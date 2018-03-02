'Far Cry 5' preview: Exploring cults and terror in the American West

“Far Cry 5” creative director Dan Hay didn’t think the game he and his team were making about a doomsday cult could ever become reality in America when it was first pitched three years ago. But that was before people who marched side-by-side with Nazis and white supremacists were deemed to be “fine people.”

Today, Hay says if he pitched “Far Cry 5” and its plot revolving around a Montana-based religious cult everyone would respond with, “OK, I can see that.”

“It’s weird,” Hays explained while discussing the creative process Ubisoft (UBI.PA) Montreal followed in creating the upcoming game’s world.

Available March 27, “Far Cry 5” sees you take on the role of a still-green sheriff’s deputy in Hope County, Montana as you try to escape from the cult. And after playing a preview of the title, it’s clear that this is no western adventure for the faint of heart.

Say, “Hello,” to the Seeds

For the past 15 years, the Seed family, led by the charismatic and deranged Joseph Seed, also known as The Father, have been slowly taking over this small section of the country, buying up everything from the land to the police, and becoming its de facto government. The Seeds, which include Joseph’s brothers John and Jacob, and sister Faith, lead their group known as The Project at Eden’s Gate.

The cult believes the world will soon end, and that The Father is the only one who knows how to save them.

Joseph Seed is the charismatic leader of the Eden's Gate cult.

“Far Cry 5’s” opening scenes are set up as a documentary about the cult and its impact on Hope County. Individuals who witness the group’s rise recall their experiences as the camera flashes with images of the changes The Father and his followers made to the region.

All of this builds up to your first encounter with The Father, which proves to be every bit as intimidating and intense as you could’ve imagined.

“We want the beginning of the game to be tense,” Hay said. “We want your heart to be in your throat.”

The first time you meet The Father, you and a handful of other law enforcement officers are flying into the cult’s compound to serve the leader a warrant and take him into custody. Seed, a gangly man whose body is covered in tattoos and scarred with words like “Greed” and “Lust,” carved into his skin, exudes an air of barely-contained ferocity.

You cuff him and lead him to the chopper, but from there things quickly go sideways, and you find yourself running for your life from the cult through the Montana wilderness.

Cult of personality

Ubisoft’s “Far Cry” games have scored in recent outings with some of the most impressive antagonists ever written for games. They’re driven by specific needs, have dynamic personalities and take delight in toying with you, the protagonist.

A typical church ceremony in Hope County, Montana.

With Joseph Seed, Ubisoft seems to have scored again, crafting an enemy who genuinely believes he’s not only the good guy, but that he has a mission he needs to accomplish at all cost. What’s more, while previous “Far Cry” games had faceless henchmen you’d blast through to progress through the game, “Far Cry 5” offers cult members that seem to come to life with their idle conversations about Eden’s Gate.

Much of the character and world building that went into “Far Cry 5,” Hay explained, was influenced by the developers’ decision to seek out a true cult expert to enlighten them as to how such individuals think and why.

