Far-right network OAN retracts false story about Michael Cohen affair with Stormy Daniels

CNN Business· Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Marshall Cohen, CNN
3 min read
0

The far-right cable network One America News retracted a story and apologized Monday after it falsely claimed former President Donald Trump’s ex lawyer Michael Cohen was the one who had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and secretly used it to “extort” the Trump Organization.

Cohen and Daniels are both key witnesses against Trump in his ongoing New York state criminal trial. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover-up the $130,000 payment that Daniels received so she wouldn’t publicly reveal their alleged affair before the 2016 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the affair.

The announcement from OAN contained a public apology to Cohen “for any harm the publication may have caused him” and said that the network “regrets” publishing the “false” allegations about a Cohen-Daniel affair, which they both denied. The network said the story would be removed from its website and social media accounts.

The retraction did not include a financial payment, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The article was published last month and claimed, according to a single unnamed source, that Cohen and Daniels were in a years-long affair and that “the whole hush money scheme was cooked up” by Cohen. The false allegations appear to originate from a right-wing figure who posted the allegations on X, formerly Twitter.

“The notion that right before the election I would extort the man I fervently supported and believed was about to become president, all to make $130,000 that I did not even keep for myself, is beyond absurd. It’s just plain stupid,” Cohen said in a statement.

The acknowledgement from OAN that it had published false claims marks the latest example of how right-wing media outlets continue to face consequences for promoting pro-Trump disinformation. OAN recently settled a defamation lawsuit with Smartmatic, a voting technology company that was falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election against Trump. The terms of that deal aren’t public.

The speed at which OAN settled the Cohen dispute – just four weeks after the story was published – speaks to the potential peril that the small network could face from additional defamation lawsuits.

Cohen hired veteran attorney Justin Nelson after OAN published the story last month. Nelson is best known for representing Dominion Voting Systems in its blockbuster defamation case against Fox News, which ended with a historic $787 million settlement last year.

“Today’s retraction by OAN represents a victory for accountability,” Nelson said in a statement. “This retraction is not about money. It is about protecting the truth.”

An attorney for OAN didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

OAN has established itself as perhaps the most extreme of the pro-Trump news outlets. The little-watched network has regularly given airtime to baseless conspiracy theories, most prominently in the wake of the 2020 election.

Its reporters have sometimes crossed the line into right-wing politicking. For instance, an OAN correspondent who simultaneously worked with the Trump campaign on its 2020 fake electors was indicted last week in Arizona in connection with the electors scheme.

OAN still faces a separate defamation lawsuit brought by Nelson’s law firm on behalf of Dominion over its promotion of 2020 election lies.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Joe Biden Wins and Democrats Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Democrats Win.

    History provides a transparent outlook for investors if Joe Biden wins in November and Democrats control Congress.

  • A second new nuclear reactor is completed in Georgia. The carbon-free power comes at a high price

    The second of two new nuclear reactors in Georgia has entered commercial operation, capping a project that cost billions more and took years longer than originally projected. Georgia Power Co. and fellow owners announced the milestone Monday for Plant Vogtle's Unit 4, which joins an earlier new reactor southeast of Augusta in splitting atoms to make carbon-free electricity. Unit 3 began commercial operation last summer, joining two older reactors that have stood on the site for decades.

  • Supreme Court: Drivers hauling baked goods are in transportation, not baking

    A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision helps define the legal status of transportation workers at companies that are not primarily involved in transportation. The post Supreme Court: Drivers hauling baked goods are in transportation, not baking appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • US Lawmakers press Biden administration on use of crypto to evade sanctions

    (Reuters) -Two lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration on the use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions in Russia, Iran and North Korea, asking officials what additional authorities might be needed to prevent digital assets, such as stablecoin Tether from being used by sanctioned entities in Russia and elsewhere. The letter sent on Sunday by U.S. Senators, Democrat Elizabeth Warren and Republican Roger Marshall, to officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin show increasing scrutiny on how cryptocurrencies could be used to circumvent sanctions.

  • Stagflation fears come back with a vengeance

    The U.S. economy could be headed toward a "stagflation" scenario, which is characterized by soaring consumer prices as well as high unemployment rates.

  • 50% of Those on Social Security Face Losses Averaging Over $3,000 Because of This Problematic Rule

    Those on Social Security are losing thousands because of laws passed in 1983 and 1993. Here's why.

  • Musk’s Trip to Beijing After India Snub Shows Power of China

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk was in dire need of a quick win for Tesla Inc. If that meant flying to China a week after standing up Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then so be it.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source

  • Once Unthinkable Nuclear Plant Revival Is a Reality in US Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after the US offered $1.5 billion to restart one shuttered nuclear power plant, there’s a growing sense among officials in the industry and government that it may not be the last.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysMusk Makes Surprise

  • Xi Is on a Mission to Drive a Wedge Between Europe and the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to the European Union for the first time in five years with a clear message: Beijing offers much more of an economic opportunity for the bloc than the US wants to admit.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveElliott Built ‘Lar

  • 3 Social Security Changes Retirees Need to Know About in 2024

    These changes are all important.