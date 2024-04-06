How Far a Retired Couple’s Social Security Check Goes in Every State
Many Americans rely on Social Security as their primary — and sometimes only — source of income in retirement. How far this income goes varies greatly depending on where you live, as living costs range drastically from state to state.
Discover More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024
To determine how far a couple’s Social Security checks will go in every state, GOBankingRates assumed an annual Social Security income of $44,689, the average amount for two people. GOBankingRates then looked at the costs of necessities in each state, including rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, to see how much of these costs a couple’s Social Security income would cover.
Here’s a look at how far a couple’s Social Security income would go in every state, ranked from the state where it goes the furthest to the state where it covers the smallest percentage of essential costs.
Arkansas
Annual necessities cost: $31,910
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 140%
Social Security income left over: $12,779
Check Out: I’m a Retirement Expert: These 8 Countries Are Better for Retirement Than America
Be Aware: Social Security: How Long You Can Live Outside the US Without Losing Benefits
Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps
Oklahoma
Annual necessities cost: $32,115
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 139.2%
Social Security income left over: $12,573
Learn More: Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in 15 Years
South Dakota
Annual necessities cost: $33,816
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 132.2%
Social Security income left over: $10,873
Wyoming
Annual necessities cost: $34,260
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 130.4%
Social Security income left over: $10,429
North Dakota
Annual necessities cost: $34,566
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 129.3%
Social Security income left over: $10,123
Louisiana
Annual necessities cost: $34,657
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 129%
Social Security income left over: $10,032
Read Next: 6 Cities Where Social Security Goes the Farthest for Retirees
Kentucky
Annual necessities cost: $34,756
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 128.6%
Social Security income left over: $9,932
Missouri
Annual necessities cost: $34,840
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 128.3%
Social Security income left over: $9,849
Alabama
Annual necessities cost: $35,008
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.7%
Social Security income left over: $9,681
Iowa
Annual necessities cost: $35,040
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.5%
Social Security income left over: $9,649
Explore More: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
Nebraska
Annual necessities cost: $35,130
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.2%
Social Security income left over: $9,558
Mississippi
Annual necessities cost: $35,156
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.1%
Social Security income left over: $9,533
Kansas
Annual necessities cost: $35,182
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127%
Social Security income left over: $9,507
West Virginia
Annual necessities cost: $35,656
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 125.3%
Social Security income left over: $9,033
Find Out: $3 Million in Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year
Indiana
Annual necessities cost: $36,037
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 124%
Social Security income left over: $8,652
Ohio
Annual necessities cost: $36,039
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 124%
Social Security income left over: $8,650
Michigan
Annual necessities cost: $36,197
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 123.5%
Social Security income left over: $8,492
New Mexico
Annual necessities cost: $36,840
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 121.3%
Social Security income left over: $7,848
For You: 30 Southern Hidden Gem Cities That Are Perfect for Retirees
Tennessee
Annual necessities cost: $37,276
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 119.9%
Social Security income left over: $7,412
Texas
Annual necessities cost: $38,026
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 117.5%
Social Security income left over: $6,663
South Carolina
Annual necessities cost: $39,544
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 113%
Social Security income left over: $5,145
North Carolina
Annual necessities cost: $39,709
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.5%
Social Security income left over: $4,979
Check Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
Minnesota
Annual necessities cost: $39,753
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.4%
Social Security income left over: $4,935
Nevada
Annual necessities cost: $39,800
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.3%
Social Security income left over: $4,889
Idaho
Annual necessities cost: $39,816
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.2%
Social Security income left over: $4,872
Georgia
Annual necessities cost: $39,844
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.2%
Social Security income left over: $4,845
Try This: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Your 60s
Wisconsin
Annual necessities cost: $39,938
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 111.9%
Social Security income left over: $4,750
Utah
Annual necessities cost: $40,172
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 111.2%
Social Security income left over: $4,517
Montana
Annual necessities cost: $40,322
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 110.8%
Social Security income left over: $4,366
Arizona
Annual necessities cost: $40,420
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 110.6%
Social Security income left over: $4,268
Be Aware: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
Delaware
Annual necessities cost: $41,092
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 108.8%
Social Security income left over: $3,597
Pennsylvania
Annual necessities cost: $41,568
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 107.5%
Social Security income left over: $3,120
Illinois
Annual necessities cost: $43,100
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 103.7%
Social Security income left over: $1,588
Oregon
Annual necessities cost: $43,517
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover:102.7%
Social Security income left over: $1,172
Learn More: Downsizing for Retirement? Avoid These 6 Mistakes
Maryland
Annual necessities cost: $43,716
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 102.2%
Social Security income left over: $973
Virginia
Annual necessities cost: $44,136
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 101.3%
Social Security income left over: $553
Colorado
Annual necessities cost: $44,146
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 101.2%
Social Security income left over: $543
Florida
Annual necessities cost: $44,287
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 100.9%
Social Security income left over: $402
Explore More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Maine
Annual necessities cost: $44,762
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 99.8%
Social Security income left over: $0
Rhode Island
Annual necessities cost: $46,237
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 96.7%
Social Security income left over: $0
Vermont
Annual necessities cost: $46,653
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 95.8%
Social Security income left over: $0
Connecticut
Annual necessities cost: $46,673
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 95.8%
Social Security income left over: $0
Find Out: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
Alaska
Annual necessities cost: $47,119
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 94.8%
Social Security income left over: $0
New Hampshire
Annual necessities cost: $48,110
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 92.9%
Social Security income left over: $0
Washington
Annual necessities cost: $48,137
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 92.8%
Social Security income left over: $0
New Jersey
Annual necessities cost: $49,004
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 91.2%
Social Security income left over: $0
Read Next: I Was Retired, but Wasted Big Money On These 3 Things and Had To Go Back To Work
New York
Annual necessities cost: $54,248
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 82.4%
Social Security income left over: $0
California
Annual necessities cost: $55,505
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 80.5%
Social Security income left over: $0
Massachusetts
Annual necessities cost: $57,612
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 77.6%
Social Security income left over: $0
Hawaii
Annual necessities cost: $58,106
Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 76.9%
Social Security income left over: $0
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the average Social Security payment for a retiree ($1,862.03) as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s February 2024 snapshot. This figure was then factored out for an annual amount ($22,344.36) and then the annual Social Security for a couple ($44,688.72). With these figures in mind, GOBankingRates was able to find the following for each state: (1) annual rent, as sourced from RentCafe; (2) annual cost of groceries, (3) annual cost of utilities, (4) annual cost of transportation and (5) annual cost of healthcare, as sourced from the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored by each state’s cost of living indices as sourced from the 2023 Cost of Living data series from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Figures (1) – (5) were combined to calculate each state’s (6) annual necessities cost, which was then compared to the Social Security income for a couple ($44,688.72) to find each state’s (7) percent of annual necessities a couple on Social Security could cover and (8) Social Security income left over after necessities. All data was collected and up to date as of April 3, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a Retired Couple’s Social Security Check Goes in Every State