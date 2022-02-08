U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

2 min read
In this article:
Company to Host Conference Call

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February 8, 2022 – Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on February 15, 2022.

The company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings news release, annual report on Form 10-K, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Event day and time
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524913&tp_key=604d5ccf2b
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-scheduled-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301477787.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

