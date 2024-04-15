Far East Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: S$0.033 loss per share (vs S$0.019 profit in FY 2022)

Far East Group (Catalist:5TJ) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$79.6m (down 24% from FY 2022).

Net loss: S$3.67m (down by 277% from S$2.07m profit in FY 2022).

S$0.033 loss per share (down from S$0.019 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Wholesale and Distribution segment contributing a total revenue of S$42.0m (53% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth S$66.1m amounted to 83% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$11.4m (67% of total expenses). Explore how 5TJ's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Far East Group's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Far East Group (3 are potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

