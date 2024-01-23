How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

bloodua / iStock.com

What seems like a high salary on paper — $100,000 — might not look quite so huge once you see how much income taxes and basic expenses cost in some of America’s largest cities. Some states take a bigger bite in taxes, while others don’t even apply an income tax, making that same number vary widely, depending on where you live.

Check Out: The Best Banks of 2024

Learn More: Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank is Costing You a Lot of Money

To find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced data on basic expenses, population, rental costs and more.

Ta Nu / iStock.com

Most Expensive Cities

The top 10 most expensive cities are: New York; San Francisco; San Jose, California; San Diego; Boston; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Washington; Miami and Long Beach, California.

Unsurprisingly, cities on the West and East Coasts of the U.S. have the highest costs of living.

New York and San Francisco are the only two cities that leave you in the red.

Of the nine California cities on the list, six of them are in the top ten most expensive.

Read Next: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His 2024 Master Plan and His Advice for Becoming a Millionaire

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

CiydemImages / iStock.com

Least Expensive Cities

The top 10 least expensive cities are Memphis, Tennessee; El Paso, Texas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Houston; Tucson, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida and Indianapolis.

Memphis took the No. 1 spot as least expensive city on this list.

Oklahoma and Texas have five of the 10 least expensive cities.

Wichita has the cheapest rent.

Minneapolis has the cheapest healthcare costs.

Check Out: 5 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

palinchakjr / Getty Images

New York

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,696

Annual rent: $43,718

Annual groceries: $6,650

Annual healthcare: $7,465

Annual utilities: $6,846

Annual transportation costs: $9,485

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,741

Total expenses: $75,905

Income leftover after expenses: -$6,209

Story continues

New York holds onto its reputation as a high-cost city, taking the No. 1 most expensive spot on this list. Rent, healthcare, utilities and total expenses all are the highest on the list, as well, leaving average residents of the Big Apple a bit more than $6,200 in the red at the end of the year.

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $41,764

Annual groceries: $6,650

Annual healthcare: $6,722

Annual utilities: $4,435

Annual transportation costs: $11,272

Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,477

Total expenses: $73,320

Income leftover after expenses: -$1,342

San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but that’s not the only expense that’s above average. The city also has the second-highest cost for transportation, and even miscellaneous costs are steep here. Residents are in the red by more than $1,300 here after taxes and expenses.

Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $38,462

Annual groceries: $6,484

Annual healthcare: $6,300

Annual utilities: $4,403

Annual transportation costs: $10,834

Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,331

Total expenses: $68,815

Income leftover after expenses: $3,163

San Jose’s proximity to Silicon Valley makes it one of the most expensive cities on the list, as well, leaving a meager $3,163 left over after expenses. Not only are obvious expenses high, like rent and transportation, but even miscellaneous costs are among the highest on this list.

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Diego

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $38,200

Annual groceries: $6,256

Annual healthcare: $5,207

Annual utilities: $4,676

Annual transportation costs: $10,702

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,563

Total expenses: $66,604

Income leftover after expenses: $5,374

It’s a good thing San Diego has some of the best weather in the country, because expenses here take a pretty big chunk of that $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here, at more than $38,000 per year. Transportation follows behind at a whopping nearly $11,000. However, healthcare costs are a bit lower than other cities.

I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,529

Annual rent: $37,486

Annual groceries: $6,353

Annual healthcare: $5,247

Annual utilities: $5,313

Annual transportation costs: $10,980

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,522

Total expenses: $66,901

Income leftover after expenses: $6,628

In Boston, residents will come away with less than $7,000 after expenses. Rent is among the highest on the list here, as are groceries and transportation.

yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oakland, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $31,497

Annual groceries: $6,347

Annual healthcare: $6,833

Annual utilities: $4,108

Annual transportation costs: $11,022

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,973

Total expenses: $61,779

Income leftover after expenses: $10,199

Oakland is the sixth most expensive city on this list, with housing and transportation taking a sizable chunk of income. Residents here are left with a bit more than $10,000 after expenses.

shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $34,941

Annual groceries: $5,937

Annual healthcare: $5,265

Annual utilities: $4,262

Annual transportation costs: $9,298

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632

Total expenses: $61,335

Income leftover after expenses: $10,643

While people have a little bit more net pay to work with in LA than in New York, expenses are almost as high. While average rent here is not the highest on the list, it is in the top ten most expensive cities for rent on this list.

Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com

Washington

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,366

Annual rent: $30,094

Annual groceries: $6,507

Annual healthcare: $5,587

Annual utilities: $4,822

Annual transportation costs: $12,232

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,533

Total expenses: $60,774

Income leftover after expenses: $11,592

It’s expensive to live in the nation’s capital, where you’ll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. What’s more, residents are left with not quite $12,000 after expenses.

See: This Social Security Spousal Rule Is Officially Finished in 2024 — But These 3 Strategies Remain

Art Wager / Getty Images

Miami

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $37,248

Annual groceries: $6,119

Annual healthcare: $6,084

Annual utilities: $4,344

Annual transportation costs: $6,968

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,200

Total expenses: $61,963

Income leftover after expenses: $16,126

Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents only have about $16,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses. Compared to a less touristy Florida state, like Jacksonville — where residents take home almost double that — it’s not great.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Long Beach, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $26,918

Annual groceries: $5,811

Annual healthcare: $5,072

Annual utilities: $4,417

Annual transportation costs: $9,277

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632

Total expenses: $53,126

Income leftover after expenses: $18,852

This port city carries many similarly high expenses as its neighbor, Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $25,849

Annual groceries: $5,977

Annual healthcare: $6,084

Annual utilities: $4,476

Annual transportation costs: $8,950

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,283

Total expenses: $52,619

Income leftover after expenses: $19,359

Although Sacramento is cheaper than the previous California cities on this list, high state taxes take a bite out of the paychecks of employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs leave Sacramento residents with less than $20,000 after basic expenses.

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298

Annual rent: $24,613.93

Annual groceries: $5,811.36

Annual healthcare: $4,908.15

Annual utilities: $4,376.14

Annual transportation costs: $10,583.99

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,287.48

Total expenses: $51,581.05

Income leftover after expenses: $22,716.95

Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep more than $22,000 in their pocket at the end of the year. Denver’s popularity as a tourist town probably accounts for the otherwise higher cost of rent and transportation.

Grant Cardone: What To Do If You Don’t Have Money

Page Light Studios / Getty Images

Chicago

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,259

Annual rent: $24,538

Annual groceries: $5,543

Annual healthcare: $5,148

Annual utilities: $4,221

Annual transportation costs: $9,722

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,067

Total expenses: $50,239

Income leftover after expenses: $23,020

Rent and transportation costs hit Chicago residents hard, but lower than average utility expenses help.

©Shutterstock.com

Portland, Oregon

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,555

Annual rent: $21,653

Annual groceries: $5,914

Annual healthcare: $5,300

Annual utilities: $3,635

Annual transportation costs: $9,743

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,288

Total expenses: $47,533

Income leftover after expenses: $23,022

Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don’t have to worry as much about the costs of turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Rent is not as high as some other cities, either, but altogether the costs only leave Portland residents with around $23,000.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,110

Annual rent: $22,720

Annual groceries: $5,720

Annual healthcare: $6,154

Annual utilities: $4,417

Annual transportation costs: $9,791

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,057

Total expenses: $49,860

Income leftover after expenses: $23,250

Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are the fifth highest in the study. Annual utilities are not as high as others, however, leaving residents with over $23,000 after basic expenses.

benedek / iStock.com

Seattle

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $27,196

Annual groceries: $6,199

Annual healthcare: $5,160

Annual utilities: $3,130

Annual transportation costs: $10,480

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,595

Total expenses: $53,759

Income leftover after expenses: $24,330

Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle’s otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities — the lowest in the study. However, its other expenses are fairly high, leaving only a bit more than $24,000 in people’s pockets afterwards.

Find Out: Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

Richard Thornton / Shutterstock.com

Bakersfield, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $22,665

Annual groceries: $5,646

Annual healthcare: $5,359

Annual utilities: $5,081

Annual transportation costs: $7,733

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,007

Total expenses: $47,491

Income leftover after expenses: $24,487

Bakersfield is one of nine California cities on the list, but it is markedly cheaper than many of the state’s more northern cities. In Bakersfield, residents end up with more than twice as much cash leftover than Los Angeles after basic expenses.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Fresno, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $22,325

Annual groceries: $5,657

Annual healthcare: $5,446

Annual utilities: $5,113

Annual transportation costs: $7,663

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,046

Total expenses: $47,251

Income leftover after expenses: $24,727

Fresno, the final California city on this list, has expenses that are nearly identical to Bakersfield, though Fresno residents come away with a few hundred dollars more after basic expenses.

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atlanta

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,977

Annual rent: $23,641

Annual groceries: $5,635

Annual healthcare: $5,780

Annual utilities: $4,713

Annual transportation costs: $7,190

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,143

Total expenses: $48,102

Income leftover after expenses: $24,875

In Atlanta, the cost of living falls just about in the middle of the most expensive and least expensive cities, netting its residents almost $25,000 after basic expenses, which goes a lot further here than in places like the West and East Coasts.

Eric Krouse / Shutterstock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

Annual rent: $22,271

Annual groceries: $5,657

Annual healthcare: $5,558

Annual utilities: $4,472

Annual transportation costs: $7,670

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,034

Total expenses: $46,662

Income leftover after expenses: $25,316

Charlotte has about-average expenses across the board. Annual rent is a bit lower than other cities, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.

Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires By Doing This One Thing

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,095

Annual rent: $20,328

Annual groceries: $5,846

Annual healthcare: $5,973

Annual utilities: $4,899

Annual transportation costs: $7,615

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052

Total expenses: $45,713

Income leftover after expenses: $25,382

The City of Brotherly Love isn’t very friendly when it comes to most expenses. However, housing costs here are almost 25% less than the national average.

littleny / Shutterstock.com

Tampa, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $26,629

Annual groceries: $5,994

Annual healthcare: $5,868

Annual utilities: $4,381

Annual transportation costs: $7,281

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,051

Total expenses: $51,204

Income leftover after expenses: $26,885

Tampa has equally good weather as Miami, but a cheaper cost of living. Here, with slightly cheaper expenses, residents keep around $10,000 more than in Miami after basic expenses.

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,604

Annual rent: $19,870

Annual groceries: $5,589

Annual healthcare: $4,949

Annual utilities: $4,881

Annual transportation costs: $7,489

Annual miscellaneous costs: $934

Total expenses: $43,713

Income leftover after expenses: $26,891

Baltimore’s expenses aren’t outrageous. Still, its residents are taking home the second least in net pay due to high state taxes. They still have about $27,000 to work with after basic expenses, though.

John Hoffman / Shutterstock.com

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298

Annual rent: $21,949

Annual groceries: $5,612

Annual healthcare: $4,832

Annual utilities: $4,203

Annual transportation costs: $9,221

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,113

Total expenses: $46,930

Income leftover after expenses: $27,368

For people who love the mountains and snow but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You’ll save about $3,000 a year in rent and cut costs on groceries, healthcare and transportation if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.

Learn: 5 Ways the Middle Class Can Build Wealth Over the Next 5 Years

Aerial_Views / Getty Images

Minneapolis

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,665

Annual rent: $18,762

Annual groceries: $5,771

Annual healthcare: $4,434

Annual utilities: $4,535

Annual transportation costs: $10,055

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082

Total expenses: $44,640

Income leftover after expenses: $28,025

Minneapolis is the first city on the list where rent drops below $19,000 per year. Though annual healthcare and utilities are low, transportation is fairly steep here. Still, residents take home more than $28,000 after basic expenses.

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Raleigh, North Carolina

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,997

Annual rent: $20,575

Annual groceries: $5,737

Annual healthcare: $5,546

Annual utilities: $4,508

Annual transportation costs: $7,629

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,068

Total expenses: $45,062

Income leftover after expenses: $28,935

A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you almost $74,000 a year after taxes. With low utility costs, North Carolina’s capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No. 20 in the study.

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Omaha, Nebraska

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,938

Annual rent: $15,826

Annual groceries: $5,509

Annual healthcare: $6,692

Annual utilities: $4,485

Annual transportation costs: $9,193

Annual miscellaneous costs: $916

Total expenses: $42,622

Income leftover after expenses: $30,316

Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn’t take a billion dollars to live there — or even $100,000. Omaha has decently low annual rent, and residents pocket over $30,000 after basic expenses.

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935

Annual rent: $21,497

Annual groceries: $5,549

Annual healthcare: $5,411

Annual utilities: $4,631

Annual transportation costs: $7,350

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140

Total expenses: $45,579

Income leftover after expenses: $30,356

The fifth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses. However, you do end up with a bit more than $30,000 after expenses.

Discover: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $22,203

Annual groceries: $5,515

Annual healthcare: $5,944

Annual utilities: $4,508

Annual transportation costs: $7,364

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303

Total expenses: $46,836

Income leftover after expenses: $31,253

Austin’s expenses are slightly higher than in Dallas. The lack of state tax in Texas keeps Austin from being outrageously expensive. Residents will have about $31,000 left after paying monthly expenses.

