'Far Cry 6' will bring back the series' best villains (if you pay more)

Far Cry 6 will see the return of past villains from the franchise as playable characters in post-launch DLC included with the game's season pass. As you can see from the trailer below, Vass Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 3, 4 and 5 are back, with Michael Mando, Troy Baker and Greg Bryk reprising their roles. If that amount of fan service wasn't enough, the season pass will also include Far Cry 3's excellent Blood Dragon DLC.

Ubisoft will release Far Cry 6 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Stadia on October 7th.