A fantastic week for Southern States Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSBK) 28% institutional owners, one-year returns continue to impress

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Southern States Bancshares' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Insider ownership in Southern States Bancshares is 21%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 28% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 11% last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 3.6% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Southern States Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern States Bancshares?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Southern States Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Southern States Bancshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 18% of Southern States Bancshares shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC, with ownership of 9.6%. With 8.8% and 7.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Davis Capital Partners, LLC and Floyd Davis are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Southern States Bancshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Southern States Bancshares, Inc.. Insiders own US$54m worth of shares in the US$255m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.4%, private equity firms could influence the Southern States Bancshares board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

