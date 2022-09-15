U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Fannie Mae Names Anthony Moon Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

·2 min read

Moon brings nearly 30 years of risk management experience to role

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it has appointed Anthony Moon as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective fourth quarter 2022. In this role, Moon will be responsible for Fannie Mae's Enterprise Risk Management, which oversees the company's governance and strategy for global risk management.

Moon will be a member of Fannie Mae's Management Committee and report to David C. Benson, Fannie Mae's President and Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Andrew Brammer has served as Interim CRO since April 2022.

"With nearly 30 years of deep experience in market, credit, operational, and compliance risk, Anthony is well positioned to lead our risk management strategy, a core function of Fannie Mae's business and vital to maintaining the company's safety and soundness," said David C. Benson, President and Interim CEO, Fannie Mae. "I want to thank Andrew for his leadership and expert guidance of the Enterprise Risk Management organization during this transition."

Moon joins Fannie Mae from Morgan Stanley where he has been leading risk management for the Wealth Management and Private Bank division, a business that oversees $5 trillion in client assets. He previously held risk and operations leadership positions at GE Capital, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, and Bankers Trust.

"I'm honored to be stepping into such a critical role at Fannie Mae," said Moon. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and the Board of Directors to refine and sustain a strong culture of risk management and oversight, and continue Fannie Mae's mission to support renters and homeowners across the United States."

Moon holds a bachelor's degree in economics and management science from State University of New YorkCortland and an MBA from Columbia University.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-names-anthony-moon-executive-vice-president-and-chief-risk-officer-301625691.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

