Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.05

Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) has announced that on 10th of January, it will be paying a dividend ofMYR0.05, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield of 4.2% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Far East Holdings Berhad

Far East Holdings Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Far East Holdings Berhad's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 153% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 8.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 130%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0595 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.15. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Far East Holdings Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past three years, it looks as though Far East Holdings Berhad's EPS has declined at around 8.4% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Story continues

Far East Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Far East Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.