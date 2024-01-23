How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
What seems like a high salary on paper — $100,000 — might not look quite so huge once you see how much income taxes and basic expenses cost in some of America’s largest cities. Some states take a bigger bite in taxes, while others don’t even apply an income tax, making that same number vary widely, depending on where you live.
To find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced data on basic expenses, population, rental costs and more.
Most Expensive Cities
The top 10 most expensive cities are: New York; San Francisco; San Jose, California; San Diego; Boston; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Washington; Miami and Long Beach, California.
Unsurprisingly, cities on the West and East Coasts of the U.S. have the highest costs of living.
New York and San Francisco are the only two cities that leave you in the red.
Of the nine California cities on the list, six of them are in the top ten most expensive.
Least Expensive Cities
The top 10 least expensive cities are Memphis, Tennessee; El Paso, Texas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Houston; Tucson, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida and Indianapolis.
Memphis took the No. 1 spot as least expensive city on this list.
Oklahoma and Texas have five of the 10 least expensive cities.
Wichita has the cheapest rent.
Minneapolis has the cheapest healthcare costs.
New York
Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,696
Annual rent: $43,718
Annual groceries: $6,650
Annual healthcare: $7,465
Annual utilities: $6,846
Annual transportation costs: $9,485
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,741
Total expenses: $75,905
Income leftover after expenses: -$6,209
New York holds onto its reputation as a high-cost city, taking the No. 1 most expensive spot on this list. Rent, healthcare, utilities and total expenses all are the highest on the list, as well, leaving average residents of the Big Apple a bit more than $6,200 in the red at the end of the year.
San Francisco
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $41,764
Annual groceries: $6,650
Annual healthcare: $6,722
Annual utilities: $4,435
Annual transportation costs: $11,272
Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,477
Total expenses: $73,320
Income leftover after expenses: -$1,342
San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but that’s not the only expense that’s above average. The city also has the second-highest cost for transportation, and even miscellaneous costs are steep here. Residents are in the red by more than $1,300 here after taxes and expenses.
San Jose, California
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $38,462
Annual groceries: $6,484
Annual healthcare: $6,300
Annual utilities: $4,403
Annual transportation costs: $10,834
Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,331
Total expenses: $68,815
Income leftover after expenses: $3,163
San Jose’s proximity to Silicon Valley makes it one of the most expensive cities on the list, as well, leaving a meager $3,163 left over after expenses. Not only are obvious expenses high, like rent and transportation, but even miscellaneous costs are among the highest on this list.
San Diego
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $38,200
Annual groceries: $6,256
Annual healthcare: $5,207
Annual utilities: $4,676
Annual transportation costs: $10,702
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,563
Total expenses: $66,604
Income leftover after expenses: $5,374
It’s a good thing San Diego has some of the best weather in the country, because expenses here take a pretty big chunk of that $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here, at more than $38,000 per year. Transportation follows behind at a whopping nearly $11,000. However, healthcare costs are a bit lower than other cities.
Boston
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,529
Annual rent: $37,486
Annual groceries: $6,353
Annual healthcare: $5,247
Annual utilities: $5,313
Annual transportation costs: $10,980
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,522
Total expenses: $66,901
Income leftover after expenses: $6,628
In Boston, residents will come away with less than $7,000 after expenses. Rent is among the highest on the list here, as are groceries and transportation.
Oakland, California
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $31,497
Annual groceries: $6,347
Annual healthcare: $6,833
Annual utilities: $4,108
Annual transportation costs: $11,022
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,973
Total expenses: $61,779
Income leftover after expenses: $10,199
Oakland is the sixth most expensive city on this list, with housing and transportation taking a sizable chunk of income. Residents here are left with a bit more than $10,000 after expenses.
Los Angeles
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $34,941
Annual groceries: $5,937
Annual healthcare: $5,265
Annual utilities: $4,262
Annual transportation costs: $9,298
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632
Total expenses: $61,335
Income leftover after expenses: $10,643
While people have a little bit more net pay to work with in LA than in New York, expenses are almost as high. While average rent here is not the highest on the list, it is in the top ten most expensive cities for rent on this list.
