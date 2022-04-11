U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Fantasy Sports Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 Bn| 41% of the growth to originate from Region North America| Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fantasy Sports Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Fantasy Sports Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports)

  • Geographies: US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fantasy Sports Market size is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.51%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. The US is the key market for fantasy sports.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

Vendor Insights-

The Fantasy Sports Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of new brands to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

  • Gamezy - The company offers fantasy sports such as cricket, kabaddi, football and others.

  • FanDuel Inc. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the Fantasy product line.

  • Fox Corp. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the brand name Fantasy Football.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report.

Regional Market Outlook

The fantasy sports market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for fantasy sports in North America.

The fantasy sports market in North America is primarily driven by the increasing number of players in the region. There are more than 50 million fantasy sports players in the region, and the number continues to increase each year. This is because fantasy sports platforms offer an enhanced user experience. Factors such as the popularity of football and strong Internet infrastructure further strengthen the market.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

  • Fantasy Sports Market Driver:

The introduction of fast communication networks and advances in smartphones have enabled people to play fantasy games on their phones. With the rising availability of low-cost smartphones, their demand is increasing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico, which is driving the growth of the mobile gaming segment. Moreover, with the availability of high-end smartphones, especially in growing economies such as China and India, the number of mobile gamers is increasing. Large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions offer an improved gaming experience.

  • Fantasy Sports Market Challenge:

High traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports is a challenge for the market. E-sports tournaments allow gamers to compete through online platforms. They remove constraints related to time and location. The growth rate of e-sports is faster than fantasy sports as they offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

  • Stationery and Cards Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stationery and cards market share is expected to increase by USD 42.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The toys market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 8.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. Download Free Sample Report

Fantasy Sports Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 6.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Dream Sports

  • 10.4 Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • 10.5 Fox Corp.

  • 10.6 GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Paramount

  • 10.8 Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd

  • 10.9 Roto Sports Inc.

  • 10.10 The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 10.12 Yahoo Inc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fantasy-sports-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-11-bn-41-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-region-north-america-technavio-301521092.html

SOURCE Technavio

