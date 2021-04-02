U.S. markets closed

'Fantasian,' from the creator of Final Fantasy, arrives on Apple Arcade

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Fantasian, the new RPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, is the latest high-profile game to join the ranks of Apple Arcade. The new title is notable for a number of reasons, but the first thing players will likely notice is the art style. In a departure from the Final Fantasy series, Sakaguchi created the backdrops for the futuristic game using over 150 intricate dioramas. The end result mixes physical environments — which were photographed and scanned into 3D mesh — with virtual characters. While the thought of dioramas may evoke Yoshi's Crafted World on the Nintendo Switch, Fantasian's environments are actually hand-made outside of the fully animated battles. Those signed up to Apple's mobile gaming service can play it now on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Fantasian
Fantasian

The turn-based gameplay may also seem familiar to RPG fans, but there are some new mechanics thrown in to keep things fresh. For instance, a key feature called the "Dimengeon" system allows you to delay battles with random enemies by sending monsters into an alternate dimension (or dungeon). That way you can focus on exploring and eliminate all your imprisoned foes at once when you're done.

As for the story, Fantasian sees players assume the role of Leo, an amnesiac on the hunt for his memories in an alien land populated by machines that are succumbing to a bizarre mechanical infection. The game unites Sakaguchi with his long-term collaborator and Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, also known for his work on Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon.

  • Amazon reportedly explored opening discount stores to offload unsold electronics

    Amazon has been examining the idea of opening discount stores or outlets selling unsold electronics and home goods at steep discounts.

  • PlatinumGames is making an April Fools' Day joke into a real game

    One year after teasing a new Cresta game, PlatinumGames says it will release the shoot 'em up later this year.

  • Sony will unveil a new Xperia device on April 14th

    Sony is launching a new Xperia product on April 14th at 4:30PM Japan time or 3:30AM Eastern time in the US.

  • E3 2021 organizers confirm the all-digital event will be '100 percent free'

    E3 2021 will be '100 percent free' according to its organizers, with no paywalled content.

  • This 2020 Biotech IPO Is Poised to Break Out in 2021

    The notoriously difficult-to-target RAS cancer mutations may soon have a new enemy, and 230,000 U.S. cancer patients with RAS mutations may soon have good news. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) and its lead compound, RMC-4630, are looking to become the backbone of treatment for RAS-driven cancers -- an opportunity worth more than $20 billion in the U.S. alone. Currently in phase 2 trials, RMC-4630 is an oral therapy that Revolution's management team believes can be used either as a monotherapy or in combination treatment for cancer patients with tumors containing RAS mutations.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April

    The global economy is rapidly transitioning its energy sources to lower carbon solutions. One of the many companies leading this transition is renewable energy and natural gas power generator Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Add that focus on the energy transition to the recent sell-off in Clearway's stock, and it stands out as one of the most compelling buying opportunities in the energy sector this month.

  • Belkin's new MagSafe-compatible products include a face-tracking iPhone mount

    Belkin has launched a bunch of magnetic accessories for the iPhone 12, and the most interesting in the collection is a phone mount with face tracking.

  • ILM explains how it used Stagecraft 2.0 for season two of 'The Mandalorian'

    ILM made StageCraft better and easier to use.

  • Specialized's latest e-bike is a lighter, easier-to-ride city cruiser

    Specialized has introduced the Turbo Como SL, a super light e-bike meant for maneuverability and less effort when you pedal.

  • Casio unveils its first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

    Casio has unveiled its first G-Shock rugged smartwatch using Google's Wear OS platform.

  • How Detroit Pistons' Josh Jackson finally crushed his slump against the Wizards

    Days after sitting while healthy, Josh Jackson delivered a season-best 31 points for the Detroit Pistons in a 120-91 win over the Washington Wizards.

  • CD Projekt Red is 'reconsidering' Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

    'Cyberpunk 2077' studio CD Projekt Red says it's reconsidering a multiplayer mode for the sci-fi game as it focuses on bringing online elements to all its franchises.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dunkirk smelter deal provides a window into GFG's complex web of financing

    Sanjeev Gupta's $500 million purchase of Europe’s largest aluminium smelter from Rio Tinto in 2018 was the steel tycoon’s first big industrial deal financed through traditional bank debt. Gupta's GFG Alliance, a sprawling network of hundreds of privately-held companies with interests spanning steel, aluminium, mining, financial services and real estate, publicly announced the five-year term loan with a syndicate of banks. Behind the scenes, however, GFG had tapped British finance firm Greensill and U.S. asset manager BlackRock for additional funding via a complex chain of holding companies, according to two sources with direct knowledge and documents seen by Reuters.

