U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,928.00
    +144.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,087.00
    +49.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.60
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.99
    +0.68 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.30
    -13.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    -1.92 (-10.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2790
    +0.6020 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,234.36
    +1,775.15 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.02
    +24.80 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.26
    +12.55 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Fantastic animals in Jiangsu: meet elves of the nature elves at the seaside

·2 min read

NANJING, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 11 to 15, the 15th meeting of UN Biodiversity Conference was held in Kunming. This is a high-level global meeting in the field of biodiversity. As one of the key areas for biodiversity protection in China and even the world, Jiangsu is now constantly increasing its efforts in ecological protection. At present, the number of species recorded in Jiangsu has been updated to 6,046 and 165 are rare and endangered species, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Red-crowned cranes dancing in the Yancheng Wetland National Nature Reserve, Rare Birds
Red-crowned cranes dancing in the Yancheng Wetland National Nature Reserve, Rare Birds

Nantong is located on the north side of the estuary of the Yangtze River. Xiaoyangkou Shoal Wetland Reserve in Nantong is formed by large area of tides. The best bird-view season here is in May, June, September and October, when there are more birds in the midst of astronomical tides.

Yancheng is the city with the longest coastline in Jiangsu Province. It also has the only World Natural Heritage, Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China. Tiaozini Wetland is an important part of it, known as the "International Airport for birds". Every year, countless birds including critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers and red-crown cranes are attracted to stop, moult and overwinter here. There are more than 410 kinds of birds, with a number of 1 million.

Huaguo Mountain Scenic Area in Lianyungang is famous for its Chinese masterpiece Journey to the West. Legend has it that this alp near the sea is the hometown of Monkey King Sun Wukong. Now there are three groups of macaques with different personalities living here, and the mythical world seems to have entered reality.

From the golden beach in Nantong to the coastal beach in Yancheng to the Huaguo Mountain in Lianyungang, fantastic animals gather from the sea, the air, and the land to this vibrant corridor of life. Welcome to Jiangsu and meet fantastic animals on the beautiful seashore where people live in harmony with nature.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404069
Caption: Red-crowned cranes dancing in the Yancheng Wetland National Nature Reserve, Rare Birds

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fantastic-animals-in-jiangsu-meet-elves-of-the-nature-elves-at-the-seaside-301401129.html

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power forecasts $3 billion in annual sales by 2025

    Growing demand for fuel cells, electrolyzers and hydrogen produced through renewable electricity have prompted the Latham manufacturer to increase sales forecasts as it introduces more applications and expands its presence around the world.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Plug Power CEO on Airbus partnership: ‘the best long-term solution for aircrafts & green hydrogen power’

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, and the future of hydrogen power.

  • Cummins Unveils 15-Liter Natural Gas Engine For Heavy-Duty Trucks

    Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled a 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks, marking an important part of its strategy for its path to zero emissions. Cummins expects the expanding product lineup to help achieve its PLANET 2050 environmental goals. The 15-liter natural gas engine can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD Transmission and Cummins Fuel Delivery System. The 15-liter engine will offer ratings up to 500hp and 1,850 ft-lbs of torque a

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Cummins Can Give Tesla a Run for Its Money as an EV Company

    Diesel-engine powerhouse Cummins announced Thursday the production of its 100th battery-electric bus built with a partner.

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Consol Energy's roadmap to net zero: How it plans to get there

    Tucked away in Consol Energy Inc.'s roadmap to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 — a target announced Wednesday — is how the Canonsburg-based coal producer plans to reach the interim goal of 50% reduction by the end of 2026. Methane is the major source of greenhouse gas emissions in Consol's mining process itself. More than 90% of the methane emitted by Consol is naturally part of the air, and for safety reasons coal mining companies have elaborate ventilation or other capture systems to remove it.

  • Hydrogen Fuel Firm ECombustible Eyes Up to $1 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- ECombustible, a maker of hydrogen-based fuel, is in talks to merge with blank-check firm Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowBenessere is discussing a p

  • China coal prices hit record highs, early winter chill adds to energy woes

    China's energy crisis deepened on Friday as cold weather swept into much of the country and power plants scrambled to stock up on coal, sending prices of the fuel to record highs. Electricity demand to heat homes and offices is expected to soar this week as strong cold winds move down from northern China. Shortages of coal, high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand have sparked widespread power shortages in the world's second-largest economy.

  • La Niña has arrived, will likely stick around through early 2022

    La Niña has arrived, will likely stick around through early 2022

  • The Difference Between Farm-Raised and Wild-Caught Seafood

    Each type has its pros and cons for your health and the environment.

  • Nearly 100 rattlesnakes removed from underneath California home

    Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf discovered nearly 100 rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa, California, home this month.

  • Airbus and Phillips 66 Partner With Plug Power on Green Hydrogen Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Airbus SE and Phillips 66 to find ways to harness hydrogen to power airplanes, vehicles and industry without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe partnerships,

  • Hurricane Pamela Leaves Behind Flooding in Mazatlan, Mexico

    Flooding affected the state of Sinaloa on Mexico’s west coast after Storm Pamela made landfall on Wednesday, October 13.Video shared by Jane Nelson shows flooding in the city of Mazatlan after the storm passed on Wednesday.The National Hurricane Center reported that Pamela initially made landfall northwest of Mazatlan as a hurricane. It was then downgraded to a tropical storm by Mexican authorities.Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said the storm had maximum sustained wind speeds of 62 mph, and warned of possible landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. Credit: Jane Nelson via Storyful

  • Chinese corn gets cheaper, regains lost share from wheat in feed rations

    For the first time in a year, corn prices in China's key Shandong hub this week have fallen to the same levels as wheat, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain, traders and analysts said. Corn prices in key animal-feeding hubs such as Shandong province had been trading at a rare sustained premium to wheat for most of the past year. Costly corn in turn spurred industrial corn users to look for alternatives, with some feed lots switching to using record volumes of feed-grade wheat.

  • Germany slashes energy surcharge to help consumers weather soaring prices

    Germany will cut a power surcharge levied on consumers to support renewable energy by 42.7% to help households cope with soaring energy prices, network operators said on Friday. Germany and other governments in Europe are seeking to provide relief for consumers as gas prices skyrocket. The reduction in the German levy, to 3.723 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), confirms a Reuters report on Thursday.

  • TGOD Expands Distribution of Highly Dutch Amsterdam Sativa 28g to Ontario

    The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Organic Highly Dutch Amsterdam Sativa 28g in the province of Ontario. A top-selling product in other provinces, Highly Dutch's Amsterdam Sativa is a rotating selection of organic high potency Sativa flower, packing sweet floral flavors with punchy aromas to compliment any occasion.

  • Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target

    Businesses in India are seeking government support to meet a target for at least 65% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, according to a CEO-led organisation of major companies worldwide which is leading the push. More than 25 companies, including automakers Mahindra & Mahindra and Volvo, oil giant Shell, and clean mobility startups, want India to set firm targets and frame policies to support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) said on Thursday. This is the first collective push by companies in India to switch to clean mobility and comes weeks ahead of an United Nations' climate change conference - seen as crucial to wringing out more commitments from governments to stop global warming.