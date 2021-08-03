U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,885.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,979.00
    +26.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.70
    +16.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1320
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,051.83
    -1,524.46 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.77
    -36.13 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.82
    +28.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $7.2 Billion for Second Quarter 2021

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results and filed its second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480712&tp_key=ed13b7cecb
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-reports-net-income-of-7-2-billion-for-second-quarter-2021--301346960.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Recommended Stories

  • FB Stock A Buy? Here's Why Facebook Got A $500 Price Target

    Is FB stock a buy after falling, despite trouncing Q2 earnings and sales estimates? Here's why one analyst hiked his price target to 500.

  • Alibaba tops profit expectations, boosts buyback program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates Tuesday but fell slightly short of revenue expectations, while also announcing a boost to its buyback program.

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • Alibaba Sales Miss in Sign Spending Has Yet to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed estimates, suggesting plans to hike spending in pursuit of growth have yet to gain traction.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed from a year earlier to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with the 209.4 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. Net income was 45.1 billion yuan, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter following the firm’s record antitrust penalty. The company announced it was boosti

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd missed analyst estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business was hurt by rising competition from smaller players such as JD.Com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc. Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • Translate Bio Stock Jumps After Agreeing to Be Bought by Sanofi. What to Know.

    Shares of Translate, which uses the same technology that Moderna used in its Covid vaccines, were up about 30%

  • Discovery Tops Wall Street’s Q2 Estimates On Advertising Rebound; Streaming Business Hits 18M Subscribers

    Advertising rebounded strongly in the second quarter, enabling Discovery Communications to easily beat Wall Street’s estimates. Total revenue climbed 21% over the prior-year quarter, reaching $3.06 billion, as earnings per share hit $1.01. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.97 billion and earnings of 85 cents. Ad revenue in the U.S. rose 12% and the company […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell 35% in July

    The month of July should have been a great one for investors in Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock -- and for a few glorious days, it was. Indeed, the first week of last month saw Virgin Galactic stock gain 14.5% in the run-up to Sir Richard Branson's historic first flight to space aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane. Well, Virgin Galactic itself bears part of the blame for this.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Tencent Weighs Kids Games Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. led a stocks rout after Chinese state media decried the “spiritual opium” of games, prompting the company to broach a ban for kids and triggering fears Beijing will set its sights next on the world’s largest gaming arena.China’s most valuable corporation joined rivals from NetEase Inc. to Nexon Co. in a gaming selloff after an outlet run by the Xinhua News Agency published a blistering critique of their industry. The Economic Information Daily cited a student

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • PepsiCo stock rises after $3.3 billion deal to sell juice brands, including Tropicana and Naked

    Shares of PepsiCo Inc. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the beverage and snacks company announced an agreement to sell Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands across North America for $3.3 billion in cash to PAI Partners. The deal includes options to sell certain juice businesses in Europe. PepsiCo said it will retain a 39% interest in a newly formed joint venture, and will retain exclusive U.S. distribution rights of the brands. "This joint venture with PAI enables us to realize si

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.