Washington
Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,366
Annual rent: $30,094
Annual groceries: $6,507
Annual healthcare: $5,587
Annual utilities: $4,822
Annual transportation costs: $12,232
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,533
Total expenses: $60,774
Income leftover after expenses: $11,592
It’s expensive to live in the nation’s capital, where you’ll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. What’s more, residents are left with not quite $12,000 after expenses.
Miami
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $37,248
Annual groceries: $6,119
Annual healthcare: $6,084
Annual utilities: $4,344
Annual transportation costs: $6,968
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,200
Total expenses: $61,963
Income leftover after expenses: $16,126
Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents only have about $16,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses. Compared to a less touristy Florida state, like Jacksonville — where residents take home almost double that — it’s not great.
Long Beach, California
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $26,918
Annual groceries: $5,811
Annual healthcare: $5,072
Annual utilities: $4,417
Annual transportation costs: $9,277
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632
Total expenses: $53,126
Income leftover after expenses: $18,852
This port city carries many similarly high expenses as its neighbor, Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.
Sacramento, California
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $25,849
Annual groceries: $5,977
Annual healthcare: $6,084
Annual utilities: $4,476
Annual transportation costs: $8,950
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,283
Total expenses: $52,619
Income leftover after expenses: $19,359
Although Sacramento is cheaper than the previous California cities on this list, high state taxes take a bite out of the paychecks of employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs leave Sacramento residents with less than $20,000 after basic expenses.
Denver
Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298
Annual rent: $24,613.93
Annual groceries: $5,811.36
Annual healthcare: $4,908.15
Annual utilities: $4,376.14
Annual transportation costs: $10,583.99
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,287.48
Total expenses: $51,581.05
Income leftover after expenses: $22,716.95
Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep more than $22,000 in their pocket at the end of the year. Denver’s popularity as a tourist town probably accounts for the otherwise higher cost of rent and transportation.
Chicago
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,259
Annual rent: $24,538
Annual groceries: $5,543
Annual healthcare: $5,148
Annual utilities: $4,221
Annual transportation costs: $9,722
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,067
Total expenses: $50,239
Income leftover after expenses: $23,020
Rent and transportation costs hit Chicago residents hard, but lower than average utility expenses help.
Portland, Oregon
Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,555
Annual rent: $21,653
Annual groceries: $5,914
Annual healthcare: $5,300
Annual utilities: $3,635
Annual transportation costs: $9,743
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,288
Total expenses: $47,533
Income leftover after expenses: $23,022
Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don’t have to worry as much about the costs of turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Rent is not as high as some other cities, either, but altogether the costs only leave Portland residents with around $23,000.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,110
Annual rent: $22,720
Annual groceries: $5,720
Annual healthcare: $6,154
Annual utilities: $4,417
Annual transportation costs: $9,791
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,057
Total expenses: $49,860
Income leftover after expenses: $23,250
Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are the fifth highest in the study. Annual utilities are not as high as others, however, leaving residents with over $23,000 after basic expenses.
Seattle
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $27,196
Annual groceries: $6,199
Annual healthcare: $5,160
Annual utilities: $3,130
Annual transportation costs: $10,480
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,595
Total expenses: $53,759
Income leftover after expenses: $24,330
Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle’s otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities — the lowest in the study. However, its other expenses are fairly high, leaving only a bit more than $24,000 in people’s pockets afterwards.
Bakersfield, California
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $22,665
Annual groceries: $5,646
Annual healthcare: $5,359
Annual utilities: $5,081
Annual transportation costs: $7,733
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,007
Total expenses: $47,491
Income leftover after expenses: $24,487
Bakersfield is one of nine California cities on the list, but it is markedly cheaper than many of the state’s more northern cities. In Bakersfield, residents end up with more than twice as much cash leftover than Los Angeles after basic expenses.
Fresno, California
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $22,325
Annual groceries: $5,657
Annual healthcare: $5,446
Annual utilities: $5,113
Annual transportation costs: $7,663
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,046
Total expenses: $47,251
Income leftover after expenses: $24,727
Fresno, the final California city on this list, has expenses that are nearly identical to Bakersfield, though Fresno residents come away with a few hundred dollars more after basic expenses.
