The Far Side® Comic Art Prints Available Now

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To delight The Far Side® fans everywhere, comic art prints featuring Gary Larson's peerless creation are now available. A selection of 28 fan-favorite and timely The Far Side® cartoon options, each printed on acid-free archival quality paper, is offered in a variety of sizes and formats (unframed or framed with or without a mat; some black-and-white, some color), exclusively available here. From "Midvale School for the Gifted" to "Cat Fud," and "Crisis Clinic" to "Bummer of a Birthmark," these comic art prints will be welcome additions to the walls of offices, homes, and science labs everywhere. Prices range from $39.95 to $239.95 each.

The introduction of the comic art prints continues the momentum of recent excitement surrounding The Far Side®. The digital emergence of TheFarSide.com in December 2019 ignited renewed enthusiasm for the iconic cartoon: within six months of its launch, it was awarded an "Oscar of the Internet," the 2020 Webby Awards People's Voice Winner – Best Humor Website, an honor determined by the general public through "People's Choice" voting. Additionally, Larson's periodic contributions of "New Stuff" to the site have been lauded globally, fueling its popularity to even greater heights. Long regarded as a comic and creative genius, Larson fortified and reaffirmed his incomparable standing with passionate fans around the world through his new work.

Larson's The Far Side® Theme-a-Month 2021 Off-the-Wall Calendar was the No. 1 bestselling calendar in the U.S., according to NPD Bookscan. Fans were also thrilled with The Far Side® After Hours 2021 Wall Calendar, featuring all new digital art from Larson. Larson's fervent following can look forward to seeing calendars from The Far Side® in 2022 as well.

The comic art prints provide an exciting new format for enthusiasts to enjoy Larson's award-winning mastery. True works of genius are timeless, and the extraordinary brilliance of The Far Side® – revered by generations young and old – will be enjoyed in a brand-new way through this medium, transforming any room into the wonderfully unpredictable world of The Far Side®.

