U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.98
    +21.81 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,181.23
    +306.38 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,917.10
    -45.58 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.44
    +17.99 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.51
    +0.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +25.20 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    +1.13 (+4.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    +0.0093 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0840
    -0.2550 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,902.61
    +1,026.79 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,427.98
    +34.32 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Spotify and FanDuel will let you take on Bill Simmons in fantasy sports

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you needed evidence of just how big online sports betting has become in recent months, here it is. FanDuel has signed a deal with Spotify to make itself the exclusive sports betting partner of The Ringer. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed by the companies, but the year-long partnership will run through February 2022.

The company says listeners will hear and see advertising from it on the podcast, as well as its associated website, social media accounts, newsletter and video output. It also plans to host listener fantasy leagues where fans will get to compete against Bill Simmons, Joe House and other show hosts. While FanDuel has advertised on The Ringer before, it says this latest agreement with Spotify is worth more than three times its previous investment. Prior to its acquisition by Spotify last year, the network made $15 million on podcasts in 2018.

Sports betting companies have increasingly turned to podcasts to find new customers. It was only last week DraftKings spent a reported $50 million to sign a distribution deal with Meadowlark Media, the production company former ESPN host Dan Le Batard co-founded after leaving the broadcaster at the start of the year. As part of the deal, DraftKings will distribute The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on podcast platforms, radio and TV.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter opens up Clubhouse-like Spaces to more people

    Twitter is opening up its Clubhouse-style audio feature to a lot more people, and plans to introduce paid ticketing.

  • Avatar startup Genies scores $65 million in funding round led by Mary Meeker's Bond

    Over the past several years, I've covered my fair share of upstart avatar companies that were all chasing the same dream -- building out a customizable platform for a digital persona that gained wide adoption across games and digital spaces. Few of those startups I've covered in the past are still around. The company announced today that they've closed a $65 million Series B led by Mark Meeker's firm Bond.

  • How social media recommendation algorithms help spread hate

    The issues and pitfalls presented by social algorithms are well-known and have been well-documented. So, really, what are we going to do about it?

  • The best gaming gear for graduates

    Here's a list of the best gaming gifts for college graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • Volvo AG and Daimler Trucks team up in hydrogen fuel cell joint venture

    Competitors Volvo AB and Daimler Trucks are teaming up to produce hydrogen fuel cells for long-haul trucks, which the companies say will lower development costs and boost production volumes. The joint venture, which is called cellcentric, aims to bring large-scale "gigafactory" production levels of hydrogen fuel cells to Europe by 2025. While the two companies are teaming up to produce the fuel cells via the cellcentric venture, all other aspects of truck production will remain separate.

  • Riot's League of Legends show 'Arcane' arrives on Netflix this Fall

    Arcane, the first animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends universe, is coming to Netflix this fall.

  • Box adds Dolby's automated audio editing to its cloud-based collaboration tools

    The tech can help creatives quickly reduce background noise and make speech clearer at low cost.

  • Xbox Game Pass adds 'FIFA 21' and 'Red Dead Online' in May

    Xbox Game Pass is adding multiple big games in May, including 'FIFA 21' and 'Red Dead Online.'

  • Epic acquires game-art portfolio site ArtStation

    Epic Games has added another hyphen to its business with the acquisition of ArtStation, a hosting website for CGI- and videogame-focused artist portfolios.

  • Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone for 2023

    Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023.

  • The Roku Streambar drops to $99 at Amazon

    Save big on Roku's Streambar at Amazon while the device is $30 off.

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • NIO Stock Strings Together Two Good Days. Here’s Why.

    The gains come after the electric vehicle maker posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and got some nice words from Wall Street.

  • Biden pushes education spending at stops in Virginia

    President Joe Biden traveled Monday to coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week. Visiting Tidewater Community College with first lady Jill Biden, the president discussed his $109 billion proposal to provide Americans with two years of tuition-free community college. “When America made 12 years of public education universal in America in the early 1900s, it made us the best educated nation in the world,” Biden said.

  • As companies prioritize diversity, startups are trying to productize diverse hiring

    When the iconic American power tools company Stanley Black & Decker began looking for ways to improve the pipeline of diverse candidates that the company was reviewing for potential roles, it turned to an Israeli-based startup called Talenya for help. Last year’s social reckoning that occurred in the wake of nationwide protests against systemic racism triggered by the murder of George Floyd pushed companies around the country to reassess their own role in perpetuating inequality. As part of that assessment, companies came to the realization that the hiring tools they’d been using to simplify the process of recruiting, cultivating and promoting talent weren’t capturing the broadest and most capable applicants.

  • The Morning After: Yes, you can add a keyring hole to Apple's AirTag

    Today’s headlines: You can drill a keyring hole in Apple's AirTags, Volkswagen will design its own chips for self-driving cars and Tesla's Powerwall+ is a higher-power battery for off-grid living.

  • Monthly Stimulus Checks? 2 Million People Sign Petition Demanding Them

    People want monthly stimulus checks. But will they happen?

