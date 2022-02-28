U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.75
    -59.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -406.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,998.75
    -181.75 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.60
    -26.40 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.84
    +4.25 (+4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.00
    +22.40 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.45 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0067 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +2.63 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,307.36
    -1,126.74 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.04
    +3.92 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.01
    -90.45 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

FANG ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SFUN

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced changes in its board of directors (the "Board") and management.

Changes in Board

Appointment of New Chairman of the Board

Mr. Vincent Tianquan Mo ("Mr. Mo"), the Company's founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, has stepped down from the Board, the nominating and corporate governance committee and the compensation committee of the Board, for personal reasons, effective from February 28, 2022. Mr. Mo's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Fang thanks Mr. Mo for his efforts and contributions to the Company.

The Board has nominated and appointed Mr. Richard Jiangong Dai ("Mr. Dai"), as a director and Executive Chairman of the Board, chairman of the compensation committee and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective from February 28, 2022. Mr. Dai expressed that he is dedicated to serving the Company and continuing to create values for the shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Dai joined the Company in 1999 and previously served multiple positions in the Company, including the Company's president and chief executive officer from 1999 to 2014 and the Company's director from September 2010 to February 2016. Mr. Dai co-founded Yiyi Technology in 2015 and Xiangshui Technology in 2018 and served as the chief executive officer for the two companies. Mr. Dai received a master's degree from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree from Guangxi University.

Upon the effectiveness of Mr. Dai's appointment and Mr. Mo's resignation, the Board will consist of six directors, including four independent directors.

Changes in Management

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Peng Cui ("Mr. Cui") has been appointed as Fang's chief financial officer effective from February 28, 2022.

Mr. Cui has served as acting chief financial officer of Fang since January 2021, and the deputy general manager of the capital market department of Fang since May 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cui served in the assurance department of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP San Francisco Office from January 2019 to February 2020. From December 2017 to December 2018, Mr. Cui served as a senior consultant in the transaction advisory service department of Ernst & Young (China) Advisory Ltd. From August 2017 to November 2017, Mr. Cui served as a finance manager at UBS (China) Limited. From October 2012 to July 2017, Mr. Cui served at multiple positions, including the last position as a senior assurance associate, at PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhongtian LLP. Mr. Cui received his bachelor's degree in economics from Tianjin University of Science and Technology in 2007, and a master's degree in business administration from the San Francisco State University in 2011. Mr. Cui is a regular member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 70 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 658 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-announces-changes-in-board-of-directors-and-management-301491432.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • BP Stock Tumbles After Saying It Plans to Offload Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • U.S. stock futures slump as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled as President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Erects Financial Defenses to Defend Economy From Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nat

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As West Targets Russia Banks Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Resp

  • 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into

    Feb. 15 marked the deadline for money managers with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In simple terms, a 13F provides a detailed snapshot of what the most successful money managers were buying and selling in the most recently ended quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter of 2021). If there's one trend that stood out in the fourth quarter, it's that billionaire money managers took a liking to popular dividend stocks.

  • Ruble-Denominated Bitcoin Volumes Surges to 9-Month High

    Ruble-denominated crypto trading volumes rise as the West's punitive sanctions on Russia trigger a flight away from Russia's fiat currency.