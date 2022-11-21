U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,949.94
    -15.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,700.28
    -45.41 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.51
    -121.55 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.14
    -10.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1030
    +1.7780 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,795.18
    -475.80 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.59
    -9.77 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Fanhua Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Fanhua Inc.
·24 min read
Fanhua Inc.
Fanhua Inc.

-- Operating Income for the Third Quarter of 2022 Grew 14.2% YOY --

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (Nasdaq: FANH) (the “Company” or “Fanhua”), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20221.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

(In thousands, except per ADS data)

2021Q3
(RMB)

2022Q3
(RMB)

2022Q3
(US$)

Change %

Total net revenues

683,537

624,746

87,825

(8.6

)

Operating income

28,163

32,165

4,522

14.2

 

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders

34,250

35,371

4,972

3.3

 

Diluted net income per ADS

0.64

0.66

0.09

3.1

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and others (as of September 30, 2021 and 2022)

1,397,727

1,296,9262

182,319

(7.2

)

Mr. Yinan Hu, chairman and chief executive officer of Fanhua, commented on the financial results of third quarter of 2022, “Despite macroeconomic and industry headwinds, Fanhua maintained steady growth in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting continued resilience in our business. Gross written premiums (“GWP”) of our life insurance business grew by 6.2% year-over-year to RMB2.8 billion, of which our regular life insurance first-year premiums (“FYP”) increased by 9.1% year-over-year to RMB529.7 million. While we continued to increase investments in technology and training, we delivered an operating income of RMB32.2 million, representing a growth of 14.2% year-over-year, in line with our previous expectation.”

“We are pleased to witness a continuous improvement in the quality of our sales force during the third quarter. In accordance with our plan, the total number of performing agents declined, while the per capita productivity of performing agents grew by nearly 20% year-over-year. The contribution from high-performing agents increased even further, with the number of ‘100K Premium Agents’3 growing by 46% year-over-year, representing 48% of our FYP during the quarter, compared to 39% for the corresponding period in 2021. This is yet another testament to the positive effects of our professionalization and career-based strategies.”

“Centering around the needs for high-quality senior care, wealth management and inheritance solutions from the mass affluent and high-net-worth families, Fanhua continues to focus on magnifying our platform’s empowering capabilities through the following initiatives: i) supporting our agents to provide whole life journey services by offering a wide spectrum of product and services that match the demands throughout customer’s lifecycle; ii) empowering our agents to achieve professional growth through a combination of our 3F (‘Family Officer Consultant, Fanhua Retirement Planner and Family Policy Custodian’) professional trainings, scenario-based marketing and the support from 3R (‘Account Responsibility, Solution Responsibility and Fulfillment Responsibility’) marketing model, leveraging on our resources in trust and health care services and our proprietary insurance policy custody technology; and iii) improving the efficiency of customer services through our digitalization efforts.”

“For the fourth quarter of 2022, considering the ongoing resurgences of COVID-19 cases across the country, the growth prospect of Chinese insurance industry remains challenging. Against this backdrop, Fanhua will continue with our established development strategies to empower agents and create value for customers.”


Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Total net revenues were RMB624.7 million (US$87.8 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 8.6% from RMB683.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Net revenues for agency business were RMB522.7 million (US$73.5 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 7.0% from RMB562.1 million for the corresponding period in 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, total GWP increased by 6.0% year-over-year to RMB2,871.1 million, of which FYP grew by 7.7% year-over-year to RMB610.9 million while renewal premiums increased by 5.6% year-over-year to RMB2,260.1 million.

    • Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB480.6 million (US$67.6 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 8.5% from RMB525.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the weighted average renewal commission rate of renewal premium collected, and to a lesser extent, due to the change in the product mix. For the long term life insurance policies that we sell, renewal commissions are paid throughout the policy payment period but the renewal commission rates are higher in the first few years after the sales of the insurance policies and recede year by year. In the third quarter of 2022, total life insurance GWP increased by 6.2% year-over-year to RMB2,789.9 million, of which FYP increased by 9.1% year-over-year to RMB529.7 million and renewal premiums increased by 5.6% year-over-year to RMB2,260.1 million.

      Net revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 76.9% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022.

    • Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB42.1 million (US$5.9 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14.1% from RMB36.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021. Net revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions for medical insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and homeowner insurance products facilitated on Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Net revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 6.8% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB102.0 million (US$14.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 16.0% from RMB121.4 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was due to the disruption to our claims adjusting business as a result of the lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks in several areas in China and contraction of our medical-insurance related claims adjusting business. Net revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 16.3% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB592.6 million (US$83.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 9.6% from RMB655.4 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Commission costs were RMB393.4 million (US$55.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 10.8% from RMB440.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

    • Commission costs for agency business were RMB324.1 million (US$45.6 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 11.8% from RMB367.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

      • Costs of the life insurance business were RMB298.9 million (US$42.0 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB341.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was in line with the decrease in net revenues generated from our life insurance business. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 76.0% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2022.

      • Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB25.2 million (US$3.5 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 2.7% from RMB25.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs we incurred for operating Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 6.4% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2022.

    • Costs of claims adjusting business were RMB69.3 million (US$9.7 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 5.6% from RMB73.4 million for the corresponding period in 2021. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 17.6% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Selling expenses were RMB69.3 million (US$9.7 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 3.2% from RMB71.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB129.8 million (US$18.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 9.2% from RMB142.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to cost savings from personnel optimization, partially offset by increased expenditures on IT infrastructure and trainings.     

As a result of the foregoing factors, we recorded an operating income of RMB32.2 million (US$4.5 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB28.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating margin was 5.1% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.1% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Investment income was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to investment income of RMB8.8 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The investment income in the third quarter of 2022 consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products, and is recognized when the investment matures or is disposed of.

Income tax expense was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 7.5% from RMB9.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 20.2% compared with 21.4% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income was RMB33.2 million (US$4.7 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 9.8% from RMB36.8 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB35.4 million (US$5.0 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 3.3% from RMB34.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net margin was 5.7% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 5.0% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.66 (US$0.09) and RMB0.66 (US$0.09) for the third quarter of 2022, respectively, representing increases of 3.1% and 3.1% from RMB0.64 and RMB0.64 for the corresponding period in 2021, respectively.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had RMB1,296.9 million (US$182.3 million) in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and others. The amount included short term loans to third parties of RMB189.0 million and an advance payment of RMB190.0 million for the purchase of short-term investment products.

Other Key Operational Metrics:

  • Lan Zhanggui - Our one-stop insurance service platform:

    • The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui4 was 17,822 in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 16,745 in the same period of 2021 which excluded the number of active users for selling auto insurance.

    • Insurance premiums generated from Lan Zhanggui were RMB454.2 million (US$63.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB452.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021 which excluded auto insurance premiums.

  • Baowang (www.baoxian.com) - Our Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) online insurance platform for Accident & Short Term Health insurance(“A&H”), travel and homeowner insurance:

    • The number of active customer accounts5 was 57,575 in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 116,991 in the corresponding period of 2021;

    • Insurance premiums generated on Baoxian.com were RMB88.4 million (US$12.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 0.5% from RMB88.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The insurance premiums generated per active customer account were RMB1,535 in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to RMB760 in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • The number of performing agents6 was 32,884 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 60,887 in the corresponding period of 2021. The number of performing agents for selling life insurance products was 7,598 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 16,576 in the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease in the number of performing agents for selling life insurance products was primarily because we shifted focus to serving high-end customers and high-performing agents, to an elite-based agent pool. As of September 30, 2022, Fanhua’s distribution network consisted of 697 sales outlets in 23 provinces and 100 services outlets in 31 provinces, compared with 750 sales outlets in 23 provinces and 110 service outlets in 31 provinces as of September 30, 2021.

Recent Developments

  • As of September 30, 2022, eHuzhu, our online mutual aid platform which serves to provide alternative risk-protection programs to lower-income group at more affordable costs, gather over 1.9 million paying members and assisted 10,323 families in raising about RMB1.2 billion funds to cover their medical costs and help them get through tough times.

  • On September 25th, 2022, Fanhua was selected into the Top 100 Digitalized Insurance Institutions of 2022 by virtue of its innovative RONS Open Platform at the first International Insurance Agency Summit jointly sponsored by All-gen Group, an international business communication platform builder, and InsurView, a well-known professional insurtech media in China.

Business Outlook

Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB30.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Fanhua’s preliminary estimate, which is subject to change caused by various factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results as per the following details.