  • India’s Second-Biggest Property IPO Set to Open Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Macrotech Developers Ltd. will sell 25 billion rupees ($341 million) of shares next week in India’s second-largest initial public offering from a real estate firm.This is the Mumbai-based company’s third regulatory approval to list since 2009 and the latest attempt comes as it needs cash to help repay debt. Macrotech, formerly known as Lodha Developers, has set a price of 483-486 rupees and the issue will run April 7-9, according to a newspaper advertisement Thursday.A successful share sale will be key to pare the 186.6 billion rupees of total debt outstanding at the end of 2020. Founded by Indian billionaire and lawmaker Mangal Prabhat Lodha, scrutiny has been piling on the firm following rating downgrades deeper into junk territory in recent years. Macrotech skirted a default on its dollar bonds about a year ago.The company’s high leverage means it has “little to no ability to absorb any shocks of unforeseen events,” said Aditya Kondawar, chief operating officer at JST Investments in Mumbai. “In such a scenario where the balance sheet is stressed and where many listed players are available with a crystal clean balance sheet, we feel the issue is a clear avoid.”Macrotech, which built the Trump Tower in Mumbai, will be the biggest Indian developer to try to list since DLF Ltd. went public in 2007. DLF’s shares have lost about half their value since then.Home builders in India are now seeing sales pick up after a tough few years made worse by a crisis at shadow lenders and the coronavirus pandemic.Moody’s Investors Service changed the outlook on Macrotech’s ratings to stable from negative in November, citing better liquidity after the firm refinanced a construction loan and improved operating performance. It said the Caa1 rating primarily reflects a high degree of refinancing risk for the firm.Bankers to the IPO include Axis Capital Ltd., JPMorgan India Pvt. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. The company plans to pare its debt obligations by 15 billion rupees using proceeds from the sale. It will also use the money to buy land for future growth.(Updates with analyst comments in the fourth and fifth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian shares higher after S&P 500 tops 4,000 points

    Asian shares were higher Friday after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time. Tokyo surged more than 1% and Seoul and Shanghai also gained. Various industries are getting a lift from President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructural renewal initiative.

  • UK Crypto Companies Now Have to Submit Financial Crime Reports

    The new FCA policy will see the number of companies required to submit financial crime reports increase from 2,500 to 7,000.

