U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -6.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,692.48
    -15.46 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.75
    -122.09 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.15
    -5.29 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.43
    +1.09 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4860
    +0.1450 (+6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0110
    -0.3090 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.19
    +160.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.36
    -2.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Fannie Mae Priced $721 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M3) Under Its GeMS Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FNMA
    Watchlist

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $721 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on March 16, 2022. FNA 2022-M3 marks the third Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2022.

"The M3 investors have had to contend with financial markets volatility, macro uncertainty, and a recent Federal Reserve interest rate hike," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets and Pricing, Fannie Mae. "We were pleased that they were still able to focus on this deal, which provided over $700 million in 10-year collateral with a 2.19x DSCR."

All classes of FNA 2022-M3 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread*

Offered

Price

A1

$33,309,000

6.28

1.764

WAC

S+40

96.50

A2

$687,816,612

9.64

1.764

WAC

S+88

90.65

Total

$721,125,612






* The spread on FNA 2022-M3 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral

UPB:

$721,125,612

Collateral:

36 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

CA (34.21%), DC (15.09%), FL (14.09%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

2.19x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

59.69%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2022-M3) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-priced-721-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2022-m3-under-its-gems-program-301510922.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Nio stock drops on revenue beat, guidance miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Bitcoin Is on the Verge of a Major Breakout—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto Today

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 5% over the past 24 hours to near $45,000, around the highest level seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank. Similar price action was seen among some smaller cryptocurrencies, or “altcoins,” with and both up around 5%.

  • Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly drops nearly $50M to acquire Concord site for $1B plant

    Eli Lilly and Co. acquired the 415-acre site in March. It'll house the company's recently announced $1 billion pharmaceutical plant.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Why GameStop Shares Soared This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders trounced a rising market this week. The stock jumped 57% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.3% rally in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop is down roughly 4% in 2022 compared to a 5% drop in the S&P 500.

  • Oil prices drop as EU holds off on Russian crude ban, Rivian stock falls despite bullish note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks and commodities are trading.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • The U.S. Dollar’s Dominance Is Being Stealthily Eroded

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s share of global reserve currencies has been in steady decline over the past 20 years as central banks turn to nontraditional currencies, including the renminbi, to diversify their holdings.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Myst

  • NextDecade Stock Rocketed Today; Is It a Buy?

    Igniting the rally was news that the liquified natural gas (LNG) project developer signed an agreement with a Chinese company to buy LNG from its proposed Rio Grande LNG project. China's Guangdong Energy Group agreed to buy 1.5 million metric tons of LNG per year from NextDecade. It will become NextDecade's second foundational customer, joining Royal Dutch Shell.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. Investors Care More About Production.

    Earnings don't matter all that much for a pre-revenue company. Investors are more interested in things such as production and plane certification.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • Why The Honest Company Plunged 30% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods company got hit as its earnings report fell short of Wall Street's hopes.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.