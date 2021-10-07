U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.86
    +59.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,908.95
    +491.96 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,740.85
    +238.94 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,263.66
    +48.70 (+2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    +0.0370 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5790
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,033.27
    -657.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.34
    -5.42 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

'Fantasy startup investing' NFT platform Visionrare shuts down paid marketplace after a day in open beta

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Just over 24 hours into its open beta, Visionrare, which launched an NFT marketplace for "fantasy startup investing," is temporarily shutting down and refunding users who purchased shares, saying it will relaunch soon as a free-to-play game.

The platform allowed users to bid on auctions of fake NFT shares of real startups, building up a quasi-portfolio that they could compete in a fantasy sports-styled league around who could build the most "profitable" portfolio. As we noted in our coverage of the startup's launch yesterday, they didn't have the permission of most of the startups that they were selling synthetic shares in.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a note posted to the company's auction marketplace this morning, the founders noted that they had "underestimated the legal complexities" with selling novelty NFT shares in real startups and were temporarily shutting down the marketplace and refunding users as they planned out a pivot. In a message on the company's public Discord channel, the team noted it had already processed all of the credit card refunds to buyers, though some refunds may still be pending due to Stripe processing.

The platform and its founders had received some substantial pushback after Visionrare's launch yesterday, with various tech entrepreneurs and investors questioning whether the platform was legal, whether it was a security, whether the NFT platform was taunting the SEC and/or whether this was finally the sign of the market's "top".

Visionrare's founders say they aren't done with the idea of "fantasy startup investing" quite yet, but that they are going to have to rethink how the platform is fundamentally structured.

"In the coming days, we will re-launch Visionrare as a completely free-to-play game. All players start with a fixed amount of credits that they can use to build their startup portfolio, and they can compete in leagues based on how well their portfolios perform in the real world. Down the line, we'll figure out if and how we can add a financial element again," the founders' blog post reads.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering failings

    LONDON (Reuters) -NatWest pleaded guilty on Thursday to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($544 million) and faces a heavy fine after becoming the first bank in Britain to admit to a criminal offence of this sort. The bank, which is 55% taxpayer owned after a 45 billion pound plus state bailout during the financial crisis, indicated in a London court guilty pleas to three criminal charges of not adequately monitoring customer accounts between 2012 and 2016. "The facts of the case are complex, the likely sentence is a very large fine," Clare Montgomery, a lawyer for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which prosecuted the case against NatWest, told Westminster Magistrates' Court.

  • Instacart is acquiring catering software company FoodStorm

    On-demand grocery delivery platform Instacart announced this morning that it’s acquiring FoodStorm, a SaaS order management system (OMS) that powers end-to-end order-ahead and catering for grocery retailers. The companies have not disclosed the financial details of the deal, but as part of the acquisition, Instacart will integrate FoodStorm’s technology into its suite of enterprise grocery e-commerce solutions. Its technology also integrates with several third-party systems, including point-of-sale systems (POS).

  • 'Dead Cells' creator will release firefighting game 'Nuclear Blaze' on October 18th

    Sébastien Benard, the lead developer and designer for hit indie game Dead Cells, is releasing Nuclear Blaze on October 18th.

  • Tezos to Present NFT Exhibition at Influential Art Basel Miami Beach Show

    Tezos will be presenting a multi-faceted non-fungible token (NFT) exhibition at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021. The two projects said Thursday the show, in a 2,500-square-foot exhibition space carved out for NFTs, will feature artworks, some interactive, from artists using the Tezos platform. It will also include speakers and panel discussions discussing issues related to NFTs’ expanding presence in the art world.

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Levi shares surge on earnings beat, IAC to acquire Meredith, Tilray misses revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down the morning's top stock movers, including Levi, IAC, and Tilray.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • Cathie Wood’s New York Exit Spotlights Overlooked Florida Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s move to St. Petersburg is giving an added boost to a Florida region that has quietly been booming, even as Miami and West Palm Beach generate more attention as destinations for New York finance firms.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Worse

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.