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 21, 2022
  or 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 22, 2022

Please pre-register online in advance to join the conference call by navigating to the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call details will be provided upon registration.

Conference Call Preregistration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1b627f239d87469890614c8be638bfd4

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Fanhua’s investor relations website: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5mcc7ydk

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (i) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase for their policy holders a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (ii) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing short term health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (iii) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of September 30, 2022, our distribution and service network consisted of 697 sales outlets covering 23 provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities and 100 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management’s quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. Except as otherwise indicated, all information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.


FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

 

As of December 31,

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

564,624

 

 

377,310

 

 

53,041

 

Restricted cash

76,303

 

 

64,949

 

 

9,130

 

Short term investments

870,682

 

 

540,591

 

 

75,995

 

Accounts receivable, net

653,757

 

 

582,905

 

 

81,943

 

Other receivables

60,755

 

 

279,627

 

 

39,309

 

Other current assets

39,947

 

 

220,901

 

 

31,054

 

Total current assets

2,266,068

 

 

2,066,283

 

 

290,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted bank deposit – non-current

15,595

 

 

20,578

 

 

2,893

 

Contract assets, net - non-current

192,114

 

 

323,137

 

 

45,426

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

46,800

 

 

103,233

 

 

14,512

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

109,869

 

 

109,997

 

 

15,463

 

Deferred tax assets

18,728

 

 

22,035

 

 

3,098

 

Investment in affiliates

335,808

 

 

4,877

 

 

686

 

Other non-current assets

31,459

 

 

31,310

 

 

4,401

 

Right of use assets

225,677

 

 

175,849

 

 

24,720

 

Total non-current assets

976,050

 

 

791,016

 

 

111,199

 

Total assets

3,242,118

 

 

2,857,299

 

 

401,671

 


Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

377,558

 

 

294,935

 

 

41,461

 

Insurance premium payables

24,054

 

 

18,614

 

 

2,617

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

178,157

 

 

184,049

 

 

25,873

 

Accrued payroll

111,672

 

 

94,825

 

 

13,330

 

Income tax payable

130,222

 

 

121,610

 

 

17,096

 

Current operating lease liability

87,012

 

 

72,495

 

 

10,191

 

Total current liabilities

908,675

 

 

786,528

 

 

110,568

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable – non-current

97,869

 

 

164,617

 

 

23,141

 

Other tax liabilities

73,213

 

 

45,788

 

 

6,437

 

Deferred tax liabilities

73,716

 

 

93,413

 

 

13,132

 

Non-current operating lease liability

128,283

 

 

93,270

 

 

13,111

 

Total non-current liabilities

373,081

 

 

397,088

 

 

55,821

 

Total liabilities

1,281,756

 

 

1,183,616

 

 

166,389

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

8,089

 

 

8,091

 

 

1,137

 

Additional Paid-in capital

 

 

162

 

 

23

 

Statutory reserves

557,221

 

 

557,221

 

 

78,333

 

Retained earnings

1,311,715

 

 

1,023,641

 

 

143,901

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,140

)

 

(28,468

)

 

(4,002

)

Total shareholders’ equity

1,837,885

 

 

1,560,647

 

 

219,392

 

Non-controlling interests

122,477

 

 

113,036

 

 

15,890

 

Total equity

1,960,362

 

 

1,673,683

 

 

235,282

 

Total liabilities and equity

3,242,118

 

 

2,857,299

 

 

401,671

 


FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

RMB

 

 


RMB

 

 


USD

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency

562,127

 

 

522,702

 

 

73,480

 

 

2,139,684

 

 

1,714,096

 

 

240,964

 

Life insurance business

525,241

 

 

480,605

 

 

67,562

 

 

2,037,264

 

 

1,609,833

 

 

226,307

 

P&C insurance business

36,886

 

 

42,097

 

 

5,918

 

 

102,420

 

 

104,263

 

 

14,657

 

Claims adjusting

121,410

 

 

102,044

 

 

14,345

 

 

328,801

 

 

300,153

 

 

42,195

 

Total net revenues

683,537

 

 

624,746

 

 

87,825

 

 

2,468,485

 

 

2,014,249

 

 

283,159

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency

(367,452

)

 

(324,164

)

 

(45,570

)

 

(1,405,090

)

 

(1,098,865

)

 

(154,476

)

