Fanplayr Launches in UK to Meet Global Demand for E-commerce Personalization

The global leader in e-commerce behavioral data opens two UK offices and makes senior appointments to its growing team

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanplayr, the leader in online behavioral personalization and artificial intelligence, accelerates its global growth plans with the opening of new offices in London and Manchester and three new senior appointments in the UK. The company's rapid expansion in the UK is driven by its ability to convert online users into buyers, using real-time analysis of online behavior. With an enormous surge in e-commerce in the last year, Fanplayr is anticipating significant revenue growth in the UK, reflecting the company's success across Europe where it has already had an increase in year-over-year revenue of more than 70%.

The success of Fanplayr's advanced cookie-free personalization is also equipping companies for post-pandemic recovery and for one of the most serious challenges to online business – the end of third-party cookies set to take place in 2022.

To build this early success in the UK, Fanplayr has made three key appointments. Andy McNab leads the UK operation, becoming the company's Vice President for EMEA. McNab is an award-winning digital leader who has led teams at Microsoft, AOL, and Rocket Fuel and is now fully focused on developing Fanplayr across EMEA.

Joining McNab are Dave Hendry, Regional Sales Director, who has worked in senior positions at JOE Media and Rocket Fuel, and Jessica Biddle, Head of Customer Success, who has previously led and developed teams at MiQ and Centro.

"We are excited to welcome Andy McNab and his team to Fanplayr," said Simon Yencken, Fanplayr CEO and Co-founder. "Andy brings a wealth of knowledge and value as an experienced leader in e-commerce and Adtech. We have high expectations for the UK in terms of notable global brands, enterprise customers, and expanded revenue for Fanplayr."

In the last month alone, Fanplayr has already acquired four major UK clients and further significant deals are in the pipeline to feed the expected growth. The new UK clients range from high-end fashion retailers to hotels and global software, and also includes several trading agreements with advertising agencies. Says McNab: "UK businesses have gained millions of new customers during the pandemic and they need us to help understand and retain them. Fanplayr's patented solution is perfectly placed to transform revenues without disruption."

Expansion in the UK comes as Fanplayr completes strategic agreements with key partners in the Nordics, Dubai and Abu Dhabi that will guarantee the company's advanced capabilities, including its patented "Segmentation-as-a-Service", are available across Europe and beyond.

From its global headquarters in Palo Alto, California, Fanplayr has been leading fully integrated online personalization and AI for a decade. The company achieved 100% growth in 2019 prior to the pandemic, with consistent growth of more than 60% annually over the last several years.

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Mexico, Milan, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Hamburg, Melbourne and Tokyo. https://www.fanplayr.com/

