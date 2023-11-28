Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.05 on the 10th of January. However, the dividend yield of 5.6% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Far East Holdings Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, Far East Holdings Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 204% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 8.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 130%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0595, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Far East Holdings Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Far East Holdings Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 8.4% per year over the last three years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Far East Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Is Far East Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