Life insurance Business

(341,577

)

 

(298,915

)

 

(42,021

)

 

(1,331,519

)

 

(1,030,418

)

 

(144,854

)

P&C insurance Business

(25,875

)

 

(25,249

)

 

(3,549

)

 

(73,571

)

 

(68,447

)

 

(9,622

)

Claims adjusting

(73,426

)

 

(69,253

)

 

(9,735

)

 

(205,182

)

 

(202,329

)

 

(28,443

)

Total operating costs

(440,878

)

 

(393,417

)

 

(55,305

)

 

(1,610,272

)

 

(1,301,194

)

 

(182,919

)

Selling expenses

(71,627

)

 

(69,323

)

 

(9,745

)

 

(229,352

)

 

(210,952

)

 

(29,655

)

General and administrative expenses

(142,869

)

 

(129,841

)

 

(18,253

)

 

(409,292

)

 

(418,321

)

 

(58,807

)

Total operating costs and expenses

(655,374

)

 

(592,581

)

 

(83,303

)

 

(2,248,916

)

 

(1,930,467

)

 

(271,381

)

Income from operations

28,163

 

 

32,165

 

 

4,522

 

 

219,569

 

 

83,782

 

 

11,778

 

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment income

8,847

 

 

2,770

 

 

389

 

 

25,388

 

 

9,044

 

 

1,271

 

Interest income

468

 

 

7,938

 

 

1,116

 

 

1,510

 

 

9,775

 

 

1,374

 

Others, net

6,116

 

 

(488

)

 

(69

)

 

24,111

 

 

8,920

 

 

1,254

 

Income from operations before income taxes and share of income of affiliates

43,594

 

 

42,385

 

 

5,958

 

 

270,578

 

 

111,521

 

 

15,677

 

Income tax expense

(9,315

)

 

(8,562

)

 

(1,204

)

 

(57,906

)

 

(22,551

)

 

(3,170

)

Share income of affiliates

2,486

 

 

(621

)

 

(87

)

 

28,813

 

 

(68,755

)

 

(9,665

)

Net income

36,765

 

 

33,202

 

 

4,667

 

 

241,485

 

 

20,215

 

 

2,842

 

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,515

 

 

(2,169

)

 

(305

)

 

1,445

 

 

(9,441

)

 

(1,327

)

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders

34,250

 

 

35,371

 

 

4,972

 

 

240,040

 

 

29,656

 

 

4,169

 


FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income-(Continued)
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)

 

For The Three Months Ended

 

For The Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

Diluted

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

Net income per ADS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.64

 

 

0.66

 

 

0.09

 

 

4.47

 

 

0.55

 

 

0.08

 

Diluted

0.64

 

 

0.66

 

 

0.09

 

 

4.47

 

 

0.55

 

 

0.08

 

Shares used in calculating net income per share:

Basic

1,073,891,784

 

 

1,074,291,784

 

 

1,074,291,784

 

 

1,073,891,784

 

 

1,074,193,616

 

 


1,074,193,616

 

Diluted

1,074,291,210

 

 

1,074,500,364

 

 

1,074,500,364

 

 

1,074,291,220

 

 

1,074,262,500

 

 

1,074,262,500

 


Net income

36,765

 

 

33,202

 

 

4,667

 

 

241,485

 

 

20,215

 

 

2,842

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments

(279

)

 

3,950

 

 

555

 

 

(7,968

)

 

4,746

 

 

667

 

Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of affiliates

197

 

 

 

 

 

 

(299

)

 

4,688

 

 

659

 

Unrealized net gains on available-for-sale investments

4,469

 

 

1,848

 

 

260

 

 

1,775

 

 

1,238

 

 

174

 

Comprehensive income

41,152

 

 

39,000

 

 

5,482

 

 

234,993

 

 

30,887

 

 

4,342

 

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interests

2,515

 

 

(2,169

)

 

(305

)

 

1,445

 

 

(9,441

)

 

(1,327

)

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s shareholders

38,637

 

 

41,169

 

 

5,787

 

 

233,548

 

 

40,328

 

 

5,669

 


FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

 

RMB

 

 

RMB

 

 

US$

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

36,765

 

 

33,202

 

 

4,667

 

 

241,485

 

 

20,215

 

 

2,842

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash generated from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment income

(1,736

)

