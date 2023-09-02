The far-reaching ramifications of a drought-hit Panama Canal

More than 100 container vessels are waiting to pass through the vital trade route - LUIS ACOSTA/AFP

Built as a shortcut between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, the Panama Canal is a marvel of the modern world.

The channel lets ships move from one side of the Americas to another in a matter of hours, removing the need for a two-month, 8,000-mile detour around the southern tip of Chile.

Yet awe has given way to frustration among sailors more recently, as a queue of boats waiting to transit the 40-mile system of locks and lakes stretches back into the sea on both sides.

More than 100 container vessels are waiting to pass through, according to official figures, after a historic drought forced officials to restrict use of the vital trade artery.

The 109-year-old canal relies on millions of gallons of fresh water, drawn from nearby lakes, to move ships up and down as they pass between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

But this year a longer-than-expected dry season, followed by a drier-than-expected rainy season, has zapped water levels to unprecedentedly low levels, raising the risk that ships could run aground.

With echoes of the 2021 disruption at the Suez Canal, another of the world’s busiest waterways, experts say the drought may affect supply chains ahead of Christmas.

Worse still, the problem could become a full-blown crisis by next spring, the time of year when conditions are at their driest. It has raised fears within the maritime industry that climate change will make such hold-ups a more common and costly occurrence.

“We need to do something about it,” said Antonio Dominguez, managing director for shipping giant Maersk, the canal’s biggest user, earlier this month.

In response to the drought, the canal authority is attempting to conserve water as much as possible while allowing passages to continue.

Areas of Central America have been hit by dry weather that has zapped water levels to unprecedentedly low levels - LUIS ACOSTA/AFP

Each time a ship makes the journey, 55 million gallons of water are used up – with almost all of this being drained into the sea.

Water levels at Gatun Lake, the main reservoir and one of the largest artificial lakes in the world, stood at 79.5 feet on Friday. That was above the all-time record low of 78.3 feet but below the historic average of 85.3 feet for this time of year.

Story continues

The lake is currently expected to dip lower to 79.3 feet before picking up in mid-September – but the predictions are far from an exact science.

Experts are also worried about the potential effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, which could bring forward the start of the next dry season and lead to more evaporation.

“It’s the perfect storm of events,” Steven Paton, of the Washington-based Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, told Reuters.

For now, the canal authority is restricting the number of ships allowed through per day to a maximum 32, compared to 36 per day normally.

At the same time, ships that want to transit the canal may not have a draft – the depth to which a boat’s hull sinks into the water – of more than 44 feet.

The limits have created a larger-than-normal backlog of container ships waiting for passage, at around 130 compared to 90 normally, and are forcing some large vessels to offload cargo or take alternative routes instead.

Meanwhile, ships are being encouraged to book ahead to avoid lengthy waits of nine to 10 days – compared to a more normal five days – and some are paying top dollar to jump the queue in daily auctions.

One unnamed company recently paid $2.4m (£1.9m), in addition to a standard transit fee of around $400,000, to get a slot that would allow its vessel to move through more quickly, shipping company Avance Gas claimed earlier this week.

“You can skip the queue but it’s immensely costly,” said Oystein Kalleklev, Avance Gas’s chief executive.

All these extra costs are likely to be passed down the supply chain and to consumers eventually, fears David Jinks, head of research at delivery firm ParcelHero.

Unlike the Suez Canal, few of the boats passing through the canal are likely to be headed for the UK or Europe.

Some shipping companies are paying top dollar to jump the queue in daily auctions - Agustin Herrera/AP

But many could be headed for the east or west coasts of America, in order to supply companies that will eventually send goods to the other side of the Atlantic, Jinks says.

“It could affect electronic components coming from China to the US, which may be going into products that eventually come to the UK,” he adds.

“So you could be looking at a significant impact, just before Christmas time, with things potentially becoming more expensive.”

Peter Aylott, director of policy at the UK Chamber of Shipping, says the disruption at Panama is far less severe than when a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal two years ago, but adds: “The significance of it will build up over a period of time.

“There is no question it is going to affect trade flows. Whether that becomes something that consumers will feel, I would say is unlikely at the moment – in the medium-term, you may see some change.”

Germany faced similar challenges to the Panama Canal last summer when the Rhine nearly ran dry - Ben Kilb/Bloomberg

In the meantime, delays at Panama have come down from their worst in recent weeks – when the queue stood at 200 ships and waits for those without bookings were as long as 21 days.

Restrictions on the canal are hitting shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – propane and butane – particularly hard, as larger container vessels are blocked by weight and draft restrictions.

It is forcing some ships to take multi-week diversions via the Suez Canal and Cape of Good Hope, according to reports, with American shipments to Asia among those affected.

On Friday, Isaac Hankes, senior weather analyst at London Stock Exchange Group, warned that water levels in the canal were set to remain “exceptionally low for months ahead yet” despite improvements in rainfall.

Closer to home, in Europe, Germany has faced similar challenges when the Rhine river nearly ran dry last summer.

Low water levels at Kaub, a key choke point west of Frankfurt, temporarily made sections of the trade route impassable for barges carrying coal and oil last summer.

And now similar issues weigh on the mind of Ricaurte Vasquez Morales, the Panama Canal’s administrator.

“We are climate dependent, so this issue of climate change to us is real,” he said last week.

Efforts to find a solution could determine whether the canal keeps its status as a modern wonder – or is consigned to the history books as an ancient one.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.