  • Credit Suisse Executives Under Scrutiny for Serial Miscues

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is still tallying the losses from its relationship to Lex Greensill and Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. But attention is likely to soon turn to accountability for a management team stung by serial fiascos. The bank has reactivated a special crisis committee -- led by Chairman Urs Rohner and the heads of the audit and risk committees -- to oversee the issues surrounding Credit Suisse’s dealings with Greensill’s short-term finance shop. It also replaced asset-management head Eric Varvel and suspended bonuses for senior executives amid the Greensill fallout, which is likely to be a fraction of the expected Archegos hit.Read more: How Credit Suisse is bracing for a stunning losses likely to run into the billions"If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” David Herro from Harris Associates, one of the bank’s top shareholders, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse. Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company."Here are some of the Credit Suisse leaders who will have to decide whether more heads will roll — and if so, whose.Thomas Gottstein, chief executive officerThe surprise choice to take over in February 2020, following a spying scandal that drove out Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein previously led the bank’s business in Switzerland. When he got the job, he declared that it was ``time to look forward,'' But Credit Suisse’s troubles have only metastisized since then. First came a $450 million writedown on the bank's stake in hedge fund York Capital and costs related to a longstanding legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities.Then, Greensill’s supply-chain finance business blew up. The board of directors and regulators are looking into how Credit Suisse's supply-chain finance funds, linked to the Greensill business, were sold to investors, including to its own wealth-management clients, and how the bank managed conflicts of interest and its business relationship with Greensill, Bloomberg News has reported. The Archegos episode raises questions about his handle on risk management, particularly since one of his first major initiatives was merging the risk and compliance divisions to streamline and improve risk decision making.For now, though, “I think it is unfair at this stage to put this on Mr. Gottstein,” said Herro. “He attempted and has been attempting to reorganize Credit Suisse, but Rome wasn't built in a day. Unless we see evidence to the contrary, I think he is the right person to continue to lead the organization."Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officerWith dual Australian-U.S. nationality and a career that's ranged from equity analyst to investment bank chief financial officer, Warner has taken a less traditional route than many of her peers to the highest echelons of risk management and Credit Suisse's executive board. She was the highest-profile member of Thiam's inner circle to win a spot in Gottstein’s top ranks. Her promotion to risk and compliance chief came in the reshuffle that saw the two units combined.She’s facing some of the same tough questions as Gottstein about risk-management practices and culture following her personal involvement in signing off on a loan to Lex Greensill in October.In an area of banking run mostly by men steeped in risk models, her more business-focused approach hasn’t always gone down well, according to conversations with about half a dozen current and former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. Several left after she took over, while those who stayed were challenged to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her."In order for the good bits of Credit Suisse to blossom, you need to get rid of bad bits and that is the risk control which has plagued this company for the better part of a decade," said Herro.Brian Chin, CEO of the investment bank Along with Warner, Chin was a big winner in Gottstein's shakeup last summer, when the trading head also won control of the investment bank after a merger of the two units.His promotion -- at least in part -- was due to a turnaround in fortunes in global markets during the latter part of Thiam's era. Now, his business is under intense pressure because of the Archegos losses. Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos before the drama spilled into public view last Friday. Credit Suisse's idea was to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.That strategy failed, prompting banks to start selling. Credit Suisse and Nomura issued profit warnings on Monday. Later in the day, Gottstein and Chin held a call with shellshocked managing directors and other executives where they said the lender was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Paul Galietto, equities trading headGalietto joined Credit Suisse in 2017 after a stint at UBS Group AG and a two-decade run at Merrill Lynch & Co. He ran Credit Suisse's prime brokerage unit before rising to lead the equities trading division two years ago.Galietto has been tasked with helping the investment bank in its strategy of delivering more stable results while using less capital than the trading business historically has. While revenue has stabilized after a significant decline before Galietto's arrival, the firm ranks well behind U.S. rivals it used to surpass.The equities business posted a 6% increase in revenue last year as clients were active in response to the pandemic, but that paled in comparison to jumps of more than 30% at some major rivals. The bank told investors in December that it still ranked fifth in cash trading and its prime brokerage, led by John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, was in the top four in each major region.Urs Rohner, chairmanThe Credit Suisse chairman, who has presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in Credit Suisse's recent history during his 10-year tenure, steps down April 30, when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over. Herro of Harris Associates, who called for him to resign in his standoff with Thiam over the spying scandal, has already singled him out in the wake of the Archegos disclosures.Antonio Horta-Osorio, incoming chairmanThe former CEO of the U.K.’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Plc, he led the bank back to private hands following a 2008 nationalization. The Portuguese national transformed Lloyds in his decade-long tenure, turning it into one of the most efficient lenders in Europe amid thousands of job cuts. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Bright Health Plans IPO to Raise $1 Billion or More

    (Bloomberg) -- Bright Health Group Inc., a digital health records platform, is planning an initial public offering in the U.S. this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Minneapolis-based company plans to raise at least $1 billion in an IPO as soon as late in the second quarter, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Bright Health could be valued at well above $10 billion, said the people. Underwriters are targeting a valuation as high as $20 billion, one of the people said.Bright Health is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc to advise its share sale, the people said.Representatives for Bright Health, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays declined to comment.Bright Health was co-founded in 2015 by Bob Sheehy, the former chief executive officer of insurance giant UnitedHealth Group Inc.The medical services provider operates in 13 states, allowing users to find care and track health-related expenses, its website shows.Bright Health raised $500 million in a series E funding round in September. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Blackstone Group Inc. and joined by existing investors including NEA, Bessemer Venture Partners and Greenspring Associates, according to a statement.The company has raised a total of more than $1.5 billion privately from those backers, as well as others such as Cross Creek Advisors and Flare Capital Partners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.