Atlanta
Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,977
Annual rent: $23,641
Annual groceries: $5,635
Annual healthcare: $5,780
Annual utilities: $4,713
Annual transportation costs: $7,190
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,143
Total expenses: $48,102
Income leftover after expenses: $24,875
In Atlanta, the cost of living falls just about in the middle of the most expensive and least expensive cities, netting its residents almost $25,000 after basic expenses, which goes a lot further here than in places like the West and East Coasts.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
Annual rent: $22,271
Annual groceries: $5,657
Annual healthcare: $5,558
Annual utilities: $4,472
Annual transportation costs: $7,670
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,034
Total expenses: $46,662
Income leftover after expenses: $25,316
Charlotte has about-average expenses across the board. Annual rent is a bit lower than other cities, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.
Philadelphia
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,095
Annual rent: $20,328
Annual groceries: $5,846
Annual healthcare: $5,973
Annual utilities: $4,899
Annual transportation costs: $7,615
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052
Total expenses: $45,713
Income leftover after expenses: $25,382
The City of Brotherly Love isn’t very friendly when it comes to most expenses. However, housing costs here are almost 25% less than the national average.
Tampa, Florida
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $26,629
Annual groceries: $5,994
Annual healthcare: $5,868
Annual utilities: $4,381
Annual transportation costs: $7,281
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,051
Total expenses: $51,204
Income leftover after expenses: $26,885
Tampa has equally good weather as Miami, but a cheaper cost of living. Here, with slightly cheaper expenses, residents keep around $10,000 more than in Miami after basic expenses.
Baltimore
Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,604
Annual rent: $19,870
Annual groceries: $5,589
Annual healthcare: $4,949
Annual utilities: $4,881
Annual transportation costs: $7,489
Annual miscellaneous costs: $934
Total expenses: $43,713
Income leftover after expenses: $26,891
Baltimore’s expenses aren’t outrageous. Still, its residents are taking home the second least in net pay due to high state taxes. They still have about $27,000 to work with after basic expenses, though.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298
Annual rent: $21,949
Annual groceries: $5,612
Annual healthcare: $4,832
Annual utilities: $4,203
Annual transportation costs: $9,221
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,113
Total expenses: $46,930
Income leftover after expenses: $27,368
For people who love the mountains and snow but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You’ll save about $3,000 a year in rent and cut costs on groceries, healthcare and transportation if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.
Minneapolis
Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,665
Annual rent: $18,762
Annual groceries: $5,771
Annual healthcare: $4,434
Annual utilities: $4,535
Annual transportation costs: $10,055
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082
Total expenses: $44,640
Income leftover after expenses: $28,025
Minneapolis is the first city on the list where rent drops below $19,000 per year. Though annual healthcare and utilities are low, transportation is fairly steep here. Still, residents take home more than $28,000 after basic expenses.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,997
Annual rent: $20,575
Annual groceries: $5,737
Annual healthcare: $5,546
Annual utilities: $4,508
Annual transportation costs: $7,629
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,068
Total expenses: $45,062
Income leftover after expenses: $28,935
A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you almost $74,000 a year after taxes. With low utility costs, North Carolina’s capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No. 20 in the study.
Omaha, Nebraska
Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,938
Annual rent: $15,826
Annual groceries: $5,509
Annual healthcare: $6,692
Annual utilities: $4,485
Annual transportation costs: $9,193
Annual miscellaneous costs: $916
Total expenses: $42,622
Income leftover after expenses: $30,316
Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn’t take a billion dollars to live there — or even $100,000. Omaha has decently low annual rent, and residents pocket over $30,000 after basic expenses.
Phoenix
Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935
Annual rent: $21,497
Annual groceries: $5,549
Annual healthcare: $5,411
Annual utilities: $4,631
Annual transportation costs: $7,350
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140
Total expenses: $45,579
Income leftover after expenses: $30,356
The fifth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses. However, you do end up with a bit more than $30,000 after expenses.
Austin, Texas
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $22,203
Annual groceries: $5,515
Annual healthcare: $5,944
Annual utilities: $4,508
Annual transportation costs: $7,364
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303
Total expenses: $46,836
Income leftover after expenses: $31,253
Austin’s expenses are slightly higher than in Dallas. The lack of state tax in Texas keeps Austin from being outrageously expensive. Residents will have about $31,000 left after paying monthly expenses.
Mesa, Arizona
Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935
Annual rent: $20,690
Annual groceries: $5,543
Annual healthcare: $5,411
Annual utilities: $4,554
Annual transportation costs: $7,330
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140
Total expenses: $44,667
Income leftover after expenses: $31,268
If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are a couple grand cheaper, but it has about 503,000 residents compared to 1.6 million.