  • Wealthsimple Raises Money at $4 Billion Value; Drake Buys In

    (Bloomberg) -- Power Corp. of Canada’s Wealthsimple online brokerage raised C$750 million ($610 million) in a funding round that valued it about $4 billion, more than triple what it was worth in October.The round was led by existing investors Meritech Capital Partners and Greylock Partners, the Toronto-based company said Monday. Also participating are Canadian celebrities including rapper Drake, actors Ryan Reynolds and Michael J. Fox and basketball player Kelly Olynyk.Wealthsimple, which has more than 2 million users, is benefiting from surging valuations for tech companies and an increase in online trading that has fueled rivals like Robinhood Markets Inc. Wealthsimple offers commission-free stock trading as well as automated investing, cryptocurrency trading and tax services.Chief Executive Officer Michael Katchen said last year the company is building out cash, checking, insurance and mortgage products to try to become users’ primary financial institution.The financing announcement confirmed a Bloomberg report on April 30 that the company was in talks to raise money at a valuation of at least C$4.3 billion. Wealthsimple raised C$114 million at a C$1.5 billion post-money valuation in October, giving it unicorn status.The latest funding round consisted of a C$250 million primary offering by Wealthsimple and a C$500 million secondary offering by Power Corp. and its subsidiaries. Power Corp., the Canadian financial conglomerate controlled by the Desmarais family, will hold 43% of Wealthsimple after the financing, including the portions owned by Power-controlled IGM Financial Inc. and Great-West Lifeco Inc.Power Corp. shares climbed 1.7% to C$36.39 at 9:40 a.m. in Toronto, while IGM advanced 2.8% to C$45.09 and Great-West rose 0.5% to C$35.83.(Updates with share moves in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • America’s Jobs Recovery From Crisis Is Looking Robust: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy probably notched up another bumper month of hiring in April, tallying with other reports that suggest growth momentum is building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.Payrolls may have risen by 978,000, according to the median estimate of economists, above the 916,000 gain in March, while unemployment is seen falling below 6%. The Labor Department report on Friday will wrap up another busy week of data that also includes April surveys of manufacturers and service providers.Covid-19 vaccination rates continue to climb, while the Biden administration is eager to keep the federal spending spigots wide open to add more fuel to the economic recovery. Last week, the government said the economy expanded at an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, spurred by the second-fastest rate of household spending since the 1960s.Such demand, which is starting to invigorate activity in the pandemic-restrained service sector, is prompting employers to beef up headcounts. Manufacturers alone are projected to have added about 60,000 in April, the most in 10 months.Read more: Global Jobs Rebound, But It’s Still a Long Road Back for SomeEven with an almost 1 million increase in April employment, payrolls will be about 7 million shy of their pre-pandemic level, a reason Federal Reserve policy makers kept their benchmark interest rate near zero at last week’s meeting.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ‘jobs deficit’ relative to pre-pandemic levels remains roughly as wide as it was coming out of the recession of 2007-09. For this reason, Powell has expressed the desire to see a ‘string’ of jobs reports similar to March to feel confident that the economy is on a durable trajectory. An April gain in the vicinity of 1 million is a start, to be sure, but far short of what centrists on the FOMC might consider a ‘string.’”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bank decisions in Brazil, Turkey and the U.K. will be among the highlights of the week. Canada also publishes its April jobs report.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaPMI data from around the region should indicate how Asia’s factories are ticking over in response to the improvement in global demand. Korean CPI may accelerate further, though higher oil prices compared with last year’s nadir may overstate the strength of the overall trend.Japan will emerge from its Golden Week holiday on Thursday with minutes from the BOJ’s March meeting that will offer more details of the thinking behind stimulus framework changes made after a review.The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is set to keep its stimulus settings unchanged, then releases updated economic forecasts on Friday that will need to acknowledge the brighter employment outlook while dispelling any notions of tapering. Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and Malaysia on Thursday -- both are widely seen as on hold for now.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaA cluster of monetary decisions from around the fringes of Europe’s single currency area may prove to be the main highlights of the coming week.Most prominent among them will be the Bank of England, which is likely to raise growth forecasts on Thursday after the region’s most advanced vaccination program put Britain on course to reopen much of the economy in coming months. That may presage a future decision to taper monetary stimulus later this year.The same day in Norway, attention is likely to focus on whether the Norges Bank will signal a rate increase as soon as in September to cool the economy’s house-price rally.Turkey’s central bank is expected to leave its benchmark unchanged for a second meeting. Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the country’s political leadership desires.Policy makers in eastern Europe also seem hesitant to raise borrowing costs. In Poland no change is expected despite a pickup in inflation, while in the Czech Republic, officials have already said rate hikes forecast for this year may come later than planned.Within the euro region itself, speeches by European Central Bank policy makers are likely to draw most attention, with President Christine Lagarde among several officials scheduled to make public comments.In South Africa, Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to publish a ratings review on Friday after downgrading the country to Ba2 with a negative outlook in November. The ratings company said in February it expects a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and wider deficits than the government, and that risks to debt affordability remain elevated.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaChile’s economic outlook has taken a turn for the better with March’s year-on-year activity indicator on Monday likely to show brisk growth.Colombia on Monday posts the minutes of its April 30 central bank meeting, where policy makers kept the key rate at 1.75%, followed by April inflation data Wednesday.Brazil on Wednesday reports March industrial production data before all attention shifts to the meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as “Copom.” Since 1999, the institution’s decisions have matched survey medians about 75% of the time, but under current President Roberto Campos Neto, expectations and outcomes have tallied more often. This time, a rate increase to 3.5% is foreseen by economists.On Friday, Brazil’s March retail sales report may show significant weakness, while Chile’s April report on inflation should see the annual rate nudge just over the 3% target.Ending the week, Mexico serves up the last consumer price data before next week’s central bank meeting, where Banxico is expected to hold at 4%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’