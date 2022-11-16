U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Fantuan announced as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners for 2022

Fantuan
·3 min read

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading lifestyle service platform Fantuan is proud to be recognized as a part of Deloitte Technology’s Fast 50 2022 awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation.

Running for 25 consecutive years, the program highlights 50 of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years.

The winners of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program consist of public and private technology companies that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners of that list automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Fantuan’s CEO Randy Wu credits the company’s rapid growth to its efficient operations and global presence. The company expanded to Australia and the UK in 2022 and is now operating in over 40 cities across four countries.

“Fantuan is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Canada,” said Wu. “Demand for food delivery service reached all-time high due to the impact of the pandemic and we provide convenience and support for users and merchants during this difficult time. However, Fantuan’s  growth remains strong even after the pandemic lockdown. With proven efficient operations and technology, we are looking forward to continuing this substantial growth and our high profitability in the future.”

“It’s inspiring how this year’s exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CGI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Fantuan

Fantuan was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, currently operating in major cities across Canada, the United States, Australia and the UK. Fantuan is a technology company that provides a one-stop platform providing services such as food delivery, fresh grocery and more. As one of the world's leading lifestyle service platforms, Fantuan enables users to easily access the richness of resources in their neighbourhood and the city. Fantuan's cutting-edge technology closely connects business owners with customers and provides convenient, innovative, and efficient services to make people's lives easier. For more information, visit www.fantuan.ca.

 

 

CONTACT: Crystal Li Fantuan 7788331131 PR@fantuan.ca


