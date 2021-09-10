U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.55
    -34.73 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.46
    -271.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.85
    -15.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.65
    +1.51 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.36 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8580
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,641.98
    -946.27 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.83
    -40.92 (-3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

'Far Cry 6' post-launch drops include Stranger Things, Rambo and Danny Trejo

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Far Cry 6 doesn't even come out for another month, but Ubisoft is already hyping all the things players will get to do (and pay for) after launch. Far Cry 6 will feature Danny Trejo, Rambo and the Stranger Things crew in a series of additional missions, available for free in the coming year and playable in co-op or solo. 

Trejo's mission involves delivering tacos across Yara with the game's protagonist, Dani, by his side. It's called Danny and Dani vs Everybody. The Rambo-inspired mission is called Rambo: All the Blood, and it features a heavily armed, cosplaying superfan in a story straight out of a 1980s action flick. The final free mission is a Stranger Things crossover called The Vanishing — players have to find their loyal weiner dog, Chorizo, in the Upside Down.

From the jump, Far Cry 6 will also have weekly insurgency challenges and special ops missions available for free. Now, on to the paid content.

The Far Cry 6 season pass will go live in late 2021, and it'll feature three missions starring villains from the series' history, detailing their backstories through die-and-retry mechanics. These missions are playable solo or with a friend, just like the main game. The popular Far Cry 3 spin-off, Blood Dragon, is also included in the season pass. The season pass comes with the gold edition of the game, which costs $100 on PC and $110 on Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PS5. The standard edition runs $60. 

Regardless of the version you want, Far Cry 6 lands on October 7th.

Recommended Stories