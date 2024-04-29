Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.06

The board of Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 per share on the 5th of July. However, the dividend yield of 4.3% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Far East Holdings Berhad

Far East Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 14.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 63%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0595 total annually to MYR0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Far East Holdings Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. Strong earnings growth means Far East Holdings Berhad has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We don't think Far East Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Far East Holdings Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Far East Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.