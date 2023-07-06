Is Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) stock up by 1.9% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Far East Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Far East Holdings Berhad is:

13% = RM183m ÷ RM1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Far East Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Far East Holdings Berhad's exceptional 29% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Far East Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Far East Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Far East Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Far East Holdings Berhad is 33%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 67%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Far East Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Far East Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Far East Holdings Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Far East Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

