Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 1.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Far East Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Far East Holdings Berhad is:

5.8% = RM81m ÷ RM1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

On the face of it, Far East Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.8%, we may spare it some thought. Looking at Far East Holdings Berhad's exceptional 27% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Far East Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

KLSE:FAREAST Past Earnings Growth January 4th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Far East Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Far East Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Far East Holdings Berhad is 39%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 61%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Far East Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Far East Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Far East Holdings Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Far East Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

