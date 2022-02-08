U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.85
    +8.98 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,237.84
    +146.71 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,070.66
    +54.99 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.71
    +11.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.16
    -2.16 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    +0.0530 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5890
    +0.5090 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,453.37
    -247.76 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.32
    -26.54 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.15
    -5.32 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Fantastical lets you share a link to schedule meetings — no Calendly required

Romain Dillet
·4 min read

Flexibits, the company behind popular calendar app Fantastical, has added several new features that should help with scheduling. While Calendly seems to be the dominating player in this space, Flexibits pitches its new ‘Openings’ feature as a privacy-first scheduling feature. And, of course, it’s built into Fantastical directly, which means that you don’t need another tool, service or subscription.

After you update the Fantastical app to version 3.6, you’ll see a few new options in the settings panel — the new features are available on macOS, iOS and iPadOS. By default, Openings is disabled for all users. You have to set it up manually to start using it.

“You should be the person to opt in, you’re in control of your data,” Flexibits co-founder Michael Simmons told me.

Once you enable the feature, it is directly tied to the calendar accounts that you’ve already added to Fantastical. You can choose a calendar set as the main source of truth to figure our when you’re available and not available.

“It scans your Fantastical database and it only takes the dates and times,” Simmons said. Flexibits doesn’t grab the names of your events or the list of invitees as it doesn’t need that information to make the feature work.

After that, you can configure multiple event types. For instance, if you like to schedule sales calls on Monday and Wednesday mornings, you can create an event template for sales calls on those days between 9 AM and 11 AM.

There are a few options for event types, such as a title, a description, an event duration, a custom link and more. You can also turn on automatic approval or choose to manually approve meeting requests in Fantastical once they come in.

As you may have guessed, you then get a link that you can share in an email conversation, in a WhatsApp message or even on a website. When someone clicks on the link, they’ll see when you’re available, pick a time and request a meeting.

Image Credits: Fantastical

If you’ve set up automatic approval, the person requesting the meeting will receive a calendar invite in their calendar — they don’t have to use Fantastical and they don’t have to create an account to request a meeting.

The booking is actually done in the app, not on the web. When someone requests a meeting with you, your Fantastical app will create the meeting and invite the other person.

Chances are if you’re already using Calendly or another equivalent tool, you might keep your existing workflow. But if you’re a Fantastical user and you want to start sharing Calendly-like links, it’ll be much easier to turn on Openings in Fantastical.

Other improvements

Fantastical also offered a scheduling feature called ‘Proposals’. You could create an event in the app with multiple times and dates. Flexibits has quietly improved that feature to turn it into a Doodle alternative.

You can now send event proposals to several invitees. They can vote on a web page. From the app, you can then check what’s the best time and date, view comments and turn your proposals into a calendar event. It’s much easier to understand the feature with a screenshot:

Image Credits: Flexibits

In addition to scheduling features, there’s a new quarter view in Fantastical 3.6. You can start the quarter view on the first week of the quarter or with the current week depending on what you want to view.

A couple of years ago, Flexibits switched to a freemium model with a paid subscription to unlock all Fantastical features. The most advanced features, such as Openings and Proposals, require a subscription. It currently costs $39.99 per year, or $4.99 per month.

While Flexibits received a lot of negative comments on the App Store, the switch has been working well when it comes to product and business.

The team tripled in size from 6 to 18 people. Together, they have shipped quite a few updates and added Cardhop to the subscription.

While Michael Simmons didn’t want to share revenue numbers he said that “millions of people” have created a Flexibits account to start a free trial. Of course, only a small portion of this user base has an active subscription.

Flexibits is also thinking about ways to address different market types. For instance, the company is working on Flexibits for teams. At first, it’ll be a team account that lets you purchase licenses for a large groupe of employees. There’s also room for team functionalities in the app. But those features aren’t ready just yet.

How Atlanta’s Calendly turned a scheduling nightmare into a $3B startup

Image Credits: Flexibits

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.

