

-- New Executive Structure Provides Long-Term Leadership Continuity –

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, has announced two appointments reflecting each executive's contributions to the success of the business. Effective immediately, Christian Genetski has been promoted to the role of President, FanDuel Group and Mike Raffensperger has been named to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Both executives will continue their long tenures with FanDuel, during which they have helped steward the company's explosive growth. The promotions of Genetski and Raffensperger provide FanDuel with important leadership continuity, with each executive having separate and direct reporting lines into Amy Howe, Chief Executive Officer.

Christian Genetski (left) has been promoted to the role of President, FanDuel Group and Mike Raffensperger (right) has been named to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer.
Christian Genetski (left) has been promoted to the role of President, FanDuel Group and Mike Raffensperger (right) has been named to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Christian Genetski promoted to President and Mike Raffensperger named Chief Commercial Officer.

"It cannot be overstated how seminal both Christian and Mike have been to not only the success of FanDuel but to the industry more broadly," said Howe. "Each have helped nurture and evolve FanDuel from innovative upstart to the dominant market leader in sports betting and i-gaming. I am delighted to expand their roles as we continue into the future." Howe added, "Keeping Christian's deep institutional knowledge within FanDuel was critically important to me. In his expanded role, Christian's expert voice will impact decisions that are vital to creating a sustainable long-term business, while providing critical continuity for FanDuel to thrive in the future.  Similarly, Mike's leadership of our revenue producing commercial units and marketing is a structure we believe best positions us for growth and reflects how important his performance has been to our success."

As President, Genetski will oversee all of FanDuel's business development, partnership, corporate strategy, and government affairs units. He will also be responsible for driving FanDuel's vision and execution of strategic partnerships and new business initiatives to extend the company's leadership position. Previously FanDuel's Chief Legal Officer, Genetski has played a historic role working with legislators, regulators and industry counterparts across the United States to unlock sports betting in the U.S., build the regulatory framework operators follow, and do so in a manner that positioned FanDuel for success. Genetski navigated the company and the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) industry through a series of existential regulatory challenges, most notably when he brokered an agreement with the New York State Attorney General that paved the way for New York to legalize and regulate DFS along with more than 20 additional states. It was his work that helped build a bridge for the company's entry into sports betting and i-gaming following the repeal of PASPA by the United States Supreme Court in 2018. Since 2018, he has led industry efforts to open mobile sports betting in 15 states and put mobile sports betting on the ballot in California this November. Genetski's tenure is also highlighted by his leadership in securing FanDuel's market access footprint, including ground-breaking market access partnerships with professional sports franchises, as well as the official partnerships the company enjoys with the NBA, NFL, NHL and PGA TOUR.

Raffensperger has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing revenue generation across FanDuel's sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy and free-to-play platforms. The new position significantly expands Raffensperger's duties to include commercial leadership, which had previously been run by Howe. In addition, he will also assume oversight for FanDuel's content and programming assets including the company's broadly distributed cable network - TVG. Previously FanDuel's Chief Marketing Officer, Raffensperger will continue to steer both the marketing and now commercial units, forming a more cohesive structure that better positions the company for success into the future. During his tenure as CMO, Raffensperger's leadership has helped fuel the explosive growth and market share dominance FanDuel enjoys today. In that time, the company has surpassed its competitors in nearly every major market despite significantly less marketing investment while delivering far superior unit economic performance. This success has been powered by an agile customer acquisition strategy, disciplined approach to media and a keen eye for disruptive talent that has seen the company smartly leverage the popularity of Pat McAfee and others to enormous commercial success. Raffensperger has made FanDuel a leading advocate for responsible gambling launching bespoke advertising and signing a historic agreement with Craig Carton to serve as the company's first Responsible Gaming Ambassador.

About FanDuel Group                                                                                                           

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact: Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel Group / press@fanduel.com

FanDuel Logo
FanDuel Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanduel-announces-executive-appointments-ensuring-management-continuity-secured-into-future-301589369.html

SOURCE FanDuel Group

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

  • Halliburton tops earnings estimates as oil services margins expand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Halliburton.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A stock that may help set you up for life is one that will bring in revenue and profit over the long term. Share price performance should follow. So, this is one you'll want to hold onto for the long term too.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

    Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 9th...

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn

  • Nikola founder blocks stock proposal, Paul Pelosi takes stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip bill

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss EV maker Nikola failing to win shareholder approval to raise new funds and Paul Pelosi taking stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip manufacturing bill vote.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • Down Between 9% and 42%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Earnings season is underway, and stock market volatility is rising as companies give investors an updated reading on the state of business and the broader economy. Add it all up, and there's a good deal of uncertainty weighing on the U.S. stock market right now. Dividend stocks can ease the pressure of a bear market by providing investors with passive income without the need to sell stocks on the cheap.

  • Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

    The consumer price index increased 9.1% year over year in June 2022, which was above the average analyst expectation of 8.8%. This demonstrates that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have yet to tame inflation. With a market capitalization of $75 billion, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is the largest tobacco company with operations solely in the U.S. market.

  • Haleon launches with purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity

    Today, Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) launches as an independent company 100% focused on consumer health, completing its demerger from GSK. The newly listed business is driven by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.