Terryfic3D / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935

Annual rent: $20,690

Annual groceries: $5,543

Annual healthcare: $5,411

Annual utilities: $4,554

Annual transportation costs: $7,330

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140

Total expenses: $44,667

Income leftover after expenses: $31,268

If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are a couple grand cheaper, but it has about 503,000 residents compared to 1.6 million.

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,445

Annual rent: $17,655

Annual groceries: $5,635

Annual healthcare: $5,236

Annual utilities: $4,645

Annual transportation costs: $7,476

Annual miscellaneous costs: $922

Total expenses: $41,567

Income leftover after expenses: $31,878

Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs on the lower end of other cities.

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $21,538

Annual groceries: $5,572

Annual healthcare: $5,809

Annual utilities: $4,572

Annual transportation costs: $7,594

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024

Total expenses: $46,109

Income leftover after expenses: $31,980

Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line, with Fort Worth being just a tad more expensive.

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Arlington, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $21,546

Annual groceries: $5,595

Annual healthcare: $5,809

Annual utilities: $4,549

Annual transportation costs: $7,545

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024

Total expenses: $46,068

Income leftover after expenses: $32,021

Arlington is one of seven Texas cities on this list, and one of the more affordable, too. You’ll keep more than $78,000 in net pay and have over $32,000 left after your basic expenses are paid.

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Las Vegas, Nevada

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $21,322

Annual groceries: $5,834

Annual healthcare: $5,441

Annual utilities: $4,667

Annual transportation costs: $7,629

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,116

Total expenses: $46,008

Income leftover after expenses: $32,081

Nevada is another state without income tax, which helps lower the costs in the state — which are already fairly decent, compared to others. Rent is among the lowest on the list, as is healthcare, and residents come away with over $32,000 after expenses.

dszc / iStock.com

Dallas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $20,749

Annual groceries: $5,652

Annual healthcare: $5,739

Annual utilities: $4,549

Annual transportation costs: $7,496

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,011

Total expenses: $45,196

Income leftover after expenses: $32,893

Residents of Dallas enjoy a decent amount of leftover income thanks to the lack of Texas state income tax. They have almost $33,000 leftover after expenses to save, invest or spend each year.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,147

Annual rent: $18,381

Annual groceries: $5,475

Annual healthcare: $4,668

Annual utilities: $4,422

Annual transportation costs: $7,225

Annual miscellaneous costs: $928

Total expenses: $41,099

Income leftover after expenses: $33,048

Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it’s the best when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the second lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.

Check Out: 5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Louisville, Kentucky

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,523

Annual rent: $15,968

Annual groceries: $5,532

Annual healthcare: $5,546

Annual utilities: $4,221

Annual transportation costs: $6,279

Annual miscellaneous costs: $906

Total expenses: $38,453

Income leftover after expenses: $33,070

Miscellaneous expenses are among the lowest in Louisville, as are rent and utilities — but Louisville residents’ income leftover expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes. Still, residents take home over $33,000 after basic expenses.

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Detroit

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,872

Annual rent: $15,684

Annual groceries: $5,076

Annual healthcare: $4,785

Annual utilities: $4,080

Annual transportation costs: $7,928

Annual miscellaneous costs: $926

Total expenses: $38,480

Income leftover after expenses: $33,392

The Motor City is another city on the cheaper side, especially groceries, which are the cheapest on this list, as well as healthcare and rent. Residents end up with more than $33,000 leftover after expenses.

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,208

Annual rent: $15,207

Annual groceries: $5,298

Annual healthcare: $5,452

Annual utilities: $4,604

Annual transportation costs: $8,338

Annual miscellaneous costs: $888

Total expenses: $39,787

Income leftover after expenses: $33,421

The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the fourth lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with around $73,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $33,000 per year once all the bills are paid.

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,255

Annual rent: $16,333

Annual groceries: $5,521

Annual healthcare: $5,985

Annual utilities: $4,613

Annual transportation costs: $6,412

Annual miscellaneous costs: $892

Total expenses: $39,755

Income leftover after expenses: $33,500

Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep more than $33,500 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of rent and transportation, which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.

