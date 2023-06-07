Fans Can Join 'The Walking Dead' Creators In Shaping The Future Of Storytelling With Skybound Entertainment

Skybound Entertainment, the mastermind behind iconic properties like "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible," is shaking up the entertainment industry with its revolutionary approach to content production and distribution. But now, the startup it’s captivating it’s audience in a new way: by letting its audience invest.

Don’t Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families

In a world where streaming services and digital distribution reign supreme, the demand for captivating stories has never been higher. But the traditional barriers imposed by entertainment conglomerates make it challenging for investors to be part of the creative process and invest in the birth of new characters, worlds and stories.

Skybound has defied industry norms and achieved what media giants accomplish with armies of employees. Its approach is nothing short of ingenious. The company kickstarts its intellectual properties in low-cost yet high-quality formats, such as comics, podcasts and tabletop games. The strategy serves as the foundation for building a dedicated fan base and passionate communities.

But it doesn't stop there. Skybound skillfully expands its creations across various media platforms, captivating audiences through the silver screen and television. This strategic move propels its intellectual properties into the mainstream, ensuring that its stories reach a wider audience.

What sets Skybound apart is its unwavering commitment to retaining the rights to commercialize its intellectual properties in the most lucrative arenas. From video games to merchandise, it seizes control of the highest-monetizing avenues, ensuring its creative endeavors reap the financial rewards it deserves.

But the key to success lies in the strong relationships it fosters with creators. Skybound maintains a tight-knit bond with innovative minds, attracting them to bring their next groundbreaking ideas to the table. This collaborative approach guarantees a constant flow of fresh and compelling content, pushing the boundaries of storytelling to new frontiers.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Raising from the crowd

With a dedicated audience of 90 million individuals, Skybound is now giving enthusiasts the opportunity to invest in the intellectual properties they love. Through a pioneering Regulation A+ campaign on the Republic platform, the company aims to raise up to $75 million in capital directly from the public, turning its supporters into valued stakeholders.

“Involving our audience is the core of our strategy,” Skybound CEO Dave Alpert said in a Forbes interview. “Through this Regulation A+ initiative, we aim to integrate our fans into our ecosystem where their success becomes our success, forging an unbreakable connection.”

This investment opportunity offers financial potential and creates a sense of ownership and deeper engagement with the beloved franchises that fans have wholeheartedly supported.

The company has already brought in an impressive $16.8 million as the company looks to wind down its raise in the coming days.

As the company continues to expand its portfolio and push the boundaries of storytelling, the capital raised from this campaign will fuel growth and support new projects.

See Next: Thanks to changes in federal law, anyone can invest in top startups

The Rise of Equity Crowdfunding

Equity crowdfunding has been slowly growing in prominence over the past few years. The industry continues to raise hundreds of millions for American small businesses like Skybound. What was once considered an option for only those startups that couldn’t receive funds from venture capital is becoming home to some of the top companies in the entire startup investing world and “more exclusive than Harvard.”

This has also allowed retail investors to take part in investing in some of the biggest names in venture capital and Silicon Valley. For example, Substack closed an incredibly successful raise on Wefunder earlier this year. Startups like Boxabl raised $75 million last year from retail investors after seeing momentum associated with Elon Musk owning one of their houses. Retail investors have even been able to claim a stake in the portals themselves, like Wefunder and StartEngine, that are largely pioneering this industry.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Fans Can Join 'The Walking Dead' Creators In Shaping The Future Of Storytelling With Skybound Entertainment originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.