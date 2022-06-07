U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Fannie Mae Prices $754 Million Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) REMIC Deal

3 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Series 2022-R06, an approximately $754 million note offering that represents Fannie Mae's sixth CAS REMIC® transaction of the year. CAS is Fannie Mae's benchmark issuance program designed to share credit risk on its single-family conventional guaranty book of business.

The reference pool for CAS Series 2022-R06 consists of approximately 83,000 single-family mortgage loans with an outstanding unpaid principal balance of approximately $25.0 billion. The reference pool includes collateral with loan-to-value ratios of 60.01 percent to 80.00 percent, which were acquired between June 2021 and July 2021. The loans included in this transaction are fixed-rate, generally 30-year term, fully amortizing mortgages and were underwritten using rigorous credit standards and enhanced risk controls.

Fannie Mae will retain a portion of the 1M-1, 1M-2, 1B-1, and 1B-2 tranches and will retain the full 1B-3H first-loss tranche.

Class

Offered Amount
($MM)

Pricing Level

Expected
Ratings
(S&P/KBRA)

1M-1

$332.500

1-month average SOFR plus 275 bps

A- (sf) / BBB+ (sf)

1M-2

$249.375

1-month average SOFR plus 385 bps

BBB- (sf) / BBB- (sf)

1B-1

$90.000

1-month average SOFR plus 635 bps

BB- (sf) / BB (sf)

1B-2

$82.500

1-month average SOFR plus 1060 bps

NR / B- (sf)

BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofA") is the lead structuring manager and joint bookrunner. Nomura Securities International Inc. ("Nomura") is the co-lead manager and joint bookrunner. Co-managers are Amherst Pierpoint Securities LLC ("Amherst"), Barclays Capital Inc. ("Barclays"), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citigroup"), and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC ("Credit Suisse"). Selling group members are service-disabled veteran-owned Academy Securities Inc. and African-American-owned CastleOak Securities LP.

With the completion of this transaction, Fannie Mae will have brought 50 CAS deals to market, issued nearly $57 billion in notes, and transferred a portion of the credit risk to private investors on over $1.8 trillion in single-family mortgage loans, measured at the time of the transaction.

To promote transparency and to help credit investors evaluate our securities and the CAS program, Fannie Mae provides ongoing, robust disclosure data, as well as access to news, resources, and analytics through its credit risk transfer webpages. This includes our innovative Data Dynamics® tool that enables market participants to interact with and analyze CAS deals that are currently outstanding in the market and Fannie Mae's historical loan dataset. In addition, our EU Resources and UK Resources webpages help European Union and UK institutional investors, as well as those managing funds subject to EU/UK regulations comply with EU/UK securitization regulations.

In addition to our flagship CAS program, Fannie Mae continues to transfer mortgage credit risk through its Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT) reinsurance program.

About Connecticut Avenue Securities

CAS REMIC notes are issued by a bankruptcy-remote trust. The amount of periodic principal and ultimate principal paid by Fannie Mae is determined by the performance of a large and diverse reference pool. For more information on individual CAS transactions, visit our credit risk transfer webpage.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Statements in this release regarding the company's future CAS transactions are forward-looking. Actual results may be materially different as a result of market conditions or other factors listed in "Risk Factors" or "Forward-Looking Statements" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. This release does not constitute an offer or sale of any security. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, potential investors should review the disclosure for such security and consult their own investment advisors.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-prices-754-million-connecticut-avenue-securities-cas-remic-deal-301563118.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

