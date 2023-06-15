Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.10

Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.10 on 6th of July. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Far East Holdings Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 92% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 9.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0357, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Far East Holdings Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Far East Holdings Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Far East Holdings Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.7% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Far East Holdings Berhad will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think Far East Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Far East Holdings Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

