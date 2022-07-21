U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

In this article:
Company to Host Conference Call

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday morning, July 29, 2022, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on July 29, 2022.

The company's second quarter 2022 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Event day and time
Friday, July 29, 2022
8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559504&tp_key=a33a03bae8
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-scheduled-release-of-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301591120.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

