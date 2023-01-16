U.S. markets closed

Fantasy sports market size to grow by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fantasy sports market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fantasy Sports Market

Global Fantasy sports market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

  • Fox Corp. - The company offers daily fantasy sports for a wide range of football leagues.

  • Dream Sports - The company offers daily fantasy sports for live football matches.

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc - The company offers daily fantasy sports for football.

  • Paramount - The company offers fantasy sports in football, baseball, basketball, and others.

Vendor Landscape

The global fantasy sports market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer fantasy sports in the market are Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc and others.

The global fantasy sports market is at its growing stage. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Market players compete for price, quality, brand, and variety. They also follow different strategies to increase their market share. Innovation with a focus on developing countries, especially those with stable economic growth, is expected to be a key trend in the market.

Global Fantasy sports market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Fantasy Sports Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Fantasy soccer, Fantasy baseball, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy football, and Others).

  • The fantasy soccer segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The universal appeal of soccer drives the fantasy soccer segment. The popular soccer fantasy leagues are Draft Fantasy Football, McDonald FIFA World Cup Fantasy, Fantasy premier league, and UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate during the forecast period due to the facilities that fantasy soccer players receive.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fantasy sports market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fantasy sports market.

  • North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for fantasy sports in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The significant increase in the number of players in countries such as the US, owing to factors such as the popularity of football and strong internet infrastructure, will facilitate the fantasy sports market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Global Fantasy Sports Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving the global fantasy sports market growth is the launch of various apps for fantasy sports. For instance, ESPN Fantasy Sports app is one of the most popular fantasy sports apps. It supports core sports like fantasy basketball, football, hockey, and baseball. In addition, with the increasing availability of low-cost smartphones, their demand is increasing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico, which is driving the growth of the mobile gaming segment.

Key Trends – The use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is one of the key fantasy sports market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Many big brands are trying to use fantasy leagues for marketing their products. For instance, Unilever launched its Dove Men+Care fantasy football hub, which grants consumers exclusive access to fantasy football suggestions and advice from ESPN analysts. These global brands use fantasy sports for promotion, mainly to target high-income customers in the age range of 25 to 50 years. This influx of advertisers is expected to continue over the next few years and support market growth.

Major challenges - One of the key challenges to the global fantasy sports market growth is the increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports as it directly impacts the fan base of fantasy sports. E-sports offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment, such as documentaries, animated, and live-action films based around e-sports. Such factors are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Fantasy Sports Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fantasy sports market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the fantasy sports market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the fantasy sports industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market vendors

Related Reports:

The surface water sports equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 11,211.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers surface water sports equipment market segmentation by product (apparel and others), type (surfing, boarding, sailing, skiing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports trading card market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Fantasy Sports Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

138

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Choice Marketing Sportscards

  • 10.4 Futera Ltd.

  • 10.5 Leaf Trading Cards

  • 10.6 NETPRO Trading Cards LLC

  • 10.7 Panini group

  • 10.8 Select Australia Pty Ltd

  • 10.9 The Upper Deck Co.

  • 10.10 TOPPS Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 TRISTAR Productions Inc.

  • 10.12 United States Baseball Federation Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Fantasy Sports Market
Cision

SOURCE Technavio

