U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.43
    +11.55 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,579.82
    +115.18 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,781.11
    +44.84 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.45
    -3.62 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.47
    -0.38 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.40
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2201
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4190
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8040
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,958.67
    -2,737.36 (-7.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.26
    -60.16 (-6.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

'Far Cry 6' will be released on October 7th after an eight-month delay

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The games industry's release calendar is starting to fill out for the rest of the year, and the next big game to lock down a date is Far Cry 6. Ubisoft will release the next title in the long-running series on October 7th on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia. If you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll get a free upgrade to the respective current-gen version. The game was originally supposed to arrive in February, but the impact of COVID-19 forced Ubisoft to delay it.

Rather than wait until its E3 showcase in a couple of weeks, the publisher has also offered a first look at gameplay. Far Cry 6 is set in Yara, a fictional version of Cuba, where you'll control Dani Rojas (whether the protagonist is male or female is up to you).

The revolutionaries with whom Dani is aligned adopt the Cuban philosophy of resourcefulness called Resolver, which means "to get by." They use anything they can to their advantage, which means you'll get to wield some ridiculous DIY weapons. Among them are guns that harness sardine cans, batteries and motorcycle engines. Best of all, there's a deadly CD launcher that plays Los del Rio’s "Macarena."

You'll also get to equip a Supremo backpack with a comic book-inspired special weapon, such as a jetpack, rocket launcher or flamethrower. There are custom vehicles and horses to help you get around too.

Although there's lots of jungle terrain and shoreline to explore, Far Cry 6 has an urban setting, Yara's capital city Esperanza, for the first time in the series. Esperanza adds a bit more verticality to gameplay, as you'll be able to traverse rooftops and literally get the drop on enemies.

Meanwhile, the Fangs for Hire animal companions from Far Cry 5 are back. Along with the adorable dog Chorizo (who can transport equipment with its wheelchair), there's a domesticated crocodile that can attack enemies on your command. That should make jungle encounters slightly more treacherous for your opponents.

Recommended Stories

  • Fitbit devices may soon track your snoring

    Fitbit is working on a feature that will allow its users to track how much of the night they spend snoring.

  • The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

    Here's a list of the best Memorial Day 2021 tech sales we could find, including deals on Apple products, Amazon Fire TV devices, video games and more.

  • Nintendo's 4K version of the Switch, a very poorly kept secret, might be coming this fall

    The video game industry is packed full of poorly kept secrets, both because games are often made by massive corporations that employ people who are really excited to brag to their friends about the new kinds of stabbing that will be in the next Assassin’s Creed and because the industry—as fun and innovative as it tries to be—is often very predictable. Nintendo likes to think it’s the exception to this rule, since it’ll do a loop-de-loop when people expect it to zig or zag, but one thing you can absolutely count on Nintendo to do is make new iterations of its portable hardware to introduce features that should’ve been there all along. The Game Boy Color put color on the Game Boy, the Game Boy Advance SP put a light on the Game Boy Advance, later DS iterations improved internet connectivity, later 3DS versions added extra buttons (or removed the 3D feature entirely), and now it sounds like Nintendo is finally ready to admit that it’s working on a similar update to the Switch.

  • Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

  • Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover are $260 off at Best Buy

    Save $260 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

  • HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Debuts Stunning Gameplay Footage

    Aloy explores a tropical, yet highly dangerous, San Francisco full of robo-dinos, in PlayStation's new gameplay video for Horizon Forbidden West. The post HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Debuts Stunning Gameplay Footage appeared first on Nerdist.

  • E3 2021: The Rumors We’re Most Excited About

    While E3 2021 is shifting to an all-digital format this year, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be light on announcements. Dozens of popular publishers have already scheduled their press conferences – including Nintendo and Microsoft – and it’s shaping up to be a massive, multi-day event. The free convention will take place from June 12th to June 15th, with a …

  • Microsoft reveals new phishing campaign by SolarWinds hackers

    The group behind the massive SolarWinds hacks has also been running a sophisticated email-based spear-phishing campaign, according to Microsoft.

  • PayPal and Venmo will let you send cryptocurrency to third-party wallets

    Until now, users have been limited to buying, selling, holding and checking out with crypto.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Quiet In The Week

    The British pound pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Friday in order to consolidate some of the gains from the breakout on Thursday.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Epic vs. Apple: The (predicted) verdict is in

    Though few expect the judge to force major changes at the App Store or deem Apple a monopolist, they fully expect prescriptive measures that could address 30% commission fees for large developers as well as accommodations to Apple's payment system.

  • Fintech Unicorn Stash Is Weighing Options for Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial-technology firm Stash is exploring options for a market listing, such as merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.“Goldman Sachs acts as our adviser and we continuously assess the market to determine our optimal financing strategy,” Stash co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brandon Krieg said Thursday in an emailed statement, without elaborating on its plans.A spokesman for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declined to comment.“We’re extremely confident about the level of our current funding,” Krieg said, referring to Stash’s $125 million funding round in February that drew backing from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, Owl Ventures and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., among others, at a $1.4 billion valuation. LendingTree Inc. is among Stash’s earlier investors investors.“With the introduction of our new robo-advisory product called Smart Portfolios and a range of compelling new features, we’ve seen record growth and our revenue more than double in the past year,” Krieg said.Stash, which he founded in 2015 along with Ed Robinson, aims to help younger, less affluent Americans with banking, as well as investment advice and services. It operates a subscription-based platform with more than 5 million customers and has $2.5 billion under management. Account openings doubled in 2020 from a year earlier, Stash said in February.Earlier Thursday, another investing startup, Acorns, agreed to go public through a $2.2 billion SPAC merger.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Costco is reopening its popular food courts and bringing back churros and free samples in bid to juice profits

    Welcome back, Costco food courts.