Columbus, Ohio
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,445
Annual rent: $17,655
Annual groceries: $5,635
Annual healthcare: $5,236
Annual utilities: $4,645
Annual transportation costs: $7,476
Annual miscellaneous costs: $922
Total expenses: $41,567
Income leftover after expenses: $31,878
Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs on the lower end of other cities.
Fort Worth, Texas
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $21,538
Annual groceries: $5,572
Annual healthcare: $5,809
Annual utilities: $4,572
Annual transportation costs: $7,594
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
Total expenses: $46,109
Income leftover after expenses: $31,980
Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line, with Fort Worth being just a tad more expensive.
Arlington, Texas
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $21,546
Annual groceries: $5,595
Annual healthcare: $5,809
Annual utilities: $4,549
Annual transportation costs: $7,545
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
Total expenses: $46,068
Income leftover after expenses: $32,021
Arlington is one of seven Texas cities on this list, and one of the more affordable, too. You’ll keep more than $78,000 in net pay and have over $32,000 left after your basic expenses are paid.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $21,322
Annual groceries: $5,834
Annual healthcare: $5,441
Annual utilities: $4,667
Annual transportation costs: $7,629
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,116
Total expenses: $46,008
Income leftover after expenses: $32,081
Nevada is another state without income tax, which helps lower the costs in the state — which are already fairly decent, compared to others. Rent is among the lowest on the list, as is healthcare, and residents come away with over $32,000 after expenses.
Dallas
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $20,749
Annual groceries: $5,652
Annual healthcare: $5,739
Annual utilities: $4,549
Annual transportation costs: $7,496
Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,011
Total expenses: $45,196
Income leftover after expenses: $32,893
Residents of Dallas enjoy a decent amount of leftover income thanks to the lack of Texas state income tax. They have almost $33,000 leftover after expenses to save, invest or spend each year.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,147
Annual rent: $18,381
Annual groceries: $5,475
Annual healthcare: $4,668
Annual utilities: $4,422
Annual transportation costs: $7,225
Annual miscellaneous costs: $928
Total expenses: $41,099
Income leftover after expenses: $33,048
Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it’s the best when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the second lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.
Louisville, Kentucky
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,523
Annual rent: $15,968
Annual groceries: $5,532
Annual healthcare: $5,546
Annual utilities: $4,221
Annual transportation costs: $6,279
Annual miscellaneous costs: $906
Total expenses: $38,453
Income leftover after expenses: $33,070
Miscellaneous expenses are among the lowest in Louisville, as are rent and utilities — but Louisville residents’ income leftover expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes. Still, residents take home over $33,000 after basic expenses.
Detroit
Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,872
Annual rent: $15,684
Annual groceries: $5,076
Annual healthcare: $4,785
Annual utilities: $4,080
Annual transportation costs: $7,928
Annual miscellaneous costs: $926
Total expenses: $38,480
Income leftover after expenses: $33,392
The Motor City is another city on the cheaper side, especially groceries, which are the cheapest on this list, as well as healthcare and rent. Residents end up with more than $33,000 leftover after expenses.
Milwaukee
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,208
Annual rent: $15,207
Annual groceries: $5,298
Annual healthcare: $5,452
Annual utilities: $4,604
Annual transportation costs: $8,338
Annual miscellaneous costs: $888
Total expenses: $39,787
Income leftover after expenses: $33,421
The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the fourth lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with around $73,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $33,000 per year once all the bills are paid.
Kansas City, Missouri
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,255
Annual rent: $16,333
Annual groceries: $5,521
Annual healthcare: $5,985
Annual utilities: $4,613
Annual transportation costs: $6,412
Annual miscellaneous costs: $892
Total expenses: $39,755
Income leftover after expenses: $33,500
Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep more than $33,500 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of rent and transportation, which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.
Indianapolis
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,366
Annual rent: $16,325
Annual groceries: $5,338
Annual healthcare: $5,868
Annual utilities: $4,103
Annual transportation costs: $7,170
Annual miscellaneous costs: $865
Total expenses: $39,668
Income leftover after expenses: $33,698
Indianapolis residents will feel less of a sting in the cost of rent here, which is in the bottom ten cheapest cities. And they’ll keep close to $34,000 after average expenses.