  • Microsoft is secretly testing new Windows 11 features - and users might have them without knowing about it

    Stickers on the desktop, tablet mode improvements, and a new sustainability section are all being experimented with by the software giant

  • Tinder will stop charging older users more for premium features

    Tinder says it will no longer charge older users more to use Tinder+, following a new report questioning the dating app’s practice of charging older users “substantially more.”

  • Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in Spanish

    Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in SpanishPR NewswireSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022The popular course offered on the edX platform, is now available in Spanish thanks to a partnership between the Universitat Politècnica de València and Linux FoundationSAN FRANCISCO, Feb.

  • Louisville Bluetooth startup T2 Software acquired by Sonos

    This is the second exit for the company's founder, who sold his first company to Qualcomm in 2014.

  • Analysis-Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive

    With just weeks to go before an expected launch, Donald Trump’s new media venture is trying to strike a delicate balance with its app: giving Trump's base the freedom to express themselves, without running afoul of Apple and Google’s app store policies. The launch of Truth Social comes a year after the former U.S. president was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It will be a major test of whether Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and other tech companies that describe themselves as champions of free speech can scale alongside the Silicon Valley gatekeepers that conservatives have accused of squelching free expression.

  • Data sync startup Census now worth $630 million

    Census, a startup that helps companies pull information out of data warehouses, has raised $60 million in new funding led by Tiger Global at a $630 million post-money valuation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Census helps solve a very real problem, as evidenced by investors paying that price for a company that's generating just over $2 million of annual recurring revenue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe round is said to ha

  • ApertureData is building a database focussed on images with $3M seed

    When Vishakha Gupta and her co-founder Luis Remis were working together at Intel Labs in around 2016, they were charged with figuring out how to manage growing amounts of visual data (images). As the two founders dug into the problem working with academics and data scientists, they began an effort to build the proper infrastructure to deal with this growing amount of speciality data.

  • Android 12L hands-on: Some big multitasking upgrades, but is that enough?

    Ahead of Android 12L's final release sometime by the end of Q1 2022, we took a look to see what's changing with Google's mid-cycle Android update.

  • Apple's Developer Showcase highlights 5 Black app developers you should watch: 'Accessibility equals impact'

    Simmone Taitt, DeShuna Spencer, David Alston, Nicco Adams and Damilola Awofisayo are making their mark in the app developer world and beyond.

  • If You Have No Idea How to Make Friends as an Adult, Download These Apps

    Sometimes, it's hard to make new friends, or you don't know where to start. Here are 15 apps for meeting friends online to get to know people.

  • 3D content collaboration startup Taichi Graphics closes $50M Series A

    For years, open-source software in China was only attracting developers and was poorly understood by returns-seeking investors. The latest open source project to get funded in China is Taichi Graphics, a 10-month old startup that aims to make 3D content creation easier. It operates Taitopia, a cloud-based platform for 3D graphics creation, sharing and remote collaboration, sort of like "Figma for 3D content" in its own words.

  • This dating app finds a match based on your sense of humor

    As any dating app, the Smile app suggests users potential "matches." But its machine learning algorithms promise something more: Your matches and you will laugh about the same things. The Boston area company is planning an invite-only launch later this year and raised funding from prominent Boston angel investors.

  • Kids are flocking to Facebook's 'metaverse.' Experts worry predators will follow.

    I was alone in the virtual world, meandering through a side corridor of a simplistically rendered palace, when a stranger entered. "Hello?" a small voice called from the palace's central plaza. "Where are you?"Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. I hesitated. The voice sounded like it belonged to a child. "I can't find you," the child said, plaintively. "Can you give me a hint?" In theory, kids aren't allowed in the game.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla's bitcoin holding valued at nearly $2 billion at end of 2021

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outfl

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • News Corp. planning $500 million offering of 10-year bonds to fund acquisitions of Base Chemicals and OPIS

    News Corp. said Tuesday it is planning to offer $500 million of 10-year bonds in a private offering with the proceeds earmarked to fund the acquisition of the Base Chemicals and Oil Price Information Service businesses from S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. News Corp., the owner of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report, announced the acquisition of Base Chemicals in December for $295 million. Base Chemicals is known for its pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting cap

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapThe Reserve B