 

(1,133

)

 

(159

)

 

(3,163

)

 

(2,931

)

 

(412

)

Share of income of affiliates

(2,486

)

 

621

 

 

87

 

 

(28,813

)

 

68,755

 

 

9,665

 

Other non-cash adjustments

38,694

 

 

35,027

 

 

4,924

 

 

102,880

 

 

115,076

 

 

16,177

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(53,532

)

 

(47,929

)

 

(6,738

)

 

(254,307

)

 

(218,280

)

 

(30,685

)

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

17,705

 

 

19,788

 

 

2,781

 

 

58,082

 

 

(17,165

)

 

(2,413

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short term investments

(1,510,370

)

 

(452,760

)

 

(63,648

)

 

(7,255,010

)

 

(1,993,760

)

 

(280,278

)

Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments

1,842,576

 

 

653,531

 

 

91,872

 

 

7,798,830

 

 

2,487,862

 

 

349,738

 

Prepayment for acquisition of short-term investments

 

 

(240,000

)

 

(33,739

)

 

 

 

(340,000

)

 

(47,797

)

Cash lent to third parties

 

 

(105,800

)

 

(14,873

)

 

 

 

(205,800

)

 

(28,931

)

Repayment of loan receivables from a third party

 

 

20,000

 

 

2,812

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

 

2,812

 

Others

(2,841

)

 

(26,091

)

 

(3,668

)

 

(10,032

)

 

(94,247

)

 

(13,249

)

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

329,365

 

 

(151,120

)

 

(21,244

)

 

533,788

 

 

(125,945

)

 

(17,705

)

Cash flows from financing activities：

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(51,958

)

 

 

 

 

 

(191,427

)

 

(52,069

)

 

(7,320

)

Dividend distributed to non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,580

)

 

 

 

 

Others

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,200

)

 

3

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(51,958

)

 

 

 

 

 

(209,207

)

 

(52,066

)

 

(7,320

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

295,112

 

 

(131,332

)

 

(18,463

)

 

382,663

 

 

(195,176

)

 

(27,438

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

429,330

 

 

592,425

 

 

83,282

 

 

350,098

 

 

656,522

 

 

92,292

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(343

)

 

1,744

 

 

245

 

 

(8,662

)

 

1,491

 

 

210

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

724,099

 

 

462,837

 

 

65,064

 

 

724,099

 

 

462,837

 

 

65,064

 


Source: Fanhua Inc.


_______________

1

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of September 30, 2022 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2

The amount includes short term loans to third parties of RMB189.0 million as recorded in other receivables and an advance payment of RMB190.0 million for the purchase of short-term investment products as recorded in other current assets.

3

“100K Premium Agents” refers to agents who have contributed more than RMB100,000 annualized premiums equivalent during the reporting period.

4

Active users of Lan Zhanggui in a given period refer to users who sold at least one insurance policy through Lan Zhanggui (through either its mobile application or WeChat public account) during such period.

5

Active customer accounts in a given period refer to customer accounts that made at least one purchase directly through www.baoxian.com, its mobile application, or WeChat public account during such period.

6

Performing agents in a given period refer to agents who sold at least one insurance policy during such period.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Investor Relations Tel: +86 (20) 8388-3191 Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today

    Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. This is especially true as the Federal Reserve has reiterated its hawkish commentary even in the face of falling inflation, as well as broader lockdowns in China amid the first reported COVID deaths in the country in six months.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • Why GrafTech Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) has been cleared to resume production at its Mexican facility, resolving a major issue that had hung over the shares of the graphite electrode maker. GrafTech is responsible for one of the key components in electric-arc steelmaking, which is a fast-growing part of the steel industry because it is costs less and requires less energy. The company makes the graphite electrodes that power electric-arc furnaces.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • ‘Twitter is ALIVE’: Elon Musk hits back at his critics just days after the ‘RIPTwitter’ trend, considers even more layoffs to slash costs. Bet on the billionaire with these other assets

    He could get the last laugh, after all.

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock To Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • Zoom shares boosted by Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down Zoom's third-quarter earnings results.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • The Investment Case for Tesla (TSLA): Buy the Latest Dip?

    While Tesla (TSLA) makes for a solid long-term investment choice, it is witnessing near-term headwinds. Read on to know if you should purchase the recent sell-off or wait for a better entry point.