Jacksonville, Florida
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $19,962
Annual groceries: $5,657
Annual healthcare: $5,862
Annual utilities: $4,676
Annual transportation costs: $7,204
Annual miscellaneous costs: $966
Total expenses: $44,327
Income leftover after expenses: $33,762
The cost of rent in Jacksonville, to the north, is almost half of what it is in Miami to the south, helping Jacksonville residents pocket almost $34,000 at the end of a year.
Tucson, Arizona
Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935
Annual rent: $18,307
Annual groceries: $5,446
Annual healthcare: $4,996
Annual utilities: $4,522
Annual transportation costs: $6,857
Annual miscellaneous costs: $979
Total expenses: $41,107
Income leftover after expenses: $34,828
If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson, which is the No. 8 most affordable city on this list. Your leftover income after basic expenses adds up to nearly $35,000.
Houston
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $19,215.67
Annual groceries: $5,594.64
Annual healthcare: $5,563.35
Annual utilities: $4,389.79
Annual transportation costs: $7,364.29
Annual miscellaneous costs: $977.72
Total expenses: $43,105.46
Income leftover after expenses: $34,983.54
Houston is one of cities on this list with the highest net pay, around $78,000. Houston’s expenses are not quite as pricey as other cities, leaving residents with almost $35,000 leftover after expenses.
Wichita, Kansas
Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,174
Annual rent: $12,453
Annual groceries: $5,418
Annual healthcare: $6,020
Annual utilities: $4,708
Annual transportation costs: $8,247
Annual miscellaneous costs: $835
Total expenses: $37,682
Income leftover after expenses: $35,492
You can’t go wrong in Wichita, where all expenses are on the lower side. Not only do you take home over $73,000 in net pay, you’ll be left with over $35,000 a year after expenses.
Oklahoma City
Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534
Annual rent: $15,189
Annual groceries: $5,401
Annual healthcare: $6,213
Annual utilities: $4,417
Annual transportation costs: $6,843
Annual miscellaneous costs: $863
Total expenses: $38,925
Income leftover after expenses: $35,609
Oklahoma City’s healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total less than $40,000 for the year. It’s the second cheapest city on the list for rent.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534
Annual rent: $15,144
Annual groceries: $5,412
Annual healthcare: $6,049
Annual utilities: $4,349
Annual transportation costs: $7,024
Annual miscellaneous costs: $861
Total expenses: $38,838
Income leftover after expenses: $35,696
Tulsa is the slightly better option than Oklahoma City to live in to stretch your money. Costs are comparative but a bit cheaper here, and residents will have nearly $36,000 to work with after basic expenses.
San Antonio
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $17,712
Annual groceries: $5,213
Annual healthcare: $5,598
Annual utilities: $4,317
Annual transportation costs: $7,246
Annual miscellaneous costs: $921
Total expenses: $41,008
Income leftover after expenses: $37,081
In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep more than $37,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state income taxes in Texas.
El Paso, Texas
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $18,459
Annual groceries: $5,247
Annual healthcare: $5,634
Annual utilities: $4,417
Annual transportation costs: $5,821
Annual miscellaneous costs: $826
Total expenses: $40,404
Income leftover after expenses: $37,685
El Paso has some of the highest net pay after taxes and one of the lower annual rent costs on this list. Other expenses are lower than most cities, as well, leaving people more than $37,000 to work with.
Memphis, Tennessee
Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
Annual rent: $15,494
Annual groceries: $5,321
Annual healthcare: $5,663
Annual utilities: $4,381
Annual transportation costs: $6,968
Annual miscellaneous costs: $866
Total expenses: $38,692
Income leftover after expenses: $39,397
If you’re a fan of the blues, you’re in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world’s best music, it’s also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. It is among the lowest in basic expenses and leaves the most income after expenses — nearly $40,000.
In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced a number of factors, including [1] the most populated cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, [2] Grocery cost of living index, [3] Healthcare cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living index, [5] Transportation cost of living index, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [7] national average expenditure costs for each expenditure category for all individuals, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. The [8] average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index and added to the annual expenses to find the total cost of expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated, and by removing the annual total cost for expenses, a leftover or take-home pay was found, showing how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the top 50 major cities in the United States. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities