Fannie Mae Priced $210 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M18) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $210 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on September 10, 2021. FNA 2021-M18 marks the ninth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2021.

"We kicked off the fall season with a first for us, the re-securitization of our Hybrid ARM product in the M18," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "This Hybrid ARM product provides long-term flexible financing for small building owners, and prepayment protection for investors during the fixed-rate period. Although the program is a smaller component of our Multifamily portfolio, it expands opportunity for smaller apartment building owners nationwide, providing them with alternatives to traditional, fixed-rate financing."

All classes of FNA 2021-M18 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread Offered Price H5 $57,217,063 3.36 0.942 FLT/AFC S+15 100.50 X1 $57,217,063 7.67 2.453 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered H7 $56,746,133 5.00 1.279 FLT/AFC S+25 100.50 X2 $56,746,133 8.02 1.618 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered H10 $96,355,804 6.39 1.626 FLT/AFC S+45 100.49 X3 $96,355,804 8.08 1.133 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $210,319,000











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $57,217,063 Collateral: 30 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (17.1%), WA (14.33%), CO (13.44%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.78x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 65.6%



Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $56,746,133 Collateral: 27 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (36.73%), PA (13.62%), WV (12.26%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.93x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 58.8%



Group 3 Collateral





UPB: $96,355,805 Collateral: 51 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (19.07%), IL (14.6%), MD (6.67%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.89x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 64%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2021-M18) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

