How Far a Retired Couple’s Social Security Check Goes in Every State

Many Americans rely on Social Security as their primary — and sometimes only — source of income in retirement. How far this income goes varies greatly depending on where you live, as living costs range drastically from state to state.

To determine how far a couple’s Social Security checks will go in every state, GOBankingRates assumed an annual Social Security income of $44,689, the average amount for two people. GOBankingRates then looked at the costs of necessities in each state, including rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, to see how much of these costs a couple’s Social Security income would cover.

Here’s a look at how far a couple’s Social Security income would go in every state, ranked from the state where it goes the furthest to the state where it covers the smallest percentage of essential costs.

Arkansas

Annual necessities cost: $31,910

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 140%

Social Security income left over: $12,779

Oklahoma

Annual necessities cost: $32,115

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 139.2%

Social Security income left over: $12,573

South Dakota

Annual necessities cost: $33,816

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 132.2%

Social Security income left over: $10,873

Wyoming

Annual necessities cost: $34,260

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 130.4%

Social Security income left over: $10,429

North Dakota

Annual necessities cost: $34,566

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 129.3%

Social Security income left over: $10,123

Louisiana

Annual necessities cost: $34,657

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 129%

Social Security income left over: $10,032

Kentucky

Annual necessities cost: $34,756

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 128.6%

Social Security income left over: $9,932

Missouri

Annual necessities cost: $34,840

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 128.3%

Social Security income left over: $9,849

Alabama

Annual necessities cost: $35,008

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.7%

Social Security income left over: $9,681

Iowa

Annual necessities cost: $35,040

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.5%

Social Security income left over: $9,649

Nebraska

Annual necessities cost: $35,130

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.2%

Social Security income left over: $9,558

Mississippi

Annual necessities cost: $35,156

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.1%

Social Security income left over: $9,533

Kansas

Annual necessities cost: $35,182

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127%

Social Security income left over: $9,507

West Virginia

Annual necessities cost: $35,656

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 125.3%

Social Security income left over: $9,033

Indiana

Annual necessities cost: $36,037

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 124%

Social Security income left over: $8,652

Ohio

Annual necessities cost: $36,039

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 124%

Social Security income left over: $8,650

Michigan

Annual necessities cost: $36,197

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 123.5%

Social Security income left over: $8,492

New Mexico

Annual necessities cost: $36,840

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 121.3%

Social Security income left over: $7,848

Tennessee

Annual necessities cost: $37,276

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 119.9%

Social Security income left over: $7,412

Texas

Annual necessities cost: $38,026

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 117.5%

Social Security income left over: $6,663

South Carolina

Annual necessities cost: $39,544

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 113%

Social Security income left over: $5,145

North Carolina

Annual necessities cost: $39,709

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.5%

Social Security income left over: $4,979

Minnesota

Annual necessities cost: $39,753

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.4%

Social Security income left over: $4,935

Nevada

Annual necessities cost: $39,800

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.3%

Social Security income left over: $4,889

Idaho

Annual necessities cost: $39,816

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.2%

Social Security income left over: $4,872

Georgia

Annual necessities cost: $39,844

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.2%

Social Security income left over: $4,845

Wisconsin

Annual necessities cost: $39,938

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 111.9%

Social Security income left over: $4,750

Utah

Annual necessities cost: $40,172

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 111.2%

Social Security income left over: $4,517

Montana

Annual necessities cost: $40,322

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 110.8%

Social Security income left over: $4,366

Arizona

Annual necessities cost: $40,420

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 110.6%

Social Security income left over: $4,268

Delaware

Annual necessities cost: $41,092

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 108.8%

Social Security income left over: $3,597

Pennsylvania

Annual necessities cost: $41,568

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 107.5%

Social Security income left over: $3,120

Illinois

Annual necessities cost: $43,100

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 103.7%

Social Security income left over: $1,588

Oregon

Annual necessities cost: $43,517

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 102.7%

Social Security income left over: $1,172

Maryland

Annual necessities cost: $43,716

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 102.2%

Social Security income left over: $973

Virginia

Annual necessities cost: $44,136

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 101.3%

Social Security income left over: $553

Colorado

Annual necessities cost: $44,146

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 101.2%

Social Security income left over: $543

Florida

Annual necessities cost: $44,287

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 100.9%

Social Security income left over: $402

Maine

Annual necessities cost: $44,762

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 99.8%

Social Security income left over: $0

Rhode Island

Annual necessities cost: $46,237

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 96.7%

Social Security income left over: $0

Vermont

Annual necessities cost: $46,653

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 95.8%

Social Security income left over: $0

Connecticut

Annual necessities cost: $46,673

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 95.8%

Social Security income left over: $0

Alaska

Annual necessities cost: $47,119

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 94.8%

Social Security income left over: $0

New Hampshire

Annual necessities cost: $48,110

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 92.9%

Social Security income left over: $0

Washington

Annual necessities cost: $48,137

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 92.8%

Social Security income left over: $0

New Jersey

Annual necessities cost: $49,004

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 91.2%

Social Security income left over: $0

New York

Annual necessities cost: $54,248

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 82.4%

Social Security income left over: $0

California

Annual necessities cost: $55,505

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 80.5%

Social Security income left over: $0

Massachusetts

Annual necessities cost: $57,612

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 77.6%

Social Security income left over: $0

Hawaii

Annual necessities cost: $58,106

Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 76.9%

Social Security income left over: $0

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the average Social Security payment for a retiree ($1,862.03) as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s February 2024 snapshot. This figure was then factored out for an annual amount ($22,344.36) and then the annual Social Security for a couple ($44,688.72). With these figures in mind, GOBankingRates was able to find the following for each state: (1) annual rent, as sourced from RentCafe; (2) annual cost of groceries, (3) annual cost of utilities, (4) annual cost of transportation and (5) annual cost of healthcare, as sourced from the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored by each state’s cost of living indices as sourced from the 2023 Cost of Living data series from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Figures (1) – (5) were combined to calculate each state’s (6) annual necessities cost, which was then compared to the Social Security income for a couple ($44,688.72) to find each state’s (7) percent of annual necessities a couple on Social Security could cover and (8) Social Security income left over after necessities. All data was collected and up to date as of April 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a Retired Couple’s Social Security Check Goes in Every State