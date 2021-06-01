U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.01
    +18.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,681.70
    +152.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,834.36
    +85.63 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    +2.10 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    28.58
    +0.57 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0410 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5290
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,872.59
    -84.53 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.13
    +0.34 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.83
    +76.22 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

Far Cry comes to Zero Latency's VR arcades

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you've always wanted to meet Far Cry 3's sadistic villain Vaas Montenegro in VR, now's your chance. Eight months after announcing a virtual reality take on the memorable action shooter, arcade chain Zero Latency is now hosting Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity at its nine US locations and at sites around the world. The co-op game involves a team of up to eight players working together to escape the maniacal warlord's jungle gauntlet. Along the way, you'll encounter an ambush, take down henchmen from the confines of a creaky cable car, traverse a perilous cave and face deadly scraps with Montenegro's flame-throwing underlings. All of that during the course of 30 heart-pounding minutes.

Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity
Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity

If you've never visited one of Zero Latency's 33 global arcades, here's how they work. Players don a HP Reverb VR headset hooked to a backpack (which houses an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card) and are armed with a controller that resembles a rifle. You're then free to move around a room between 200 to 400 square meters in size depending on the site you attend. Behind the scenes, a Zero Latency host seated at a master station ushers you in and guides you through the action.

Though the arcade chain offers a handful of social games, it says the Far Cry spinoff represents the first time a AAA gaming property has been available as a free-roaming VR title. After putting its latest games on as many platforms as possible, Ubisoft is apparently trying to breathe new life into older fan favorites to boot.

