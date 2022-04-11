Fantasy Sports Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 Bn| 41% of the growth to originate from Region North America| Technavio

NEW YORK , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fantasy Sports Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fantasy Sports Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports)

Geographies: US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fantasy Sports Market size is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.51%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. The US is the key market for fantasy sports.

Vendor Insights-

The Fantasy Sports Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of new brands to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

Story continues

Gamezy - The company offers fantasy sports such as cricket, kabaddi, football and others.

FanDuel Inc. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the Fantasy product line.

Fox Corp. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the brand name Fantasy Football.

Regional Market Outlook

The fantasy sports market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for fantasy sports in North America.

The fantasy sports market in North America is primarily driven by the increasing number of players in the region. There are more than 50 million fantasy sports players in the region, and the number continues to increase each year. This is because fantasy sports platforms offer an enhanced user experience. Factors such as the popularity of football and strong Internet infrastructure further strengthen the market.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Fantasy Sports Market Driver:

The introduction of fast communication networks and advances in smartphones have enabled people to play fantasy games on their phones. With the rising availability of low-cost smartphones, their demand is increasing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico, which is driving the growth of the mobile gaming segment. Moreover, with the availability of high-end smartphones, especially in growing economies such as China and India, the number of mobile gamers is increasing. Large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions offer an improved gaming experience.

Fantasy Sports Market Challenge:

High traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports is a challenge for the market. E-sports tournaments allow gamers to compete through online platforms. They remove constraints related to time and location. The growth rate of e-sports is faster than fantasy sports as they offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment.

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dream Sports

10.4 Flutter Entertainment Plc

10.5 Fox Corp.

10.6 GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Paramount

10.8 Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd

10.9 Roto Sports Inc.

10.10 The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

10.12 Yahoo Inc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

