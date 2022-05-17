U.S. markets closed

Fanhua to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 26, 2022

Fanhua Inc.
3 min read
In this article:
  FANH
Fanhua Inc.
Fanhua Inc.

GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for first quarter 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 26, 2022.

Mr. Yinan Hu, chairman and CEO and Mr. Peng Ge, CFO will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results at:

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 26, 2022

or 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on May 27, 2022

The toll free dial-in numbers:

United States

1-833-239-5565

Hong Kong, China

800-906-601

South Korea

080-850-0474

The toll dial-in numbers:

China (Mainland)

400-820-5286

Hong Kong, China & Other Areas

+852 30-186-771

United Kingdom

+44 203-692-8125

Conference ID #: 4067079

Additionally, a live and archived web cast of this call will be available at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h4u2gjx5

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of March 31, 2022, our distribution and service network is consisted of 735 sales outlets covering 23 provinces and 109 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Fanhua’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and productive agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Investor Relations Tel: (8620) 83883191 Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com