Find Out: How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indianapolis

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,366

Annual rent: $16,325

Annual groceries: $5,338

Annual healthcare: $5,868

Annual utilities: $4,103

Annual transportation costs: $7,170

Annual miscellaneous costs: $865

Total expenses: $39,668

Income leftover after expenses: $33,698

Indianapolis residents will feel less of a sting in the cost of rent here, which is in the bottom ten cheapest cities. And they’ll keep close to $34,000 after average expenses.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $19,962

Annual groceries: $5,657

Annual healthcare: $5,862

Annual utilities: $4,676

Annual transportation costs: $7,204

Annual miscellaneous costs: $966

Total expenses: $44,327

Income leftover after expenses: $33,762

The cost of rent in Jacksonville, to the north, is almost half of what it is in Miami to the south, helping Jacksonville residents pocket almost $34,000 at the end of a year.

Chris Rubino / Shutterstock.com

Tucson, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935

Annual rent: $18,307

Annual groceries: $5,446

Annual healthcare: $ 4,996

Annual utilities: $4,522

Annual transportation costs: $6,857

Annual miscellaneous costs: $979

Total expenses: $41,107

Income leftover after expenses: $34,828

If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson, which is the No. 8 most affordable city on this list. Your leftover income after basic expenses adds up to nearly $35,000.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Houston

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $19,215.67

Annual groceries: $5,594.64

Annual healthcare: $5,563.35

Annual utilities: $4,389.79

Annual transportation costs: $7,364.29

Annual miscellaneous costs: $977.72

Total expenses: $43,105.46

Income leftover after expenses: $34,983.54

Houston is one of cities on this list with the highest net pay, around $78,000. Houston’s expenses are not quite as pricey as other cities, leaving residents with almost $35,000 leftover after expenses.

Learn: Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Buyback’ Program Could Offer More Relief to Borrowers — Do You Qualify?

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Wichita, Kansas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,174

Annual rent: $12,453

Annual groceries: $5,418

Annual healthcare: $6,020

Annual utilities: $4,708

Annual transportation costs: $8,247

Annual miscellaneous costs: $835

Total expenses: $37,682

Income leftover after expenses: $35,492

You can’t go wrong in Wichita, where all expenses are on the lower side. Not only do you take home over $73,000 in net pay, you’ll be left with over $35,000 a year after expenses.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534

Annual rent: $15,189

Annual groceries: $5,401

Annual healthcare: $6,213

Annual utilities: $4,417

Annual transportation costs: $6,843

Annual miscellaneous costs: $863

Total expenses: $38,925

Income leftover after expenses: $35,609

Oklahoma City’s healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total less than $40,000 for the year. It’s the second cheapest city on the list for rent.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534

Annual rent: $15,144

Annual groceries: $5,412

Annual healthcare: $6,049

Annual utilities: $4,349

Annual transportation costs: $7,024

Annual miscellaneous costs: $861

Total expenses: $38,838

Income leftover after expenses: $35,696

Tulsa is the slightly better option than Oklahoma City to live in to stretch your money. Costs are comparative but a bit cheaper here, and residents will have nearly $36,000 to work with after basic expenses.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $17,712

Annual groceries: $5,213

Annual healthcare: $5,598

Annual utilities: $4,317

Annual transportation costs: $7,246

Annual miscellaneous costs: $921

Total expenses: $41,008

Income leftover after expenses: $37,081

In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep more than $37,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state income taxes in Texas.

Escape the Cold on a Budget: The 5 Cheapest Places To Live in Florida Near the Beach

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $18,459

Annual groceries: $5,247

Annual healthcare: $5,634

Annual utilities: $4,417

Annual transportation costs: $5,821

Annual miscellaneous costs: $826

Total expenses: $40,404

Income leftover after expenses: $37,685

El Paso has some of the highest net pay after taxes and one of the lower annual rent costs on this list. Other expenses are lower than most cities, as well, leaving people more than $37,000 to work with.

©Shutterstock.com

Memphis, Tennessee

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $15,494

Annual groceries: $5,321

Annual healthcare: $5,663

Annual utilities: $4,381

Annual transportation costs: $6,968

Annual miscellaneous costs: $866

Total expenses: $38,692

Income leftover after expenses: $39,397

If you’re a fan of the blues, you’re in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world’s best music, it’s also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. It is among the lowest in basic expenses and leaves the most income after expenses — nearly $40,000.

In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced a number of factors, including [1] the most populated cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, [2] Grocery cost of living index, [3] Healthcare cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living index, [5] Transportation cost of living index, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [7] national average expenditure costs for each expenditure category for all individuals, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. The [8] average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index and added to the annual expenses to find the total cost of expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated, and by removing the annual total cost for expenses, a leftover or take-home pay was found, showing how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the top 50 major cities in the United States. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities