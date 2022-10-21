U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,652.75
    -22.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,176.00
    -177.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,978.25
    -112.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.70
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.02
    +0.51 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,626.90
    -9.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.28
    -0.40 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9746
    -0.0041 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.17
    -0.59 (-1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0129 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5470
    +1.4570 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,953.76
    -272.94 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.37
    -3.03 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.92
    -53.99 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

FangDD Received Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

Fangdd Network Group Ltd
·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it has received written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated October 20, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of publicly held shares of at least US$5 million, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D) provides that a failure to meet the market value requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of the Company for the 30 consecutive business days from September 8, 2022 to October 19, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum market value requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until April 18, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C). To regain compliance, the Company’s market value of publicly held shares must exceed US$5 million for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by April 18, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor its market value of publicly held shares between now and April 18, 2023 and intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, the Company expects that American depositary shares representing Class A ordinary shares of the Company will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Global Market.

The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, among others, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate transaction participants conduct their business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, products and technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “going forward,” “intend,” “ought to,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “shall,” “should,” “is likely to” and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: ir@fangdd.com


Recommended Stories

  • Verizon profit drops 23% as pricier plans result in subscriber loss

    Verizon Communications Inc posted a 23% slide in third-quarter profit and missed market estimates for wireless subscriber additions on Friday, as several customers opted for cheaper plans from rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. Verizon lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business in the quarter after the U.S. carrier raised prices for its plans in June through additional charges, which was over and above its already pricier plans. While the company benefited from a 1% rise in gross wireless additions (in consumer business) in the quarter, finance chief Matt Ellis told Reuters, but it was offset by "an increase in disconnects as we had some customers disconnect as a result of the pricing actions that we took".

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative tech companies will likely continue growing for decades, making their stocks excellent long-term holds.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.4% to 18.2%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers this year.

  • Twitter Stock Tumbles On Report Musk Takeover Could Be Subject To U.S. Security Review

    An ad spend warning from Snap, as well as suggestions of a U.S. revue of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover, has Twitter shares trading sharply lower Friday.

  • Stock Bears Set for Rare Loss Ahead of $2 Trillion Options Event

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a niche trade beloved by retail players and institutional pros that’s paid off handsomely this year: Selling equities just before trillions of dollars worth of options expire.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors Se

  • Why Nokia Stock Just Flopped

    Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

    Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep selloff in Treasuries steamrolls investors who bet markets would soon reverse, while battering stocks and fueling the dollar’s climb. The tumble in bonds has intensified in recent days, as U.S. Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - hit their highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis on concerns that the Fed would need to raise rates more aggressively to bring down consumer prices.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    A potential recession looms, and investors are worried. Here are two big yields worth buying anyway and one to avoid.

  • Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today

    Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble."

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.97, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.

  • Forget Tesla: Here Are 2 Lesser-Known EV Stocks to Watch

    Everyone knows by now that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and sector leader Tesla is already a world-famous brand. While those that cottoned on early to the opportunity have done well by backing Tesla, the sector presents plenty of other opportunities for investors, especially now that government policies are tilting heavily in EVs’ favor. Recent times have seen the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which contains initiatives and tax credits to help accelerate EV adoption, whi

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Wall Street is driving explosive swings in stocks by embracing a trading strategy popularized by the Reddit crowd

    Reddit-loving day traders are reportedly returning to their day jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal. But back in the world of high finance, professional traders have adopted one of their signature trading strategies, according to one closely followed markets guru.

  • Why LM Ericsson Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell hard on Thursday, following a third-quarter earnings report that fell short of market expectations. Ericsson's stock traded 15.1% lower at 1:20 p.m. ET, having fallen as much as 19.5% earlier in the day. The Swedish maker of telecom-grade networking equipment saw Q3 sales rise 21% year over year to SEK 68 billion ($6 billion).

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.