FAO Schwarz Celebrates 160 Years of Toys, Hosts Epic Birthday Party at Rockefeller Center Store

New York City Mayor Proclaims October 8 as FAO Schwarz Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAO Schwarz, New York City's most iconic toy store and the oldest toy store in the U.S., is celebrating 160 years of toys and inspiring awe and discovery. At their flagship store at Rockefeller Center, FAO Schwarz will host a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, October 8 from 11am to 4pm to celebrate FAO Schwarz Day with the most epic birthday party. The celebration will take over Rockefeller Plaza and include live performances, sweet treats and a host of fun-filled activities!

Frederick August Otto Schwarz established the store to focus on unique, high quality toys - a legacy that lives on today. For the past 160 years, FAO Schwarz has been more than just a toy store, it has provided larger-than-life experiences for kids and kids-at-heart, with unparalleled creativity, fun and play. With its flagship location in Rockefeller Center, New York City, FAO Schwarz has become a global destination, enchanting generations of children from around the world, drawing acclaim for its assortment of premiere toys and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Recognizing the toy store's deep roots in New York City and its ongoing commitment to the people of New York - and the world - for bringing awe, wonder and happiness to children and the child inside all of us, the New York City Mayor's Office will issue an official Mayoral Proclamation naming Oct. 8 as FAO Schwarz Day. Having opened its first doors in New York in 1870, F.A.O. Schwarz has graced locations on Broadway, in Union Square, on 23rd Street, on 5th Avenue, and ultimately at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. FAO Schwarz is also one of the top tourist attractions in New York City.

"We are so excited to host generations of fans and celebrate this milestone with the most epic birthday party," said Jill Nordquist, Chief Marketing Officer at MerchSource/ThreeSixty Brands. "We're bringing together amazing entertainment and experiences to celebrate FAO Schwarz like never before, and create even more terrific memories at our legendary toy store!"

All are welcome to join the celebration, taking place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11am to 4pm. Live performances will include Broadway Cares (featuring Suri Marrero, Analise Scarpaci, Jelani Remy and Jay Armstrong Johnson, with host Michael James Scott), American Ballet Theater, Emmy Award winner Alex Mitnik, Professor Atlas, Little Maestro's, Bubble Dad and the NYC Magician of the Year Silly Billy.

Arts and crafts activities will offer interactive experiences, including Twee Chalk Art with chalk artist Caryn Cast, Djeco mask making, Ooly birthday cards, Bright Stripes hair chalk, Candylabs build-you-own wooden race car, glitter tattoos and balloon twisting.

Food and treat stations will include Magnolia Bakery custom cupcakes, Van Leeuwen ice cream truck featuring FAO Schwirl Sundaes, cotton candy and popcorn. Other fun activities including the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, FAO Toy Soldiers skating at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Patrick and Penelope character appearances, ear piercing by Studex and photo ops!

Additionally, top toy brands will be offering limited edition commemorative toys including Funko, Hot Wheels, UNO, Schleich, Madame Alexander, Bunnies by the Bay, Ruby Red, Swarovski and more.

For more information, visit FAOSchwarz.com and follow FAO Schwarz on Instagram @faoschwarz and Facebook @FAOSchwarz .

For more information, please visit https://www.rockefellercenter.com/ and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter and @topoftherocknyc , and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.

About FAO Schwarz ( FAOSchwarz.com )

FAO Schwarz is one of the oldest, most historic, and iconic toy brands in the world. Founded in 1862, Frederick August Otto Schwarz opened FAO Schwarz, a marvelous bountiful emporium full of extraordinary, one-of-a-kind toys from all over the world. FAO Schwarz has always been synonymous with quality and innovation, offering cherished memories for generations of adults and children alike. The fondness associated with FAO Schwarz is wrapped up in the theater of it all. It's more than just toys, it's the deep nostalgia for play that comes to life and is so often larger than it. A visit to FAO Schwarz means much more than a trip to a toy store!

About Tishman Speyer ( tishmanspeyer.com )

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 30 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. We develop, build and manage premier office, residential and retail spaces for industry-leading tenants, as well as state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties venture. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO., and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 484 properties, totaling 219 million square feet, with a combined value of over $121 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

