Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFIE) market cap surged US$127m last week, retail investors who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Every investor in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, retail investors benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$127m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is not owned by hedge funds. Xin Xin (BVI) Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.1% and 2.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$264m, and insiders have US$5.5m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Faraday Future Intelligent Electric better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (4 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

